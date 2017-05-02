Saturday May 6, 10.30am-4.30pm

London has intriguing hotspots for design, art and craft, often nurtured locally.

For example, Muswell Hill Creatives, a small collective, has been going since 2014. Their spring market has ceramics, jewellery, fine art prints, knitwear, Shibori textiles, handmade leather bags, and children’s clothing.

Contemporary stacking rings: bold and simple jewellery designs by London-based Michele Wyckoff Smith

New exhibitors include Jo Angell (printed textiles), The Little Cloth Shop with vintage childrenswear, Tracey Lord Knits and abstract artist Caroline Elliott.

Prices are from £2.95 for an Elvira van Vredenburgh card, to £550 for a handmade piece of Wyckoff Smith Jewellery.

St James’s Square (outside the Everyman Cinema), Muswell Hill, N10; muswellhillcreatives.com.