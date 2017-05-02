Sunday May 7, 2.30-5.30pm

The venue here is an airy spacious former school. Find jewellery, clothes, prints and more from a talented bunch of designer-makers, with lots of affordable goodies for birthdays, weddings or a treat.

Meet the maker, have a rewarding chat, appreciate their craft, and grab a gift with a story. Make a pit stop with Suzie’s Cakes, a cuppa in the Kitchen and a live DJ.

Savour the Sunday afternoon vibe on Orford Road - you could pop round the corner to Wild Card Brewery, Mother’s Ruin Gin Palace, Pillars Brewery and the new Simeon Farrar Pop up.

Watercolour: a painting by Antonietta Torsiello.

Go for a meal at the local restaurants or a drink at the Queen’s Arms, Nags Head, Village or The Castle.

E17 designers network has organised over 60 events for around 100 different designer-makers in the last 10 years.

Asian Centre (Waltham Forest Community Hub), 18a Orford Road, Walthamstow Village, E17; e17designers.co.uk.