What's on in London:four Valentine's Day dates with a difference

1. ROMANCE IS NOT DEAD

Pre-Valentine's dates don’t come much quirkier than this: how about taking your loved one to an art show at Kensal Green Cemetery? The permanent resting place of Harold Pinter, Freddie Mercury and Isambard Kingdom Brunel is showing work by a range of emerging female artists throughout this year.

Haunted Beauty: Fall from Grace by emerging artist Nadine Talalla

The first show, Haunted Beauty with Nadine Talalla, will have a private viewing for Homes & Property readers on Friday, from 6.30-8.30pm. RSVP vickycaplin@btinternet.com for admission.

The Dissenters’ Gallery, 391 Ladbroke Grove, W10

2. ART FROM A VENDING MACHINE

If very small boxes tied with ribbon aren’t quite your style, then why not surprise your Valentine with a piece of art from a vending machine at Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen?

Push the button: Identity by Elina Solomonov celebrates multiculturalism

It’s the second year for this east London group show, which explores multiculturalism and immigration, and their effects on creativity in Britain. Both cash and card are accepted for the vending machine and the artworks, rolled up in holders inside it, appear at the push of a button. Prices from £20.

The Vending Machine Art Gallery, a free exhibition, until March 25

3. CLOCK THE ROCKS

Artist Tracey Emin’s jewellery, designed with Stephen Webster for Net-a-Porter, is the perfect mail order Valentine’s gift. Or how about a piece by art world favourite James Taffin de Givenchy?

The jeweller, nephew of Hubert, creator of Audrey Hepburn’s unique style, is known for highly sculptural designs in unexpected materials from rubber to the steel of recycled AK-47s. With deliveries to your door, there’s no excuse for forgetting the big day.

James Taffin de Givenchy : Edgy jewellery made from unusual materials

4. FLOWERS WITH A DIFFERENCE

First on our list of events for lovers is Transcending Boundaries at Pace Gallery in Mayfair. It’s a sexy idea for a show — digital technology in the art world — and the artists/animators/graphic designers who make up teamLab have created a virtual waterfall and ocean waves through the gallery space. The viewer’s body is used as a canvas for the projections.

Our tip is to wear something white if possible, to allow the Flowers Bloom on People installation to show freely on your body. It’s an unusual way to bring blooms to your Valentine — and romance into your life.

Free entry, but please pre-book at Eventbrite