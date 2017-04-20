  1. Home & garden
IKEA's limited edition AVSIKTILG collection:new collaboration with Scandi design icons 10-gruppen boasts slick monochrome and bold primary colours

Following the success of its bohemian Jassa collection, IKEA have launched a new collaboration. But, this time they've opted for a Scandi-influence from the 70s as inspiration... 

H&P

Take a look at Ikea's new AVSIKTLIG limited edition range

  • 1/10 New collection

    With just six weeks to pick up your favourite products, the collection is available to view online on May 1 with the option to check your local store for stock.

  • 2/10 Handcrafted armchairs

    Armchair £49 each, cushion cover £17 each

    Handmade by skilled craftsmen, each one of these chairs is unique and comes in both blue and black. The cushion covers are machine washable and specially made for the armchairs.

  • 3/10 Storage boxes

    Set of three storage boxes £10

    These monochrome paper storage boxes are great for a home office.

  • 4/10 Printed crockery

    Deep plate £2.50 each, bowl £4.50 each

    Designed by IKEA's Birgitta Hahn, each piece of crockery is made from feldspar porcelain - helping to make it impact resistant and durable.

  • 5/10 Coloured stools

    Blue stool £10 each, green bath sheet £10, green hand towel £3.50 each

    Boasting a painted finish, each stool can be stacked for easy storage. The 100% cotton towels come in blue, green and black stripes.

  • 6/10 Statement hooks

    Hooks from £3 each

    Made using stained, clear lacquered rattan, the hooks come in two different sizes.

  • 7/10 Laminated tray

    Laminated tray £9

    Choose from three different monochrome patterns for these round laminated trays.

  • 8/10 Art cards

    Art cards £2 for pack of 14

    These art cards are a great way to dip into the wall print trend on a budget.

  • 9/10 Sofa cover

    Two-seater sofa cover £45

    Designed to cover a two-seater sofa, it's made from 100% cotton with the sofa sold separately in store.

  • 10/10 Blue cushions

    Support cushion £3.50

    It can be used as both a comfortable neckroll to support your neck or a lumbar cushion for your lower back.

Appearing for just six weeks in stores, starting May 1, IKEA's newest limited edition collection is going back to the past for fresh inspiration with slick monochrome and bold primary colours.

Three young designers have joined forces with Swedish design icons 10-gruppen (10 designers in English), who first introduced their textile designs to Scandinavia in the Seventies. 

The handcrafted collaboration sees the brand launch 14 new patterns on a variety of home accessories, from cushion covers to crockery, to help showcase the best of Scandi-design.

Find it online from May 1 with the option of checking your local store for stock. 

ikea4.jpg
Handcrafted by skilled craftsmen, each of these armchairs will be unique 

One of the founders of 10-gruppen, Tom Hedqvist, teamed up with the creative IKEA team of Iina Vuorivirta, Ida Pettersson and Hanna Dalrot as the two brands worked together. 

Starting from just 95p for a set of 30 paper napkins, the range keeps the company's known affordability ethos at the centre of the range. 

A pack of 14 printed art cards will look great framed on a wall as a subtle nod to the new collection.

  • Read more

IKEA's new homeware range is bold, bright and bohemian

Alternatively, the bright blue armchair makes a great statement piece for the bedroom or dining room. 

While the collection is due to be in store for six weeks, it depends on how well stocks last.

But, keep an eye out for the sofa cover, curtains and plates as they will be staying in stores longer than the rest of the collection.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the Scandi-inspired collection... 

 


