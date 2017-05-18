Take one dark, leaking Stoke Newington warehouse accessed via a doctor’s surgery and with no water — except through the rotten roof — no drains or electricity. Add a young architect on the lookout for a project nobody else wants to touch, and what do you get?

In this case a magazine-ready double-height home with a courtyard, which not only smashes through the ceiling for price per square foot in its area, but is now up for a major award.

This 1,300sq ft home proves there are still bits of London left that appear hopeless but where miracles can happen, so long as you are prepared for a slog and setbacks.

James Davies, 33, set up his own architecture practice in 2012 and did a few domestic projects. He owned a flat in Dalston and was on the lookout for something to develop — probably a difficult plot with little potential profit, so making it unattractive to other developers.

In summer 2014, he spotted a lot at auction. It was made up of a successful doctor’s surgery and a landlocked storage warehouse, a fairly simple L-shaped brick Victorian building, attached at the back.

The pitched slate roof of the warehouse leaked and the “L” had been filled in with a poor-quality lean-to. One major wall had no windows at all.

Davies went to view along with lots of other people. “I saw at once that it was high enough to put in a mezzanine,” he says. “And that I’d put windows in the blank wall, and rip out the lean-to, creating a walled courtyard within the L shape.”

The problem was, he didn’t want the surgery. His interest was only in the warehouse off it. Yet with no other access and no services whatsoever, it was a daunting proposition.

Davies contacted the vendor and expressed strong interest in just the warehouse. He also looked into getting services to it, into access, and into changing its planning use to residential. The vendor decided not to sell the parcel as a complete lot and withdrew it from the auction.

Davies designed a simple kitchen of grey Silestone and stained oak ( Rory Gardiner )

After protracted negotiation, Davies was able to strike a deal and just buy the part he wanted.

A year passed, during which, having got planning permission to convert to a home, he negotiated with the neighbouring block of flats for access, plus the right to dig a 100 yards-long services trench. He reckons all that cost about £50,000.

Next, the contractor he had hired dropped out, so he had to find another one quickly to create access and lay services. But getting power to the building turned into a major headache. The project had been initially surveyed as small, but when works were about to start, the energy supplier asked Davies to make a turning circle for a 10-ton truck, which cost him another £5,000. So, doing the services took several months instead of a few weeks. “That was the worst part,” he says, calmly.

By January last year all the services were in and concrete floors were poured, which would later be polished. Now the fun could begin. The old slate roof was removed and the slates carefully stored for reuse. Because of the Victorian walls, Davies worked with an engineer to insert an internal steel frame, plus a concrete ring-beam that holds everything together at the top. He rebuilt the roof with five big skylights and using the old slate.

Elegant steel trusses were set across the roof void, stopping the walls from bowing outwards. Because access is through quite a low arch from the flats next door, the trusses had to be designed so that two men could carry them in.

Finishing the house took a further eight months, and Davies was on site every day, sometimes just to sit and watch the light move.

Imagine an L shape where both legs are of equal length: one side is now a long, double-height living space that soars up into the roof pitch. Davies designed a simple kitchen of grey Silestone and stained oak, while the rest of the space is white and sparsely furnished, with gleaming polished concrete floors, looking out to the courtyard through industrial-style steel French doors.

He made the other leg two-storey, its top level reached by a run of birch stairs. On the lower level there’s a double bedroom, bathroom and study. All are simple but elegant, with great views to the courtyard.

Above is a master bedroom with an en suite bathroom lined in birch, giving an understated, warm feel.

Difficult to put together, this house took two years but with its reclaimed granite setts, the courtyard looks as if it has been there forever. With sun coming from four sides, the quality of light inside the home is remarkable.

It is so calm and well designed that it’s hard to believe it was once a cold, dark leaky warehouse full of junk.

The house is shortlisted for a regional Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors home of the year award. Winners will be announced next Wednesday, May 24.

What it cost

Warehouse with no access or services in 2015: £530,000

Cost of laying on services: £55,000

Works excluding architect’s fees: £430,000

Value now: £1.38 million

Get the look

Architect: James Davies of paperhouseproject.co.uk

Structural engineer: Michael Humphreys at KB2

Builder: Hexagon Construction

Polished concrete floor: by Lazenby

Steel windows and doors: by West Leigh

Timber panelling: from TinTab

Reclaimed granite setts: from Stone UK

Underfloor heating: by Omnie

Bathroom fittings: from Reuter-shop

Worktops and splashback: by Roann

Large slate tiles in bathroom: from Topps Tiles

Sofa: from ikea.co.uk

Dining table and benches: from made.com

Lights in hallway and pendants in main room: from lightsy.co.uk

Track lighting: from modernlightingsolutions.co.uk