The humble garden shed is set to have its international moment in the spotlight, as more people than ever across the globe view their shed as an extension of their homes.

Three quarters of shed owners claim to feel happier, healthier and more relaxed upon retreating to their outdoor hideaways, often using them to practice yoga or to meditate. Many have installed electricity and use the structures as home offices, second kitchens or greenhouses.

In celebration of this growing 'shed-scapism' trend, the Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition has joined forces with Cabin Porn - a genuine site for shed fans - and together they have launched a worldwide category, with entrants from far and wide competing to be named the first Global Shed of the Year winner.

Shed owners from Norway to the Netherlands are sending submissions, with Swedish lakeside painting studios, a Canadian treetop writing pod, a Slovenian 'glamping' cabin and a French boathouse among the highlights.

Imagination haven: these lakeside Swedish studios have been set up for artists

Competition founder Andrew Wilcox is impressed with the number of entries that so far span "everything from those inspired by the architectural consquests of Grand Designs to wacky and wonderful hand-crafted creations".

Marianne Shillingford, creative director at Cuprinol, said: "Since the start of the competition we've certainly seen a trend towards people viewing their garden shed as an extension of their homes and more people are finding amazing uses for their sheds which goes beyond DIY.

"Over the past 10 years, sheds have certainly evolved from eccentric museums to personal sanctuaries where people are escaping from everyday stresses and growing their passions, talents and even businesses."

If you think your shed has what it takes to win, register it here before the competition closes on 19 May.