Homeowners are getting more creative than ever with furniture to help space-starved homes work harder for modern living.

There is no longer any need to compromise on style thanks to the thoughtful and clever design for the latest ranges of flexible furniture.

As many of us strive to rescue our homes from clutter, photo sharing interiors website Pinterest has reported a staggering increase of 721 per cent on users searching for ideas on how to double up a bedside table and bookshelf.

"We’re finding that people on Pinterest want to discover ideas for optimising their space, such as making a room cosy but not cluttered," says Pinterest. "This is a simple way of enhancing a space in a practical and stylish way."

Floating bedside tables help free up valuable floor space, while a handy table on wheels can easily be moved, creating space as and when it is needed.

A wooden three-tier table may be a more traditional option, but it shouldn't be dismissed as it offers lots of useful storage space.

