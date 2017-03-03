Colour can be daunting when decorating a home so start by introducing small bursts of your favourite hue to brighten a neutral space.

With lots of top homeware brands now adding coloured fridges to their ranges, it couldn't be easier to buy into the spring trend and inject some individuality into your kitchen.

Many brands also offer matching small appliances such as a kettle and toaster to help create a cohesive theme.

Lucy King, product manager at Smeg, explains how a bold fridge is a great option to add splash of colour to a kitchen.

"A stylish coloured fridge is the ideal way to jazz up a crisp white, cream or neutral space, or if you prefer an eclectic style, pair it with patterned tiles or bright utensils and accessories."

"You can make a real style statement by letting your fridge speak for itself; alternatively, try pairing it with like-minded coloured items from the same range," she says. "Create one colour coordinated scheme, or mix-and-match for variety."

The multi-coloured striped Smeg fridge, above, creates a colourful focal point. A good idea is to then pick out one of the colours and use it to coordinate the rest of the kitchen.

If you're not quite ready for a bright fridge to be the focal point, opt for a more subtle pastel shade. A mint green retro-style Swan fridge isn't too bold yet still looks stylish.

They also have a matching kettle, microwave and dishwasher to complete the look.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the best of this season's brightly coloured fridges...