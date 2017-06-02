Gin's popularity continues to boom in the UK, with gin sales passing £1 billion for the first time last year. The spirit has become so popular it's even gained a place in the Office of National Statistics' "basket of goods", the collection of typical household items used to calculate inflation.

World Gin Day on June 10 is a global celebration of the juniper-infused drink.

There's no better way to kick off the day with a bang than with a refreshing gin and tonic, made using the right kit.

It's as much about the perfect glass as it is about the mixer. Balloon glasses from Amara allow the aromas of the clear spirit to linger, while the bowl shape is said to keep ice cubes from melting too quickly.

You'll also need a trendy bar cart to show off your gin collection. This luxe gold and marble table from Oliver Bonas has a Great Gatsby vibe and is big enough for your bottles, mixers and glasses.

If you're throwing a party to celebrate the event, these personalised initial swizzle sticks from Not On The High Street will make sure no one accidentally picks up the wrong drink.

Alternatively, try your hand at creating your own bespoke gin with this botanical gin-making kit, below, from Etsy – all you'll need is a few days' worth of patience and an inexpensive bottle of gin to infuse.

There is a range of events planned in London, with Sipsmith hosting a special immersive gin and dining experience debuting on June 10 in a secret location. Ranging from £52.50 to £70, Tickets are available from June 7 with prices from £52.50 to £70.

Heritage gin brand Tanqueray No. Ten have joined forces with St Martin's Lane hotel to offer exclusive drink pairings and a gin afternoon tea in a hidden garden terrace.

Follow the #WorldGinDay hashtag across social media to join in the celebrations on the day.