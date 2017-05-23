  1. Home & garden
  2. Interiors
  3. Design news

Update your home for summer:fabulous florals are given an interior makeover in time for the warmer months

Florals are all over homeware this season and Londoners are loving the flamboyant look. Take a look at our round-up of our favourite designs...

Click to follow
H&P

Bold florals can update your home for the summer

Bold florals can update your home for the summer

  • 1/10 From £49

    This English Rose design features artwork by Reeta Ek, enlarged into a digitally printed abstract in a choice of colours. Wallpaper, £119 per 10-metre roll. Cotton fabric, £95 a metre. Velvet, £119 a metre. Cushions in cotton, £49, and in velvet, £89. All from Feathr.

  • 2/10 £135 a roll

    New to design is artist Lucy Tiffney, a finalist in The Great Interior Design Challenge on BBC2. She has turned her quirky painted walls into wallpapers and fabrics. This Lagoon mural wallpaper is £135 a roll, with three drops to make a panel.

  • 3/10 £3,475

    “Londoners are loving floral sofas,” says Andrew Cussins of Sofas and Stuff, which teams modern prints with classic British shapes. This Lavenham sofa in digitally printed Black Edition Herbaria Cinnabar fabric is priced £3,475.

  • 4/10 £118.79 per sq m

    West London bathroom store Devon&Devon has this Botanica wallcovering, priced £118.79 per sq m, plus many more designs, to match a range of coloured enamelled or solid resin baths

  • 5/10 £215 per panel

    Combine wallpaper panels for a mural effect. This digitally printed Wisteria Falls panel, from Sanderson’s Waterperry edition, is £215 (137cm wide by three metres). Matching fabric is £56 per metre.

  • 6/10 £170 a roll

    Minuit wallpaper from Little Greene makes a frieze of red hot pokers, £170 a roll (three drops of three metres). English Heritage found the design handpainted at a Victorian house in W1. Find more “London papers” at Little Greene.

  • 7/10 From £35

    Global fashion brand Ted Baker puts stunning digital prints on to bed linen. This is Encyclopedia in pure cotton with a fine 220 thread count. Priced £115 for a superking duvet cover and £35 for a pillowcase.

  • 8/10 £62 a metre

    London artist Kit Miles’s drawn flowers are digitally printed on to fabric. Here, Rain Forest for Osborne & Little, £62 a metre, teams with Mikado velvet, £65 a metre.

  • 9/10 £50

    For Chelsea Flower Show, the Wedgwood Tea Conservatory opens today at Peter Jones in Sloane Square, SW1, for three weeks. Drink from floral bone china from the new Wonderlust collection, then buy a cup and saucer, £50. Six fruity and floral teas blended to go with each design are also on sale.

  • 10/10 POA

    Patterned furniture was a strong new trend at Milan Furniture Fair. This Floreale cabinet has tassel handles and digitally printed laminate doors. From Driade.

Have a flower show all year round, with fabrics, papers, china and linens in a full glorious bloom that won't wilt or fade. The trend is big and bold, with two opposing looks.

On the one hand are airy watercolour washes and loose swirling brush strokes.

On the other, designs with moody detailed artwork show every vein and stamen. On trend is a touch of noir, with inky backgrounds, just like summer's fashions.

  • Read more

The 10 best homeware designs of the 20th century — yours from £16

The big brands have raided and radically revised their archives, but digital printing  to order has made young designers light on their feet.

Increasingly, they have their own brands with edgy items not on the mass market.

Add petal power to those safe neutral rooms with easy, affordable updates like cushions, lampshades, plates or pillowcases. 

Or go for that full-on feature wall, statement sofa, or super-soft rug. 


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments