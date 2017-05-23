Have a flower show all year round, with fabrics, papers, china and linens in a full glorious bloom that won't wilt or fade. The trend is big and bold, with two opposing looks.

On the one hand are airy watercolour washes and loose swirling brush strokes.

On the other, designs with moody detailed artwork show every vein and stamen. On trend is a touch of noir, with inky backgrounds, just like summer's fashions.

The big brands have raided and radically revised their archives, but digital printing to order has made young designers light on their feet.

Increasingly, they have their own brands with edgy items not on the mass market.

Add petal power to those safe neutral rooms with easy, affordable updates like cushions, lampshades, plates or pillowcases.

Or go for that full-on feature wall, statement sofa, or super-soft rug.