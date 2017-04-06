Italian fashion designers Dolce & Gabbana and luxury appliance company Smeg have unveiled a special vibrant kitchenware collection at Salone del Mobile, Milan's prestigious furniture fair.

Taking inspiration from their heritage, Dolce & Gabbana have introduced Sicilian-inspired bold colours and intricate patterns into their dynamic ‘Sicily is my Love’ collection.

The traditional Sicilian horse-drawn cart was used as inspiration

The new multi-coloured range, including kettles, toasters, blenders, stand mixers, coffee machines and juicers, will help create a vivid statement in the kitchen.

Each piece is marked with a quirky 'Made in Italy' emblem and boasts a 100 per cent unique pattern.

The appliances play homage to the region's food dishes and traditional designs.

Each one has been adorned in quintessential Sicilian motifs, with lemons, stars and traditional horse-drawn carts playing a prominent part.

The new collection isn't for sale until the end of the year with prices yet to be released.

Last year, the companies teamed up to create 100 limited-edition fridges, which reportedly sold for up to £30,000 each.

