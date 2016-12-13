1/19 Tropical table Florist Willow Crossley creates dramatic table displays with long-stemmed ornamental miniature pineapples on sale at this time of year. Crossley arranges them with sprays of Japanese quince, cuts off the stems to make placecard holders or uses them as bases for candles, which she secures with a blob of Blu Tack. To keep pineapples upright, you may need to slice off their bases.

2/19 Scandi-style tree Make a Scandi-style Christmas tree from birch branches secured with string, rope-ladder style, and hang with natural trims such as pine cones, rose hips and seedheads. You might prefer, though, to buy a frosted branches hanging tree from Cox & Cox for £40, and forage at Nordic House for a bagful of mini pine cones, bark hearts and stars, £12.

3/19 Add some zest Oranges studded with cloves deliver the delicious scents of Christmas. Update the Victorian pomander ball by scoring swirls and geometric patterns into the peel using a lino-cutting tool — available from Hobby Craft — and punctuating at points with a single clove. Underscore the fragrance with the RHS Orange & Clove Scented Reed Diffuser from Wax Lyrical at £10.

4/19 Magnolia minimalist magic Create a magical festive tree with a dozen golden drops and a fistful of stems from the florist or the garden. Florist Willow Crossley’s choice is Magnolia grandiflora, with its gnarled stems and silken buds. For more clever Crossley ideas, buy her book Flourish (Kyle Books) for £15.99 including p&p, instead of £19.99, by calling 01903 828503 and quoting ref KB HP/FF.

5/19 Colourful cut above Individual place settings of velvet-red roses, pink cyclamen and holly berries deserve suitably decorative holders. These are made using craft paper secured around mugs with glue but if, instead of glueing, you overlap long edges with double-sided tape, you could remove the paper post-Christmas. Visit The Deco Patch Place for decoupage craft papers.

6/19 Fake it Ensure Christmas is a white one with a dazzling snowy-white arrangement of wintry stems. Pearlised honesty seed sprays, alder branches and snowberry stems can be found at many florists, but alternatively, buy everlasting stems, from £9.95 for a single honesty branch. All from Sarah Raven including glass jar vase, £34.95.

7/19 No more needles With tiny fir cones, this everlasting pine garland is a great base for baubles and it won’t drop needles. In 1.5m lengths, single £39.95, set of two, £74.95, at Sarah Raven — add a realistic scent with Fir & Berry refresh spray, £15 from The White Company.

8/19 Poinsettias on parade Dainty miniature poinsettias, readily available, make great decorations ranged down a table or standing at individual place settings. Display them in style by wrapping their plastic pots with scraps of insulating felt and securing with string. Or gussy up scarlet poinsettias with red felt wraps held in place with gold twine. Use felt squares from Hobby Craft.

9/19 Silver candle holders Tin cans, stripped of labels and with tops cleanly removed, provide effective silvered holders for groups of candles. White rock salt holds the candles firmly in place and makes a sparkling, frosted finish. Display among sphagnum moss from the garden centre and up the voltage by tying red ribbon, secured in a bow, around each tin.

10/19 Sow-and-grow feast in a tin Encourage the sow-and-grow gardener with decorative tins that keep seed packets safe and dry. The Peas & Beans Tin holds four packs of pea and bean seeds worth over £11, for £11.99.

11/19 For the G&T lover Nothing revives like a G&T after a hard day's gardening, so give two juniper bushes to plant — the berries give gin its distinctive flavour — plus a large bottle of London Dry Gin and a supply of fresh lemons. The Gin Drinkers Companion, crated and delivered with your message, costs £65.

12/19 Butterflies on your plate Bone china dinner plates from RE bring beautiful butterflies in from the garden in six colourways. Dishwasher safe, each 11in diameter plate costs £16.

13/19 Give a frog a home The Frogitat offers a cosy haven for visiting amphibians year round, with a shelf at the rear designed for overwintering frogs and toads. Measuring 15cm x 21cm x 21cm, the Frogitat costs £19.99, with five per cent going to Greenfingers charity.

14/19 Oh-so pretty accessories Inspired by the Royal Horticultural Society Lindley Library archive of botanical art, the gorgeous Flora & Fauna collection includes indoor watering can, £14.95, and twine in a tin, £8.95, as well as trowel, secateurs, gardening gloves and kneeler.

15/19 Luscious gem colour vases The funnel tops of these 14cm-high bottle vases hold small bunches of cut blooms perfectly in place. Choose from a set of pink and purple vases, or green and blue, at £25.50 for the two, or all four for £29.95.

16/19 That's got the prezzie problem tied up Gardeners can never have enough twine, so guarantee a big supply with 24 mini spools of jute twine in different colours, packaged in a recycled seed tray stamped with the Scottish maker's launch date. The set costs £19.99.

17/19 Makes perfect scents Ten bulbs of fragrant white hyacinth are packaged in a zinc bowl and, on arrival, will peek through a bed of moss, in time to flower over the festive season. Potted hyacinth gift set costs £37.95.

18/19 A book to inspire Nobody makes magic like designer duo Julian and Isabel Bannerman, who have created fabulous, fanciful gardens at Highgrove, Waddesdon Manor and Arundel Castle. The couple's weighty book, Landscape of Dreams, chronicles these gardens and more, and makes inspiring reading. Landscape of Dreams (Pimpernel Press) costs £50, but you can buy it for £40 including p&p by calling 01206 255 800 and quoting code LANDSCAPEH&P.