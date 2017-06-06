THE ART & ANTIQUES FAIR ROLLS INTO TOWN

More than 25,000 people are set to visit 120 dealers for the 45th edition of this famous fair. Interior designers find treasures for clients from a stash of 50,000 items. You can do the same for your home, tapping into furniture, ceramics, glass, textiles, lighting, sculpture, paintings, prints and more from antiquity to the present day, all vetted for authenticity by experts.

Items can’t possibly come much older than this 80 million-year-old Mosasaur skull from Peter Pittmann Fossillien. Prices start at about £100, rising into the thousands. A talks schedule highlights home decor, with speakers including Emma Burns and Christopher Vane Percy from Sibyl Colefax & John Fowler.

From June 26 to July 2, Olympia London, Hammersmith Road, W14. Tickets: £60 for preview day, £15 for standard advance admission, £20 on the door. olympia-art-antiques.com

Vintage: Forties Peugeot coffee grinder from Sugden and Daughters

WASTE NOT, WANT NOT

Thornton Kaye founded the Salvo dealers network in 1991 and the selling fair is still family-run. Reclaimed building materials are big business today, as are industrial antiques and vintage pieces such as this Forties Peugeot coffee grinder from Sugden and Daughters. This year’s event is billed as a Green Living Fest.

Up to 80 top British and European dealers will be on the 10-acre deer park of Sir William McAlpine, himself a salvage collector/trader. Explore his “Ironhenge”, made from old St Pancras station columns, ride a steam train, try a zero-waste eatery and browse “ethical” food and homewares stalls.

June 24-25, 10am-5pm, Icehouse Lane, Henley-on-Thames. Admission £10, or £9 in advance. “Trade day” is June 23, admission £20, £18 in advance. Charity gala preview/late-night shopping is on June 23, 5pm-8pm, £25. salvofair.com

Design Direct at Central: vase by Linda Bloomfield (stoneware from £8), and silk scarf by KathKath Studio (sale scarves from £50) ()

BUY DIRECT FROM THE MAKERS

Design-Nation and Design Factory, members-only “networks” that support designers, promote their work and share expertise and exhibitions, are coming together for a summer pop-up in the heart of Clerkenwell, with original ceramics, glass, textiles, fashion accessories, gifts and more. Chat to the makers — and maybe discuss a commission.

We love this vase by Linda Bloomfield (stoneware from £8), and silk scarf by KathKath Studio (sale scarves from £50). See also Ekta Kaul’s embroidery/appliqué, Melanie Porter’s chunky knitted furnishings and Snowden Flood’s prints and glass.

June 27-30; Craft Central, 33-35 St John’s Square, EC1. designnation.co.uk

Audiovisual trip: Matronix helmet by Face Invader artist Rebecca Ward

WALTHAMSTOW ART TRAIL

On a theme of full STEAM ahead, as in school subjects Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths, 7,000 exhibitors/performers on the Art Trail include poets, painters, sculptors, choirs, designers and dancers, with shows and workshops in studios, pubs, parks and cafés.

Put on a Matronix helmet by Face Invader artist Rebecca Ward for an audiovisual trip (Winns Gallery, E17).

Until June 18, Walthamstow. e17arttrail.co.uk

SE17 : these cobbled streets have housed craftspeople for more than a century

SUMMER OPEN STUDIOS

These adjacent cobbled streets have housed craftspeople for 120 years. Meet a large, friendly, modern tribe from up to 50 studios, including artists, potters, illustrators and jewellers, plus the makers of prints, furniture, rugs, bags, dolls, scarves, lutes and guitars.

Also enjoy pottery, drawing and flower-arranging workshops for children and adults; artisanal food and drink stalls, and local walks by @guidedbyisobel.

June 9, 6.30pm-9.30pm and June 10-11, 11am-6pm — at Iliffe, Clements and Peacock Yards in SE17. pullensyards.co.uk