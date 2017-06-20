Even the best-laid building plans don’t factor in the havoc that can be caused by a banking crisis, a five-year planning battle — and a hungry rodent. But the Wanstead home of Catherine and Felix Finkernagel, both architects, proves it can all come good in the end.

Catherine, 45, is American and Felix, 47, is German. They met at college in Texas, and moved to London so Catherine could finish her studies.

They only planned to be here two years, but Felix got a job, so they stayed, first in a one-bedroom rental flat in Fitzrovia, then a Victorian terrace in Leyton in east London — the only area with decent transport where they could afford a house, which they did up.

Transformation: the couple, both architects did a triple extension — a big, light-filled box on the back of the ground floor, a smaller one on top and a loft conversion (Juliet Murphy)

In 2004, they set up their own firm, mainly doing top-end homes, with rich bankers as clients.

A BITTER BANKING BLOW

In 2007, expecting their first child, Miles, the pair decided it was time to find a good family home.

They had friends in Wanstead, east of Leyton, so on a whim they looked there and found it was a good spot for affordable family homes.

A local agent suggested the Aldersbrook area, an attractive enclave of solid Edwardian family houses with big gardens on the southern edge of Wanstead Park and golf course, near fast transport links.

They found a three-bedroom house to do up near the park. The Edwardian façade had gone, the garden was overgrown and it was a total dump, says Catherine. They bought it.

Streamlined: Catherine and Felix had underfloor heating installed beneath the dark oak floorboards that run from front to back (Juliet Murphy)

They wanted to stay in their Leyton home while the work went on, so they got a bridging loan. “We came home one evening and Lehman Brothers had gone bust.” Catherine says. It was the start of the 2008 crash. They lost their banker clients overnight.

EVERY CLOUD…

Catherine decided to work full time on their own house: “We decided that even if it all went wrong, we’d have a nice house in a good area.” She honed every last detail, down to door handles and hinges, which meant the build was fast and smooth, with no expensive changes.

The couple had decided on a triple extension — a big, light-filled box on the back of the opened-up ground floor —plus a smaller extension on top of that to hold a bedroom and a bathroom, and a simple loft conversion at the top.

Space for the family: Ella’s bedroom, one of five (Juliet Murphy)

Catherine knew the ground-level extension would go through planning as there were others nearby, so she applied for it along with a basic loft conversion that followed strict local guidelines. Essentially, she made a staircase up through the old bathroom and just put in two dormer windows. By following the rules to the letter, she got fast consents and gutting began in May 2008, with this first phase done, incredibly, by December.

A FURRY FIEND

They remember that month because one night Catherine woke in the early hours to the faint sound of chewing. Minutes later, claxons went off. She and Felix rushed outside with their two young boys, one a few weeks old, to find firemen ready to drench their newly done-up home. Luckily it was a false alarm — a rat had gnawed the alarm cables.

On-budget: the bespoke kitchen island in white composite, Ikea carcasses with bespoke door fronts, and handles that were far cheaper from the US (Juliet Murphy)

They used a speedy German system called Gutex for the extension. A timber frame is built on site, newspaper insulation is blown into the cavities and the outside is rendered. Into this went vast sliding windows and three big roof lights. They rewired, replumbed and put underfloor heating under the dark oak boards that run front to back.

The kitchen is done on a budget, with white composite for the bespoke island, Ikea carcasses with bespoke white door fronts, and sleek bronze handles that Catherine got from the US at a tenth of the price. She continued the bronze theme throughout for switch plates and door handles.

Planners weren’t keen on the first-floor extension with its big picture window over the park. “We modified it and got it through at appeal — after five years.”

That’s a long wait, but the extension added a bedroom with that wonderful window, and a roomy family bathroom in stone and porcelain with a big trough sink that can take three pairs of little hands — the couple now have a daughter, Ella, aged six. Catherine also put a utility room on the first floor. After all that, doing the garden was a cinch.

They’ve added 500sq ft, turned a drab three-bedroom house into a light, five-bedroom home, and got something really worth having.

TIMELINE AND COST

2001: Leyton house bought for £140,000

Works done by the Finkernagels, excluding fees: £50,000

2008: sold for £385,000

2008: bought Wanstead three-bedroom 1,500sq ft house for £462,000

Works: £150,000 (£250,000 at today’s rates) excluding fees

Value of 2,000sq ft five-bedroom house now: £1.2 million (estimate)

CATHERINE’S TOP TIPS

Put the utility room on the bedroom floor, where most dirty washing is created. Who wants to see knickers going round in the washing machine while you’re eating?

Our big trough sink only cost about £200 and is great for family wash time.

Don’t knock out all the walls — you need them to put furniture against and hang pictures on.

