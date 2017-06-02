  1. Home & garden
What you need for the perfect gin and tonic:from luxe bar carts to Spanish-style balloon glasses, celebrate World Gin Day 2017 in style with the essential kit

Celebrating its ninth year, World Gin Day is back on June 10 so we've put together the ideal kit to help create that perfect gin and tonic — or two... 

Everything you need to create the perfect gin and Tonic

  • 1/10 Amara

    TAKE YOUR PICK: Gin ice set £70, gin serving set with ash tray £295, gin cocktail jug £38

    This gin serving set will make you the hostess with the mostess thanks to the wooden stand, selection of different glasses, garnish bowls and ice bucket. Alternatively, if you're new to gin splash out on the ice set or cocktail jug to get you started.

    Buy it here: gin ice set
    Buy it here: gin serving set
    Buy it here: gin cocktail jug

  • 2/10 Etsy

    Gin making kit £7.99

    This handy kit allows you to make your own home-infused tipple - simply use an inexpensive bottle of gin. Juniper berries, a botanical spice blend, filter papers, kraft paper bottle tags and a pipette are all included in the kit.

    Buy it here

  • 3/10 Oliver Bonas

    Round bar table £295

    Perfect for compact city homes, this luxe marble and gold round bar table is just the right size to show off bottles of gin, glasses and garnishes.

    Buy it here

  • 4/10 Not On The High Street

    Set of four personalised swizzle sticks £12

    These acrylic personalised drinks stirrers are great for parties to ensure no one picks up the wrong drink. Choose from a range of colours including glittery metallics, soft pink, fuchsia pink, retro mint, turquoise, bubblegum, primrose yellow, navy, black and pistachio.

    Buy it here

  • 5/10 Matalan

    Drink dispenser £15

    A glass Mason drinks dispenser is great for parties as it saves the hassle of frequently topping up glasses. Simply fill it up and let guests help themselves.

    Buy it here

  • 6/10 Not On The High Street

    Gin decanter £23

    This glass decanter comes with a fun slogan and is great to jazz up an old bottle of gin. The 200ml bottles come with a choice of glass stopper, wooden topped synthetic cork or black topped synthetic cork closure but the 700ml bottles are only currently available with a glass stopper.

    Buy it here

  • 7/10 John Lewis

    TAKE YOUR PICK: Copper shaker £34, copper strainer £6

    If you tire of a standard gin and tonic, this copper shaker and strainer is perfect for creating different cocktails.

    Buy it here: cocktail shaker
    Buy it here: cocktail strainer

  • 8/10 Etsy

    Personalised gin and tonic board £25

    Handcrafted in Northern Ireland from sustainable oak, this personalised cutting board is great for slicing garnishes.

    Buy it here

  • 9/10 Next

    Drinks trolley £225

    This industrial-theme drinks trolley has wheels so it can easily be moved from room to room depending on where the party is.

    Buy it here

  • 10/10 Tesco

    Small tumblers £12

    A refreshing Bramble is a great gin cocktail to try. These small tumblers are ideal to try it out.

    Buy it here

Gin's popularity continues to boom in the UK, with gin sales passing £1 billion for the first time last year. The spirit has become so popular it's even gained a place in the Office of National Statistics' "basket of goods", the collection of typical household items used to calculate inflation. 

World Gin Day on June 10 is a global celebration of the juniper-infused drink.

There's no better way to kick off the day with a bang than with a refreshing gin and tonic, made using the right kit.

It's as much about the perfect glass as it is about the mixer. Balloon glasses from Amara allow the aromas of the clear spirit to linger, while the bowl shape is said to keep ice cubes from melting too quickly. 

  • Read more

Portobello Road Gin opens UK's first gin hotel in West London

You'll also need a trendy bar cart to show off your gin collection. This luxe gold and marble table from Oliver Bonas has a Great Gatsby vibe and is big enough for your bottles, mixers and glasses. 

If you're throwing a party to celebrate the event, these personalised initial swizzle sticks from Not On The High Street will make sure no one accidentally picks up the wrong drink. 

Alternatively, try your hand at creating your own bespoke gin with this botanical gin-making kit, below, from Etsy –  all you'll need is a few days' worth of patience and an inexpensive bottle of gin to infuse. 

estygin.jpg

There is a range of events planned in London, with Sipsmith hosting a special immersive gin and dining experience debuting on June 10 in a secret location. Ranging from £52.50 to £70, Tickets are available from June 7 with prices from £52.50 to £70. 

Heritage gin brand Tanqueray No. Ten have joined forces with St Martin's Lane hotel to offer exclusive drink pairings and a gin afternoon tea in a hidden garden terrace. 

Follow the #WorldGinDay hashtag across social media to join in the celebrations on the day. 


