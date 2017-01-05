  1. Home & garden
Ten of the best bedside storage tables: multi-functional and space-saving designs for compact homes

Clever bedside tables can help a space-starved bedroom look less cluttered...

H&P

The best multi-functional bedside tables

  • 1/10 Floating away

    Floating bedside table £55

    This two-tone floating bedside table from La Radoute is a great option for bedrooms lacking in floor space. The table boasts a side compartment for books and a drawer to keep belongings hidden.

  • 2/10 Nordic inspiration

    Three drawer bedside table £319

    Inspired by the Nordic countryside, the table from Heals uses a mix of ash, maple, cherry and walnut wood. The three drawers and exposed space offer ample storage options.

  • 3/10 Mid-century style

    Oak bedside table £245

    Inspired by Ercol's mid-century style, this John Lewis bedside table is crafted from solid oak and veneers. The shelf at the bottom is a great options to store your favourite books.

  • 4/10 Modern yet traditional

    Three-tier bedside table £263

    This contemporary option from Heals offers three shelves for storage, helping to free up more room in the bedroom.

  • 5/10 Heavy metal

    Set of two wall units £440

    Designed by Filippo Mambretti, the set includes two open-sided, wall mounted, modular containers. They're great for hiding books from sight.

  • 6/10 Scandi chic

    Contemporary bedside table £129

    This solid pine table from La Radoute draws inspiration from the popular Scandinavian trend. Store your books underneath with a candle or vase displayed on the table top .

  • 7/10 Industrial vibes

    Hairpin leg bedside table £160

    Reclaimed scaffold boards have been given a new lease of life to create this industrial-chic table. Sitting on four metal hairpin legs, each one from Not On The High Street is unique.

  • 8/10 Chic and practical

    Black metal bedside table £30

    Thanks to two wheels located at the back, this black metal Ikea bedside table can be easily moved when needed. It's a great option for smaller flats thanks to the three tiers of storage space.

  • 9/10 Retro influences

    Floating wooden bedside table £69

    From Etsy, this simple floating wooden table attaches to the wall and takes influences from iconic retro 1950’s and 1960’s Eames-style furniture.

  • 10/10

    Two-tier bedside table £142

    Made to order, this simple solid oak two-tier table, from Not On The High Street, is light enough to be moved around the bedroom should you fancy a change.

Homeowners are getting more creative than ever with furniture to help space-starved homes work harder for modern living.

There is no longer any need to compromise on style thanks to the thoughtful and clever design for the latest ranges of flexible furniture.

As many of us strive to rescue our homes from clutter, photo sharing interiors website Pinterest has reported a staggering increase of 721 per cent on users searching for ideas on how to double up a bedside table and bookshelf.

"We’re finding that people on Pinterest want to discover ideas for optimising their space, such as making a room cosy but not cluttered," says Pinterest. "This is a simple way of enhancing a space in a practical and stylish way."

Floating bedside tables help free up valuable floor space, while a handy table on wheels can easily be moved, creating space as and when it is needed. 

A wooden three-tier table may be a more traditional option, but it shouldn't be dismissed as it offers lots of useful storage space.

For more ideas, take a tour of our top multi-functional bedside table ideas in the gallery above...

 


