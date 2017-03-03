  1. Home & garden
How to add a pop of colour to a kitchen:a bold and stylish fridge will instantly lift a neutral room

Cut through a neutral colour scheme and create a colourful talking point in the 'heart of the home' with a vibrant fridge... 

H&P

Colourful fridges to add a pop of colour

  • 1/8 Stripe Smeg fridge

    £1,554

    This multi-coloured stripe fridge is the ideal choice if you don't want to limit the colours in your kitchen. Pick just one colour to continue as a theme for the rest of your kitchen appliances.

    Buy it here

  • 2/8 Mint green Swan fridge

    £620

    This mint green fridge offers a more subtle shade for the kitchen. It's a great choice for just dipping your toe into the trend.

    Buy it here

  • 3/8 Liebherr multi coloured fridge

    From £479

    Coming in red, grey, and lime green, these fridge freezers have SmartFrost technology, so de-frosting is rarely needed.

    Buy it here: red fridge
    Buy it here: blue fridge

  • 4/8 Pink Smeg fridge

    £867

    Boasting a retro 1950's design, this pink fridge is part of Smeg's FAB range. It also has an ice compartment at the top.

    Buy it here

  • 5/8 Gorenje sunrise fridge

    From £749

    This limited edition multi-coloured freestanding fridge uses the bright colours of a sunset as inspiration. It offers a humidity controlled vegetable drawer, a wine rack and special storage compartments for cheese and butter.

    Stockists found here

  • 6/8 Red bush fridge

    £349,99

    This bright red fridge boasts five shelves and a six-bottle wine rack as well as a freezer and salad and dairy compartments.

    Buy it here

  • 7/8 Gorenje blue fridge

    From £749

    Keep your food extra fresh with smart AdaptTech which adjusts the temperature to fit with your eating habits. As the days go by, the blue fridge will monitor your habits then predict when the door is likely to be opened and lower the temperature accordingly to help keep food fresher.

    Buy it here

  • 8/8 Russell Hobbs fridge

    £714

    Offering a A+ Efficiency performance rating, this American-style red fridge also has electronic LED display, a wine rack, water dispenser and an ice maker.

    Buy it here

Colour can be daunting when decorating a home so start by introducing small bursts of your favourite hue to brighten a neutral space.

With lots of top homeware brands now adding coloured fridges to their ranges, it couldn't be easier to buy into the spring trend and inject some individuality into your kitchen.

Many brands also offer matching small appliances such as a kettle and toaster to help create a cohesive theme.

Lucy King, product manager at Smeg, explains how a bold fridge is a great option to add splash of colour to a kitchen

"A stylish coloured fridge is the ideal way to jazz up a crisp white, cream or neutral space, or if you prefer an eclectic style, pair it with patterned tiles or bright utensils and accessories."

"You can make a real style statement by letting your fridge speak for itself; alternatively, try pairing it with like-minded coloured items from the same range," she says. "Create one colour coordinated scheme, or mix-and-match for variety." 

The multi-coloured striped Smeg fridge, above,  creates a colourful focal point. A good idea is to then pick out one of the colours and use it to coordinate the rest of the kitchen. 

swanfridgehp.jpg

If you're not quite ready for a bright fridge to be the focal point, opt for a more subtle pastel shade. A mint green retro-style Swan fridge isn't too bold yet still looks stylish. 

They also have a matching kettle, microwave and dishwasher to complete the look. 

Scroll through the gallery above to see the best of this season's brightly coloured fridges...


