  1. Home & garden
  2. Interiors
  3. Design news

Ultimate Christmas gift guide for design fans:Design Museum curators and top designers reveal what's on their wish lists

Leaders of the design world including Sirs Paul Smith and Terence Conran as well as the Design Museum’s top people put the spotlight on their design heroes and favourite products.

designmuseumhp.jpg

All a designer wants for Christmas: for the biggest splash of colour at the new Design Museum, visit the shop

Gravity Road

The Design Museum has opened at its new home in the old Commonwealth Institute in Kensington High Street. Architects OMA and Allies and Morrison and engineers Arup restored the roof and façade of the Sixties building, while minimalist architectural designer John Pawson restored the interior.

There’s a free permanent exhibition space, two temporary galleries, a restaurant and, in the soaring atrium, the museum shop, packed with design books, magazines and design classics.

We asked senior members of the museum team — plus Pawson and design aficionado Sir Paul Smith — to pick their favourites for their Christmas list — mostly available at designmuseumshop.com.

SIR PAUL SMITH
DESIGNER

paulsmithhp.jpg

How apt that Smith, an advocate of colour and wit in fashion, should have picked this whimsical kettle, designed in 1983 by Richard Sapper for Alessi. Sapper said kettles should be fun. It’s not in the museum shop, but you can buy it at alessi.com for £99.95. It features a whistle that plays a melody when the water boils.

Smith’s choice of the 1970 Boby trolley in egg-yolk yellow (£400) also mirrors his taste for the fun and funky. This multi-purpose storage unit, by Italian designer Joe Colombo, is a classic example of postwar pop design whose appeal endures. Buy it now.

smithalessikettlebobytrolleysplithp.jpg

Smith says: “Today this use of moulded plastic seems common and familiar to us but when it was first introduced, it had never been seen before.”

REBECCA HOSSAIN
MUSEUM HEAD OF RETAIL

rebeccahossainhp.jpg

The red Spun chair by Thomas Heatherwick for Magis (£335) is a favourite because it reminds me of spinning around as a child, only in an object of design! Buy it now.

hossainspunchairvitradollsplithp.jpg

And the Vitra wooden doll No7, designed by Alexander Girard (£85). I can relate to her curves and expressions. In fact, I am collecting the whole set. Buy it now.

SIR TERENCE CONRAN
MUSEUM FOUNDER

terenceconranhp.jpg

This alert-looking wooden bird (£130) is a reproduction by Vitra of one once owned by 20th-century designers Charles and Ray Eames. It instantly reminds Conran of the Eameses, his design heroes.

“This curious bird was an artefact they treasured…and stood in the centre of their living room for over 50 years,” he says.  Buy it now.

conranbirdcoppersplithp.jpg

The Brown Betty teapot (from £12) might seem an unlikely design classic but, as Conran recalls, it was “one of the first, and most successful items sold at Habitat”, which he first opened in Chelsea in 1964. “It symbolised Habitat’s philosophy — cheap, utilitarian, unpretentious and cheerful.”

Conran also picked this copper bowl (£1,010), from John Pawson’s 5 Objects homeware collection. “This collection is elegant, quiet and luscious.” Buy it now.

DEYAN SUDJIC
DIRECTOR OF THE MUSEUM

deyansudjichp.jpg

Sudjic’s choice of an Anglepoise light was partly influenced by nostalgia. “The first piece of design I bought, as a spotty teenager, was an Anglepoise — a Seventies design in a mustard shade.”

This is a Paul Smith 2014 interpretation (£160) of the Type75 lamp originally created by Anglepoise design director Sir Kenneth Grange in 2005. Smith picked out its various components in pastels or acid-bright hues. Buy it now.

sudjiclobmeyranglepoisesplithp.jpg

Sudjic also chose a crystal decanter (£700) and tumblers (£95 each) by Austrian brand Lobmeyr, created by modernist architect Adolf Loos. Buy the decanter | Buy the tumblers

JOHN PAWSON
MUSEUM DESIGNER

johnpawsonhp.jpg

This year is the 80th anniversary of Finnish architect and designer Alvar Aalto’s iconic glass vase (£46), first produced in 1936 for Finnish brand Iittala. Its softly billowing form, inspired by the fringes of lakes, marked a departure from the hard-edged modernism of the Twenties.

Today, just as they were then, the vases are mouth-blown at Iittala’s factory. Pawson says: “I went to Finland and stayed in the Villa Mairea, designed in the Thirties by Aalto, and remember driving past the lakes that inspired the vase.” Buy it now.

pawsonbutterflystoolaaltovasesplithp.jpg

The graceful contours of the Butterfly stool (£467), which fuses two pieces of bent maple wood, mimic a butterfly’s wings — hence its name. It was created in 1956 by Japanese designer Sori Yanagi. Pawson has been a fan of his ever since buying a Yanagi-designed Sellotape dispenser in the Seventies.

JUSTIN MCQUIRK
CHIEF CURATOR

justinmcguirkhp.jpg

Of McQuirk’s choices, we zeroed in on this practical yet stylish stool in blond wood with a black lino-lined seat (£180) — an Alvar Aalto creation. The first version was made in 1933 for Aalto’s Viipuri Library in Finland.

mcquirkalvaraaltokanocomputerkitsplithp.jpg

McQuirk describes this stackable stool as an “ever-handy, modest classic”. It’s a piece that has proved perennially popular: being stackable and space-saving, it’s perfect for all homes.

My design London: where designers find their inspiration

My design London: where designers find their inspiration

  • 1/14 Rebecca Hossain's favourite new designers and the power of colour

    The Design Museum's Rebecca Hossain reveals her interiors inspirations, favourite markets and go-to secret escape in Herne Hill.

    Read more

    > Scroll right for more top London places, spaces and shops favoured by designers and creatives...

    Jordan Lewis

  • 2/14 Marcus Fairs, founder of Dezeen

    The founder of Dezeen - widely regarded as one of the world’s most influential design websites - reveals his top makers, studios and West End hangouts.

    Read more

  • 3/14 Tricia Guild, My Design London

    The founder of Designers Guild reveals her top London spots and how-to tips for creating a room of your own.

    Read more

  • 4/14 My Design London: Wayne Hemingway

    London designer Wayne Hemingway talks about the city’s great vintage shops, street markets and architecture.

    Read more

  • 5/14 My Design London: Creative Director at The New Craftsmen

    Quirky antiques, simple Georgian furniture and Scandinavian mid-century modern design are just some of the things Catherine Lock loves.

    Read more

  • 6/14 Celia Joicey reveals her favourite homeware and fashion boutiques

    The head of Bermondsey's Fashion and Textile Museum, Celia Joicey loves shopping in small boutiques and thinks it would be great to have a big exhibition that celebrates the rich history of London shops.

    Read more

    Daniel Lynch

  • 7/14 Kit Kemp:the style secrets of a famous hotelier and interior designer

    Kit Kemp’s latest London hotel is a regular celeb haunt. An interior designer by trade and a passionate collector she thinks we should respect our British artists more and shares her insider tips on where to discover great finds in the city...

    Read more

  • 8/14 Charlie Gilkes shares the design secrets behind his offbeat bars

    Bar, restaurant and club owner, Charlie Gilkes reveals the inspiration behind his quirky design hotspots including Cahoots and Mr Fogg's Tavern and his favourite places to shop and visit in London...

    Read more

    Vicki Couchman

  • 9/14 My design London: founder of The White Company, Chrissie Rucker

    Chrissie Rucker, founder of The White Company, let's us in on the secrets of her favourite interiors shop, a 17th-century Italian pharmacy, and tells us why she always looks up when in London...

    Read more

  • 10/14 Fortnum & Mason, Selfridges and Neo Bankside designer Tom Bartlett reveals his style secrets

    Architectural designer Tom Bartlett lives in multicultural Kensal Green, loves finding eccentric surprises in London’s streetscapes and has a contact book packed with the city’s happening shops and suppliers.

    Read more

    Portrait image by Joakim Blockstrom

  • 11/14 Director of the Design Museum, Deyan Sudjic's favourite shops and museums

    Deyan Sudjic lives in Camden, likes visiting furniture designer and manufacturer Sheridan Coakley's studio shop, and enjoys going to the Gagosian King’s Cross gallery.

    Read more

    Daniel Lynch

  • 12/14 From S&M shops to Reeboks: Oscar winning costume designer Jenny Beavan reveals her unusual design inspirations

    London-born Jenny Beavan is one of our greatest costume designers, having worked on Room With A View, The King's Speech and Sherlock Holmes. Here she shares her favourite places to shop and visit in the city.

    Read more

    Daniel Lynch

  • 13/14 National Gallery director Gabriele Finaldi reveals his favourite design hotspots

    There is a Finaldi enclave in Catford, where the National Gallery director grew up and still lives, with his family nearby. His London hitlist includes the Dulwich Picture Gallery, the city’s churches and the Fourth Plinth...

    Read more

    Getty

  • 14/14 My design London: Christie's chairman and furniture maker David Linley

    Furniture maker and Christie’s chairman Viscount Linley has had a 30 year career in design. Here he recalls coffee breaks with David Bowie and shares his must-visit London shops and secret city spaces.

    Read more

    Rex


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments