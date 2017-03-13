  1. Home & garden

Global Shed of the Year 2017:the world's most spectacular sheds do battle - from Norwegian clifftop cabins to Canadian treetop retreats

Garden sheds are being turned into pop-up business hubs, creative spaces and garden kitchens - and this year there will be a global award to recognise the most creative transformation.

Contenders for Global Shed of the Year

  • 1/16 Eryn, British Colombia

    Tom Chudleigh spent four years building this spherical tree-top nest in the canopy of a Vancouver forest. He rents out the pod, which boasts a bed, kitchenette and table, and also uses it as a writing retreat when the distractions of everyday life get too much.

  • 2/16 Garden House, The Netherlands

    Caspar Scholls, 28, built this beautiful garden house for his mother after quitting his day job to discover what he really wanted to do. The cleverly-designed space can extend by 6 metres to reach 12 metres long thanks to an inner shell of doube glass and a steel roof. In summer it can be fully opened up and in winter, it is heated by a small Norwegian wood stove.

  • 3/16 The Glass House, Wisconsin, US

    This stunning outhouse was built in three months from recycled glass door panels. It serves as a stop-over for weary travellers enjoying being at one with nature but in need of a few home comforts - namely a real bed, a bath, a kitchenette and an iPod docking station.

  • 4/16 Bivouac, Vardo, Arctic Norway

    Sheds don't come much more exposed than this Bivouac, built by architect Tormod Amundsen and his team in just three weeks. Open to anyone who finds it, it houses nothing but a bench to sit and contemplate the barren and rocky landscape of arctic Norway.

  • 5/16 Reindeer Pavilion, Norway

    Set on the outskirts of the Dovrefjell National Park, this building serves as an observation pavilion for the public and environmental researchers.

  • 6/16 Reindeer Pavilion, Norway

    The stunning site overlooks the mountains and is reached by a 1.5km hiking trail.

  • 7/16 Painting Studios, Sweden

    Found on the edge of the Skarhamn lake, these studios were set up by the Nordic Watercolour Museum to encourage collaboration between artists and art students. Each studio has two beds and cooking facilities to the artists can live together, share ideas and be inspired by their beautiful surroundings.

  • 8/16 Villa Ardilla, Granada, Spain

    This colourful cabin has been built from materials scavenged from a junkyard and split into two levels.

  • 9/16 Villa Ardilla, Granada, Spain

    It is just nine square meters in size but includes a cosy sleeping area for owner Daniel Cabezas to kip in when the fancy grabs him.

  • 10/16 Villa Ardilla, Granada, Spain

    The large window and bedroom skylight fill it with light and give the illusion of living among the trees.

  • 11/16 Lushna, Slovenia

    Peter Licen's Lushna cabin is an appealing take on the traditional tent and the ideal solution for camping on uneven ground.

  • 12/16 Lushna, Slovenia

    The Lushna's wide glass window allows visitors to feel immersed in nature while the wooden interiors help to create a sense of warmth.

  • 13/16 Playhouse, Finland

    Eugeni and Anna Bach built this modern playhouse for their three young children to encourage their imaginations to run wild.

  • 14/16 Playhouse, Finland

    Their son uses the playhouse as a castle and their daughter, a flower shop.

  • 15/16 The Mermaid House, Colorado

    Few sheds are as wacky as this tiny home, hand-built from recycled cordwood and bottles by a couple of micro-living mermaid lovers.

  • 16/16 The Mermaid House, Colorado

    Kimanna and Mike Cellura head here to relax and enjoy time to themselves, with the basic facilities powered by solar energy.

The humble garden shed is set to have its international moment in the spotlight, as more people than ever across the globe view their shed as an extension of their homes.

Three quarters of shed owners claim to feel happier, healthier and more relaxed upon retreating to their outdoor hideaways, often using them to practice yoga or to meditate. Many have installed electricity and use the structures as home offices, second kitchens or greenhouses. 

In celebration of this growing 'shed-scapism' trend, the Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition has joined forces with Cabin Porn - a genuine site for shed fans - and together they have launched a worldwide category, with entrants from far and wide competing to be named the first Global Shed of the Year winner.

Shed owners from Norway to the Netherlands are sending submissions, with Swedish lakeside painting studios, a Canadian treetop writing pod, a Slovenian 'glamping' cabin and a French boathouse among the highlights.

soty2017-painting-studios-sweden.jpg
Imagination haven: these lakeside Swedish studios have been set up for artists

Competition founder Andrew Wilcox is impressed with the number of entries that so far span "everything from those inspired by the architectural consquests of Grand Designs to wacky and wonderful hand-crafted creations".

Marianne Shillingford, creative director at Cuprinol, said: "Since the start of the competition we've certainly seen a trend towards people viewing their garden shed as an extension of their homes and more people are finding amazing uses for their sheds which goes beyond DIY. 

"Over the past 10 years, sheds have certainly evolved from eccentric museums to personal sanctuaries where people are escaping from everyday stresses and growing their passions, talents and even businesses."

If you think your shed has what it takes to win, register it here before the competition closes on 19 May.


