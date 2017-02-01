  1. Home & garden
Don't Move, Improve awards 2017:London's most innovative extensions include a sunken Japanese bath, a sliding staircase and a crow's nest-style lookout

A Japanese bath, a sliding staircase and a crow's nest-style lookout all featured in this year's search for the best extension projects in the capital

H&P

Don't Move, Improve winners

  • 1/27 Sunken Bath

    First prize went to this house in Clapton where the extension was inspired by the Japanese ritual of cleansing before bathing. Privacy is assured by the wall of larch and glazed slats.

    Radu Palicica

  • 2/27 Sunken Bath

    The copper-lined kitchen provides warmth and depth, while the dining area has a floor to ceiling view of the garden.

    Radu Palicica

  • 3/27 Sunken Bath

    The bath was sunk in the ground to maintain garden views from the flat's bedroom.

    Radu Palicica

  • 4/27 Molyneux Street

    Second prize went to this playful extension in Marylebone, inspired by a ship's crow's nest...

    Simon Kennedy

  • 5/27 Molyneux Street

    ...and a hidden panel opens to provide an ingenious lookout.

    Simon Kennedy

  • 6/27 Molyneux Street

    The dining room sits beneath the crow's nest and still manages to be bathed in light.

    Simon Kennedy

  • 7/27 The Rug Room

    Third prize was awarded to this project at a house in Lambeth, providing a cosy study area with a beautiful of, and from the garden.

    Damian Griffiths

  • 8/27 The Rug Room

    Plenty of storage space sits behind the desk from where you are master of all you survey.

    Damian Griffiths

  • 9/27 The Rug Room

    The vast window brings light into the room even on the most overcast of days.

    Damian Griffiths

  • 10/27 Pages Lane

    The highly commended prize went to this whitewashed masterpiece in Haringey.

    David Butler

  • 11/27 Pages Lane

    While not vast, the extension flood the rest of the house in light.

    David Butler

  • 12/27 Pages Lane

    Minimally furnished and finished, a woodburning stove makes it a cosy place to be in winter.

    David Butler

  • 13/27 Kilburn Lane

    The prize for most innovative went to this house in Queen's Park, where the extension is topped with grass to provide a floating lawned area.

    Lawrence Carlos

  • 14/27 Kilburn Lane

    The theme continues inside and a hole from the stairs gives a peek into the studio.

    Lawrence Carlos

  • 15/27 Kilburn Lane

    The staircase slides easily aside to provide valuable storage space for even a motorbike.

    Lawrence Carlos

  • 16/27 Harvey Road

    The best use of materials prize was won by this house in Haringey.

    Ståle Eriksen

  • 17/27 Harvey Road

    The simple use of bricks and wood provides a minimalist and cool addition to the property.

    Ståle Eriksen

  • 18/27 Harvey Road

    Shorn of decorations, the light colours provide a feeling of space and calm.

    Ståle Eriksen

  • 19/27 Delawyk House

    This Sixties modular house in Herne Hill was given the prize for best historic intervention.

    Andy Matthews

  • 20/27 Delawyk House

    The porch blends seamlessly with the original architecture while providing extra space for storage and even a study.

    Frederik Rissom

  • 21/27 Delawyk House

    The use of glass in the porch extension adds more light to the rest of the house

    Frederik Rissom

  • 22/27 Clay House

    This Tufnell Park house won best interior design for its soft and subtle use of materials.

    Nicholas Worley

  • 23/27 Clay House

    Bare brick and a skylight provides warmth and light to the thoroughly modern kitchen.

    Nicholas Worley

  • 24/27 Clay House

    A beautiful bathroom takes up little space and provides a relaxing haven.

    Nicholas Worley

  • 25/27 The Study House

    The best value prize went to architect Henri Bredenkamp, pictured in his double-height kitchen-living space, sky-lit and with garden views reflected in a mirrored cabinet

    David Butler

  • 26/27 The Study House

    The lower floor is now the deserved soul of the house

    Salt Productions

  • 27/27 The Study House

    The basement and garden are now on a level

    Salt Productions

As more Londoners turn to improving and expanding their homes thanks to rising prices and increased stamp duty, the results of a new competition could give them inspiration.

The Don't Move, Improve awards single out the most innovative and ingenious extensions in the capital and was won this year by the Sunken Bath project in Clapton, east London.

The contest, now in its seventh year, is run by New London Architecture, a forum for discussion about architecture in the capital.

Studio 304 Architects, designers of the winning entry, took inspiration from the Japanese way of bathing, where taking a bath is devoted to being a relaxing and warming activity, while actual cleaning of the body is done beforehand. 

This couple added 70sq ft of space to their home without an extension

The bath was set into the floor to maintain views from the ground-flat's bedroom window and the extension includes a copper-lined kitchen and dining area and a separate shower and loo. 

The architects took inspiration from Japanese aesthetics and early 20th-century concrete installations and this is clear from the new exterior wall, which features glazed openings through larch slats, providing light and views as well as privacy.

The project was rounded off with a garden makeover finished in granite gravel, polished concrete and bamboo.

Gary Tynan, director of Studio 304 Architects, said: “We were very lucky to have well-informed clients who not only wanted something interesting, personal and unique, but also understood the challenges around the space.”

THE BEST OF THE REST
Second prize was won by Patrick Lewis Architects for their project in Molyneux Street in Marylebone, which took inspiration from a ship's crow’s nest to create a lookout post that evolves into a stunning piece of furniture. 

The Rug Room in Oval won third prize for its angled garden workspace by Nic Howett Architects and costing just £25,000. 

Kirkwood McCarthy got a special commendation for Pages Lane, a sensitive transformation of an historic property in Muswell Hill.

Best interior design went to Clay House in Tufnell Park by Simon Astridge Architecture Workshop for its soft and subtle design. 

The best use of materials prize was awarded to Erbar Mattes for Harvey Road in Hornsey, a minimal yet assured project.

Studio 30 Architects won the best value award, for The Study House, partner Henri Bredenkamp's own home, a four-storey townhouse in New Cross.

Best historic intervention went to R2 Studio Architects for Delawyk Modular House, a porch insertion that reinvigorated a Sixties end-of-terrace house in Herne Hill.

Read more

Studio McLeod’s Home/Studio on Kilburn Lane won most innovative prize for a project which included a large workspace, floating garden and even a secret sliding staircase.

Peter Murray, chairman of New London Architecture, said: “As London grapples with a housing crisis and a shortage of land, more efficient use of existing homes is a key part of densifying the capital." 

The winning projects are showcased in a free exhibition, alongside the complete longlist of 120 projects, at The Building Centre in Store Street, Fitzrovia, until March 29.

The competition was held in association with Clippings.com, Dezeen and RIBA London and the judging panel included Philippa Stockley of London Evening Standard, Carl Turner of Carl Turner Architects, Cany Ash of Ash Sakula, Russ Edwards of Pocket, Jo McCafferty of Levitt Bernstein and Amy Frearson of Dezeen.

LOOKING FOR HELP?
NLA is holding a series of design surgeries to people looking to extend and improve their own homes, the first of which is on February 25 at The Building Centre. Register at newlondonarchitecture.org/designsurgeries

For Londoners inspired enough by the competition to want to buy the furniture and lighting featured in the winning homes, NLA partnered with Clippings.com to create a special website at clippings.com/dont-move-improve.


