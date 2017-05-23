  1. Home & garden
Perfect extensions:the best ways to extend or renovate a home to create space and add value

Bank holidays are the perfect time to do some DIY or to kick-start that dream renovation project. Take a tour of some of London's finest renovation projects for inspiration...

H&P

  • 1/15 Thinking outside the box

    These Londoners added 70sq ft of space to their home without an extension - by absorbing the useless front lobby into a new square space with a big roof light.

    Find out more...

    Charles Hosea

  • 2/15 More space, more value

    This renovation is a design masterclass in how not to waste any space - and offers a good guide for how much to budget per square foot: “You have to make sure the area can support the money you are spending if you want - or have - to sell.”

    Find out more...

    David Butler

  • 3/15 King of the castle

    Dream of building your own home on a budget? It took 18 months for this Londoner to find his first plot of land, to build his 'Toblerone castle'...

    Find out more...

    Anna Stathaki

  • 4/15 More bang for your buck

    Bespoke steel handles on steel Ikea kitchen unit fronts look a million dollars, and other tips from a house which won the prize for 'Best Value' in this year’s Don’t Move, Improve! Awards.

    Find out more...

    Salt Productions

  • 5/15 TV or no TV?

    'Make the wall behind a TV dark, so the TV melts into it' - and other design tips from a judge from The Great Interior Design Challenge.

    Find out more...

    Charles Hosea

  • 6/15 Eco-build

    This couple started in a two-bedroom flat in a big old Victorian terrace house with a small car park at the end of their garden. When the parking plot came up for sale, they bought it and built their dream eco-house...

    Find out more...

    Michelle Beatty

  • 7/15 Heart of the home

    This kitchen acts both as a room and as a wide corridor in this home - a great idea for saving space.

    Patience was the key to this renovation which took an incredible 22 years to all come together.

    Find out more...

    Charles Hosea

  • 8/15 Divide, and conquer interior styling

    A suspended bookcase, which reaches from the ceiling to shoulder height, helps divide the living room into two sections in this Victorian conversion with a very modern twist.

    Find out more...

    Simon Kennedy

  • 9/15 It is black and white

    How to get the monochrome look - this couple blended modern touches with period details, creating a stylish yet welcoming home.

    Find out more...

  • 10/15 Fun house

    One couple took a tiny lodge and added an extension with secret passageways, rotating bath and fireman's pole, creating a playground for their children as well as a beautiful family home.

    Find out more...

    Juliet Murphy

  • 11/15 Rooms for improvement

    Not a fan of open-plan living? This family created a feeling of space without knocking down walls.

    Find out more...

    Richard Powers

  • 12/15 Bringing the outside in

    When building their kitchen extension, this couple decided to make a feature of the back wall of the house, giving the room an industrial feel.

    It took eight years to turn this Regency wreck into a modern home, with stunning results.

    Find out more...

    Juliet Murphy

  • 13/15 Tricks of light

    The cheapest and most effective way to double space is by tricking the eye and bouncing light off mirrors. 'And they add charm', says the owner of this tightly-packed central London home.

    Find out more...

    Juliet Murphy

  • 14/15 Life-work balance

    When this couple renovated their home they say it wasn't about creating more space, but making it fit for modern life. (It also has wine storage under the stairs...)

    Find out more...

    Juliet Murphy

  • 15/15 Scandi design... but not as you know it

    A tour of this inside an iconic north London penthouse will give you lots of inspiration for how to furnish your home with design classics.

    Find out more...

    David Butler

With our love for shows such as Grand Designs and DIY SOS, it's no surprise that Britain is a nation of home improvers

We spent a mammoth £7.4 billion on home improvements between 2015 and 2016, according to the Office for National Statistics.

London is leading the way with more than 100,000 applications for planning permission, which represents a quarter of all those submitted across England.

In the capital's most affluent areas, Kensington & Chelsea and Westminster, there have been almost two planning applications for every sale over the past two years.

However, east Londoners are fast jumping on the home improvement bandwagon - with the biggest growth in applications seen in Barking & Dagenham, Waltham Forest and Newham, according to Britain's latest Home Improvers Report by Barbour API.

Increasingly squeezed Londoners are buying in these areas, which offer some of the cheapest house prices in the capital. These districts are also seeing some of the fastest rising house prices in London, and so there is good reason for owners to expand and improve. 

Don't move, improve
Uncertainty about how the property market is going to fare post-Brexit is just one of the reasons 38 per cent of homeowners are choosing improve rather than move, according to the latest  figures from interiors wesbite Houzz.

Although finances may be the driver for renovations, it does not determine budgets. Nearly a third a renovating homeowners admit to not having a fixed sum in mind - a third of those that do set a budget admit they blow it anyway.

THE MOST POPULAR ROOM REVAMPS
The Houzz survey also reveals that bedrooms are commonly the first choice for home improvers. Here the primary aim is to create an environment to get a good night's sleep, and feature walls and curtains dominate the space.

This is closely followed by bathrooms, with white being the colour of choice and easy-to-clean porcelain or ceramic tiles being used for walls and floors.  

Conversely, living rooms tend to be the most colourful room of the house, injected via cushions, vases and artworks even if walls remain a failsafe cream or white.

Tempted to use the bank holiday to get started on that dream project, or to do a spot of DIY? Take inspiration from some of our favourite home renovations in our gallery, above...


