From statement furniture to bold home accessories, here are five of the best concept shops for interiors in the capital - with addictive instagram accounts to boot.

Follow us on instagram: @eshomesproperty

1. Skandium

For fans of Scandi-inspired interiors, this British brand showcases the best of the region's hottest designers in one place. The Marylebone and Brompton Road stores use a signature palette of white, grey, black and navy.

From functional, stylish furniture to cool crockery and glassware, the brand allows Londoners to embrace the ever-growing Scandi trend of Hygge. Follow the brand on Instagram at @skandiumltd for Nordic styling tips, inspirational designers and a sneak peak at Scandinavia's coolest trends.

Skandium , 245-249 Brompton Road, South Kensington , London SW3 2EP



2. Future and Found

Tucked away in Tufnell Park, this north London concept shop showcases designers from every corner of the globe.

Carefully curated, Future and Found is kitted out with simple designs in a sea of colours. Choose from quirky, colourful home accessories or stand-out statement furniture to add personality to your home.

The store's instagram @futureadfound shares their newest designs, travel adventures and interior secrets.

Future and Found, 225A Brecknock Road, London N19 5AA



3. Triangle Store

Located in the heart of the East End, Triangle is in Clapton's Chatsworth Street. The abundance of soft furnishings help to give a home that trendy east London stamp without going overboard.

Head over to their Instagram @triangle_store_hackney to get cool black-and-white interior inspiration with a sutble pop of colour and a hint of natural materials.

Triangle, 81 Chatsworth Road, London E5 0LH



4. Nook Shop

Bringing together homeware from across the UK, Europe and beyond, Stoke Newington's Nook is full of gems to brighten up a dreary space.



Keen gardeners will be in their element thanks to shelves of cacti and succulents, while budding chefs will love the trendy Scandi-chic stoneware. Follow the shop @nookshop on Instagram for homeware present ideas - for others and yourself...

Nook Shop, 153 Stoke Newington Church St, Stoke Newington, London N16 0UH



5. Smug

Old-waxed boards and rusty manhole covers line the entrance of Smug's concept store in Camden Passage. The brainchild behind the brand, Lizzie Evans, entices customers with bold self-made designs alongside collections from a range of local designers. For those with an eye for colour, the simple and colourful Instagram @ifeelsmug is perfect for inspiration.