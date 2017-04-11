Painting a room, a feature wall or even just a door is the most popular Easter weekend challenge, says a report by London’s top DIY stores. It’s relatively cheap and quick and if it all goes wrong, it’s so easy to change.

BEFORE YOU START

Experiment with tester pots under different lights and next to different shades. Then shop around, as prices can vary widely.

A check showed 5L of Dulux brilliant white emulsion for £10 at Tesco and Wilko; £15 at Homebase; £17 at Asda and £24 at B&Q.

KNOW HOW MUCH PAINT YOU NEED

A litre of coloured emulsion covers about 12-13 square metres. Prices range from about £17 for mass-market brands to £45 for “designer” labels.

Big DIY shops will be closed on Easter Sunday, but Wickes and Homebase open until 9pm on Friday and Saturday, and B&Q until 8pm.

matt emulsion from Use bright shades for a sassy, striped effect. Shown are Coral Polka, Sunset Kiss and Safari Spice inemulsion from Dulux Paint Mixing range, £24.99 for 2.5L

YOUR ONE-STOP ONLINE SHOP

Browse designerpaint.com to see all the top brands/collections in one place, with next-day delivery from numerous London Brewers branches (closed Sunday and the bank holidays). Get 20 per cent off when you use our readers code EST207.

TOP TIPS FROM THE EXPERTS

Brewers’ Melanie Adams suggests you unify an awkward-shaped room with a single hue. “And paint a space a shade of green that leads into the outside — it will seem much bigger.”

Interior designer Nicky Haslam’s first paint range at Paint the Town Green in Allfarthing Lane, SW18, is inspired by minerals and gemstones.

Find Little Greene’s chalky heritage hues at 3 New Cavendish Street, W1 (020 7935 8844). Book a personal session with a colour consultant.

Farrow & Ball is favourite for creamy, rich, chalky shades, with stores all over London and trained consultants. Ask about using several shades of the same colour in a room, for door, skirting, windows and radiators. Bring interest to an alcove or ceiling with a deeper shade.

Paint effects are big, says Rebecca Craig of Sanderson, especially the ombré shaded watercolour look. See “how to” videos at dulux.co.uk and diy.com.

Stains simply wipe away from Dulux’s EasyCare range(£27.80 for 2.5L). The Dulux app turns any colour into a paint shade and you can order testers, find stockists and even see your re-painted room.

​Dulux consultant Marianne Shillingford says go bright for spring with clean, warm shades in blocks or stripes, or try classic harmonising neutrals.

Get up to five Crown A4 “real paint” samples for £2.99 to pin on walls or take shopping. Crown “paint talk” people are on 0330 024 0281 from 7.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, and from 8am to noon on Saturdays.

FIND INSPIRATION

Zoffany has 19 new paint shades for spring. “Use intense, rich hues to show off art and special collections,” says Peter Gomez, head of design.

Dark and light: the foreground here is Ink, with Spanish Olive beyond, both flat emulsion from Zoffany acrylic eggshell in Architects White, £57 for 2.5L the foreground here is Ink, with Spanish Olive beyond, both flat emulsion from Zoffany , £45 for 2.5L. The door frame isacrylic eggshell in Architects White, £57 for 2.5L

Homebase, bought by Australian DIY group Bunnings, just opened the first revamped and renamed store in St Albans, with keen prices and trained advisers (0345 646 3333). Julia Kendell of TV’s DIY SOS is Homebase colour consultant. She suggests finding an interiors picture that inspires you, then matching the colours to paint swatches “using colours in the same proportions as the image to get the original feel”.

At B&Q’s diy.com website, order by 7pm for next-day delivery — £5, or free on orders over £50. Get £20 off 5L of Dulux standard paint colours until April 18.

Papers and Paints offers great advice and own-range paints in authentic shades for every era, eg the Thirties for divine Deco and Fifties for a retro touch (4 Park Walk, SW10; 020 7352 8626).