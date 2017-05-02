Saturday May 6, 10.30am-4.30pm
London has intriguing hotspots for design, art and craft, often nurtured locally.
For example, Muswell Hill Creatives, a small collective, has been going since 2014. Their spring market has ceramics, jewellery, fine art prints, knitwear, Shibori textiles, handmade leather bags, and children’s clothing.
New exhibitors include Jo Angell (printed textiles), The Little Cloth Shop with vintage childrenswear, Tracey Lord Knits and abstract artist Caroline Elliott.
Prices are from £2.95 for an Elvira van Vredenburgh card, to £550 for a handmade piece of Wyckoff Smith Jewellery.
St James’s Square (outside the Everyman Cinema), Muswell Hill, N10; muswellhillcreatives.com.
