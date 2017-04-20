Appearing for just six weeks in stores, starting May 1, IKEA's newest limited edition collection is going back to the past for fresh inspiration with slick monochrome and bold primary colours.

Three young designers have joined forces with Swedish design icons 10-gruppen (10 designers in English), who first introduced their textile designs to Scandinavia in the Seventies.

The handcrafted collaboration sees the brand launch 14 new patterns on a variety of home accessories, from cushion covers to crockery, to help showcase the best of Scandi-design.

Find it online from May 1 with the option of checking your local store for stock.

Handcrafted by skilled craftsmen, each of these armchairs will be unique

One of the founders of 10-gruppen, Tom Hedqvist, teamed up with the creative IKEA team of Iina Vuorivirta, Ida Pettersson and Hanna Dalrot as the two brands worked together.

Starting from just 95p for a set of 30 paper napkins, the range keeps the company's known affordability ethos at the centre of the range.

A pack of 14 printed art cards will look great framed on a wall as a subtle nod to the new collection.

Alternatively, the bright blue armchair makes a great statement piece for the bedroom or dining room.

While the collection is due to be in store for six weeks, it depends on how well stocks last.

But, keep an eye out for the sofa cover, curtains and plates as they will be staying in stores longer than the rest of the collection.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the Scandi-inspired collection...