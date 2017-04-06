  1. Home & garden
Smeg x Dolce & Gabbana:new bright and bold Sicilian-inspired kitchenware collection unveiled at Milan Design Fair

Fashion powerhouse Dolce & Gabbana have teamed up with appliance giant Smeg to release a second 'Made in Italy' colourful collection of kitchen gadgets. 

H&P

Smeg X Dolce & Gabbana new collection

  • 1/6 Stand mixer

    Adorned with colourful fruity designs, this award-winning stand mixer is an explosion of lemons, cherries and pears.

  • 2/6 Kettle

    This kettle showcases the patterns of a traditional Sicilian horse-drawn cart as inspiration for the explosion of colours.

  • 3/6 Toaster

    Using a bold, fiery red as a base, this toaster boasts a variety of birds and sailboats crossing the Mediterranean sea.

  • 4/6 Slow juicer

    Taking its lead from a typical Western Sicilian suburst motif, this bright yellow slow juicer is influenced by the capital Palermo's Arab heritage.

  • 5/6 Coffee machine

    The colourful coffee machine uses the traditional Sicilian horse-drawn cart as a statement.

  • 6/6 Blender

    Surrounded by pretty patterns, the ruins of the Greek temple of Castor and Pollux are the centrepiece of the yellow blender.

Italian fashion designers Dolce & Gabbana and luxury appliance company Smeg have unveiled a special vibrant kitchenware collection at Salone del Mobile, Milan's prestigious furniture fair. 

Taking inspiration from their heritage, Dolce & Gabbana have introduced Sicilian-inspired bold colours and intricate patterns into their dynamic ‘Sicily is my Love’ collection. 

smeg3.jpg
The traditional Sicilian horse-drawn cart was used as inspiration

The new multi-coloured range, including kettles, toasters, blenders, stand mixers, coffee machines and juicers, will help create a vivid statement in the kitchen.

Each piece is marked with a quirky 'Made in Italy' emblem and boasts a 100 per cent unique pattern. 

The appliances play homage to the region's food dishes and traditional designs.

Each one has been adorned in quintessential Sicilian motifs, with lemons, stars and traditional horse-drawn carts playing a prominent part. 

The new collection isn't for sale until the end of the year with prices yet to be released. 

Last year, the companies teamed up to create 100 limited-edition fridges, which reportedly sold for up to £30,000 each.

Scroll through the gallery above to see more of the bold new collection. 


