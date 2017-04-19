  1. Home & garden
Upcycling is spring's hottest new trend:interior designers ensure no material is wasted with this season's eco-friendly homeware ranges

Interior designers help to combat the mountain of unwanted waste with some clever designs...  

H&P

From unwanted waste to clever design

  • 1/7 Reheat it

    The Kungsbacka kitchen, in dark and funky Anthracite colourway, is the first from Ikea to be made entirely from recycled plastic and reclaimed industrial wood. Priced £15 for a 40cm x 80cm door.

  • 2/7 No joke, they’re artichoke

    Tables and chairs by Greek designer Spiros Kizis, made from material he produces using artichoke “fibre” left after Greek farmers sell their crop for biofuel. Chairs cost about £359 and the table is £1,200.
  • 3/7 Showcasing young talent

    A curved cross-leg table made in wood from a sweet chestnut felled in Lewisham. Buy it through Goldfinch furniture, run by Southwark-based charity London Reclaimed, helping young people into work. Tables from £2,200.

  • 4/7 Easy clean

    Rigid marbled sheets of 100 per cent recycled plastic, seen here in a vanity unit. From £200 per sheet, 2m x 1m, 5mm thick.

  • 5/7 Star fans

    Recycled plastic including yoghurt pots and other food packaging, made into colour-flecked sheets by Smile Plastics, has many uses, such as this futuristic chaise, jewellery and in construction. Recent clients include Stella McCartney, the V&A and Sir Paul Smith.

  • 6/7 Save our seas

    London-based Australian designer Brodie Neill makes elegant table and desk trestles from waste produce. His Gyro table is produced using plastic waste from the ocean.

  • 7/7 Young professionals

    Justin and Hannah Floyd are a young couple living in Devon, where demand for local wool is declining. But they've developed a new wool-based material, where the fleece is bound together with bio-resin. Their Hembury chair costs £395. Call 07929 503 738 for more information.

The Environment Agency recently warned that criminals are abandoning so-called recycling centres leaving mountains of waste - there were 989 illegal waste site in 2015-16. All the more important for waste to find new uses, and designers are helping.

On the mass market, Ikea is leading the way. They've made the front of new kitchen units by wrapping reclaimed wood with a foil made from the discarded plastic PET bottles (that's polyethylene therephalate) that often go to landfill.

By contrast, in a workshop at Somerset House on the Embankment, young Londoner Conor Taylor is fashioning a new material he calls Foresso - "a timber terrazzo."  He's noticed that high quality timber in wood workshops is regularly wasted. "Delicate curls of planed wood and beautiful larger pieces simply get burnt, or pulped for filler."

Taylor rescues them and uses coloured binders to make attractive sheet materials for counter tops, furniture, wall panelling and so on. 

In a studio in SW17, James Shaw is another young Londoner passionate about cutting down waste. He's invented a hand "gun" which will extrude plastic bags and so on into long strips which (whilst still hot) can be formed into furniture and objects.  

wastedspyroskizis.jpg
Spiros Kizisthese honey-coloured chairs are made from the material from an artichoke

Equally off-piste are the honey-coloured chairs and tables, with a smooth dramatically flecked surface. They're made by designer Spiros Kizis whose is making a material from the artichoke "fibre" left  after farmers in Northern Greece have sold their crop for bio-fuel. "This is a new eco plastic bound together with resin," says Kizis, who has just moved back from London to his native Greece, where he has a studio/workshop.

Finally, aluminium - strong, light and easy to shape - is everywhere from drinks cans to kitchen foil to car and aeroplane parts.  And it's perfect for re-use, because it keeps all of its original qualities.

London-based Australian designer Brodie Neill makes elegant table/desk trestles (which can be arranged in different ways) by pouring recycled aluminium into a traditional sand-cast mould. 


