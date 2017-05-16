Outdoor space in cramped city flats can be dull, but it's easy to give your balcony a new lease of life - even on a budget.

Hayley Thornton, head of home and leisure at Wyevale Garden Centres, has plenty of tips on how to make the most of your outside space this summer, no matter what the size.

"A string of colourful lights teamed with creative planting at different heights and a statement tree in a pot (that you can take with you when you move) help to give the space greenery and interest."

"Creating a statement wall is also another way to create interest in your small space – whether that’s by painting it a bold colour or training foliage up it."

MAKE IT COSY ALL YEAR-ROUND

A bright pop of colour can also help to make a balcony feel longer.

Priced at £17.99, a brick red cushion cover from Maison Du Monde, is perfect for creating a cosy snug for the unpredictable British weather.

Alternatively, bold balcony plant pots, such as these £6 colourful terracotta plant pots from Oliver Bonas above, filled with living or faux greenery can make a small space look homely.

Finally, being short on space doesn't mean you have to forfeit fun summer barbecues. Thanks to compact bucket barbecues, like this one from Sainsbury's priced at £10, entertaining friends has never been easier in a small space.

Scroll through the gallery above for the best outdoor homeware under £20...