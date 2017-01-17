OUT ON THE STREET

Whitechapel Gallery is curating Art Night this year, after the Institute of Contemporary Art’s stint last year.

It’s basically a “through the night” viewing, for one night only (July 1), of specially staged contemporary art throughout the East End, mixing commercial spaces, residential and non-public locations.

THE GREATEST HITS

Summer and autumn this year will be dominated by three guaranteed crowd-pleasers, in the shape of Giacometti, Cézanne and Amedeo Modigliani.

Alberto Giacometti (May 10-Sept 10) is the first show curated by Tate Modern head Frances Morris since she took the role last year, and the first UK retrospective of the Swiss artist’s work in 20 years, so book early.

Book early: Alberto Giacometti at Tate Modern ( Giacometti Foundation)

The National Portrait Gallery is staging Cézanne Portraits (Oct 26-Feb 11 2018), its first exhibition devoted to a French Post-Impressionist. Matisse and Picasso called Paul Cézanne “the father of us all”.

Lastly, Modigliani (Nov 22–April 2, 2018) at Tate Modern features his glorious nudes and looks at the visual traditions within the Italian Jewish artist’s emigré community of Montparnasse in the Twenties.

START COLLECTING AT ART FAIRS

If all the art on view in London this year inspires you to acquire, do keep in mind some of the terrific art fairs around town, from The Decorative Antiques and Textiles Fair (January 24–29) in Battersea Park and the Affordable Art Fair (March 9-12) in Hampstead and Battersea, to the Start Art Fair (September 14-17) and Collect (February 2-6), both at Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea.

OLD Vs NEW MASTERS

This summer and through into autumn, the objects that inspired Henri Matisse, including startlingly beautiful African masks, will feature in an exhibition, Matisse in the Studio (Aug 5-Nov 12) at the Royal Academy, alongside the works they prompted the French painter to create.

As to masters new, Turner Prize-winning painter Chris Ofili (April 26-Aug 28) is creating a handwoven tapestry for the National Gallery. And Tim Noble and Sue Webster return next month to Blain|Southern gallery in Hanover Square, W1 for Sticks with Dicks and Slits (Feb 3-March 25).

AMERICANS IN LONDON

The Royal Academy in Piccadilly next month brings us America after the Fall: Paintings in the 1930s (February 25 to June 4).

(The Art Institute of Chicago)

Pretty much everyone knows the American Gothic image by Grant Wood, often wrongly thought to be a husband and wife —it’s actually Wood’s dentist, pictured alongside the artist’s sister.

The picture will leave America for the first time for this show, which will also feature the work of Edward Hopper, Georgia O’Keeffe and Jackson Pollock.

FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE

Nina Vatolina (David King Collection)

Marking the centenary of the Bolshevik uprising, the Royal Academy offers Socialist Realist art in RA Revolution: Russian Art 1917-1932 (Feb 11-April 17); the Design Museum stages Imagine Moscow, with drawings for the new city of the Twenties in Moscow: Architecture, Propaganda, Revolution (March 15-June 4), and Tate Modern looks at Russian art from 1905 through to 1953 in Red Star over Russia (Nov 8-February 18, 2018).