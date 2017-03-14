LIMITED EDITION WINE LABEL

We're all familiar with limited editions in the art world; now, the oldest wine merchant in the UK is bringing this idea to our tables.

After a successful collaboration with Paul Smith last year, Berry Bros & Rudd is working with London designer Luke Edward Hall to create a limited-edition wine label for 4,000 bottles of its Good Ordinary Claret.

At the St James’s Street store and online, £9.75, bbr.com





OSCARS OF THE FUTURE

From Steve McQueen (who directed the Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave) to Douglas Gordon and Philippe Parreno, who co-directed the football art film Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait, many artists go on to make films. Find the future stars at the Jerwood/FVU Awards.

This year’s award-winners are Patrick Hough and Lawrence Lek. Lek works with computer-gaming technology, while Hough re-animates the film set of Cecil B DeMille’s The Ten Commandments, featuring a giant sphinx, above. See their work at the Jerwood Space in Union Street, Southwark, from March 22 to May 14.

jerwoodfvuawards.com

A HISTORY OF LONDON'S DOCKS

Trading Words is an exhibition at the new London Dock development until April 30, where the art is under your feet. It’s a typographic, floor-based installation by Gordon Young about the history of the area over 400 years. Commissioned by developer St George, the artwork lists the goods that went through London via the docks, including peculiar goods such as “bear’s grease” (fat of the brown bear), widely believed to prevent hair loss.





It’s Young’s first London-based work and he describes it as “a poetic representation of this immense tide of things from all over the globe which happened to accumulate in this spot in east London”.

londondockcommunity.co.uk

gordonyoung.net

ART APPRECIATION FOR CHILDREN

It’s often a challenge to get younger people away from their screens and looking at art. Two galleries are determined to change this in different ways. Hauser & Wirth is launching a new Family Day on Saturday, where children aged five to 12 are invited to explore the art on view, and then take part in a series of activities led by events company, Blank Canvas. The exhibition of Maria Lassnig’s work is a perfect start for this, with its blend of abstract and figurative and highly-coloured work, right, and is sure to inspire young minds.





Another way of getting children (and adults too) involved in the art world is to use technology to bring paintings alive. The Ben Uri Gallery in St John’s Wood (in conjunction with the GAMAR app) is encouraging visitors to get their phones and tablets out, in order to transform the work from 2D into 3D images. The app explains some of the history behind the works, and the images literally jump out and move across the canvas in front of you. Spot a fist pump from Lenin or marvel as a 3D skull emerges from one of the paintings.

hauserwirth.com

benuri.org.uk

​BADA

Held just off King’s Road in Chelsea, the BADA spring fair is celebrating its 25th anniversary from March 15-21. Founded by the British Antique Dealers’ Association, this is one of the best smaller fairs.

Dealers are being encouraged to show a range of objects from a variety of periods, all in the same stand. Alexander di Carcaci’s stand will have English furniture, 16th- century Spanish tiles and an extraordinary stone bench from Rome. Keep an eye out for the work of Joseph Walsh’, whose site-specific sculpture Lilium l will be decorating the fair’s entrance. Cork-based Walsh’s handcrafted furniture takes its inspiration from the coastal landscapes around his studio.





And don’t miss new exhibitor Jonathan Cooper’s stand, which will feature work by ceramicist Georgina Warne, such as her Mother Shell Collector glazed stoneware (left).

For more wearable art, jeweller Sandra Cronan’s theme of butterflies and insects is very on trend in the fashion world this year.

badafair.com