He’s the presenter of fast-paced BBC Two series The Great Interior Design Challenge — but it took super-busy Daniel Hopwood 10 years to find the time and money for a complete renovation of his own home.

He bought the tired Fifties flat in north Marylebone 12 years ago, when the area was “still a charming backwater and a bit faded, which I liked”. It was a top-floor flat in a Georgian terrace that had been bombed in the war and rebuilt in 1958.

He was determined on a total transformation but running his increasingly busy interior design studio was a full-time job. Cash was also tight — this was before he became a TV face. Today he also chairs the British Institute of Interior Design.

Just shy of 1,000sq ft, the rectangular flat spanned a floor, with windows front and back. There were two bedrooms, one single; a small hall and then another pointless hall in the middle. The small kitchen had a larder carved out of it and a serving hatch into the sitting room.

Make every inch count: Daniel Hopwood's clever design strategy maximises space and functionality (Charles Hosea )

TRANSFORMING A GENTEEL PERIOD PIECE

There was a bathroom without a loo, and a separate loo with no bathroom. The previous owner, a doctor, had lots of bespoke cupboards. The floor was lino, there were ancient storage heaters, and the kitchen had a standalone cooker. It was “genteel and beautifully done”, but a period piece.

The sitting room’s old Crittall bay window offered dazzling skyline views, but let in a hurricane. “I’d be reading a magazine with hair flying round my face.” Hopwood made over the bathroom, replaced the bay window and then just lived with the rest, saving up for a total renovation last year.

INTELLIGENT STYLE

Yorkshire-born Hopwood always wanted to work in interior design, but in the Eighties it was all scumbling and swagging, which wasn’t his thing. Trained as an architect, then at the Prince of Wales’s Institute of Architecture, he took a job at the Royal Institute of British Architects, in the recruitment department. “But my boss said, ‘You don’t want to do this, do you? You want to do interior design.’”

He has been running his own studio ever since. His first commission was for art critic Colin Amory and he has never looked back. Over 23 years he’s done it all, from bachelor pads to the homes of Saudi princesses, plus suites and dining rooms at posh hotels and restaurants.

His intelligent style is always led by the person he’s working for. “We all love being involved, so I give my clients homework. I send them off on their own to Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, to wander round and bring whatever catches their eye. Like children in a sweetshop they come back with all sorts, there is so much amazing stuff. Then we start working on a story together, based on that.

Flexible space: sliding doors can seperate the kitchen from the living room (Charles Hosea )

“These days wives bring their husbands and the men get really absorbed. They say they didn’t realise it is so complex.” Hopwood adds: “Doing your own home is sheer hell — and made me realise what clients go through.”

TOP TIP: NEVER LIVE WITH THE BUILDERS

Contractors gutted the flat over eight months and Hopwood and his German partner, Wolfram, a banker, moved out. “Always move out,” stresses Hopwood. “Never live with the builders!”

The biggest surprise was an eight-inch screed under the lino for long-defunct Fifties underfloor heating. Once drilled out, it added precious ceiling height.

Left with a blank canvas, Hopwood reconfigured the whole flat, making every inch count. Today there’s just one neat hall, with a mirrored wall to double the space. A mirrored door hides a smart loo, while a walk-in shower-room beside it is lined in grey porcelain. The shower, enlivened by a panel of Fifties-inspired tiles, is separated by bronzed glass. A line of LED lights adds extra glamour.

The flat’s main focus is the light living room, floored by oak parquet set in a border of ceramic stone, and open to the kitchen — though it can be shut off by a pair of reeded-glass sliding doors.

TV wall: the dark backdrop glistens with elegant brass fillets (Charles Hosea )

The bay window has a polished steel ceiling inset with a circular gold leaf recess in which candlelight shimmers. A seal-grey velvet semi-circular banquette below is cosy and space-saving.

Handmade wallpaper on the opposite wall looks like stone, and the side wall holds a long floating sideboard. “Make the wall behind a TV dark,” advises Hopwood, “so the TV melts into it.” Even so, his glistens with elegant brass fillets.

The slip kitchen, much bigger without the old larder, is done in porcelain: “So much lighter, and it doesn’t stain.” Most essentially, there’s a double dishwasher with two giant drawers.

The bedrooms stayed put, but Hopwood turned the small one into a dressing room and library, and tarted up the main one with a verre églomisé headboard and a mural. “At £1,500 a square foot, why have a spare bedroom?” he says. “Use the space for what you need year-round — and book visitors into a Premier Inn.”

HOPWOOD’S HINTS

I use stick-on LED strips everywhere, as they’re smart, stylish and easy to apply. Try it behind a pelmet for instant glamour, then you don’t need lights everywhere.

A small, dark hall (paint the ceiling dark, too) creates space, light and drama when you move to the main room.

Use sliding panels for elegant Japanese style and to save space. Mine are sandblasted, reeded glass in an oak frame.

Have drawers rather than cupboards in the kitchen. Why be on your knees?

You’ve just spent a fortune, so protect your clothes from moths, which adore fine fabric. I make one wall in every wardrobe cedar, and use real lavender bags everywhere.

In a kitchen that’s open to the living area, ensure appliances run silently.

Don’t throw money at a rug. Accidents with red wine happen. Get a good one at a sensible price. Don’t be silly about labels — learn to recognise quality instead.

Vinyl wallpaper beautifully applied to wardrobe fronts makes them look less like wardrobes.

Never put loo rolls on show. Keep them in a small mirrored cupboard — doubly useful.

The bedrooms stayed put, but Hopwood turned the small one into a dressing room and library, and tarted up the main one with a verre églomisé headboard and a mural (Charles Hosea )

