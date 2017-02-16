  1. Home & garden
Top 10 interior brands to watch: 2017's key interior trends for the home, from furnishings as art to Moroccan souk chic

We've got the lowdown on ten new brands bringing fresh ideas to the design scene - plus the key trends heading to homes this year... 

  • 1/10 Francesca Rossi

    This new designer’s funky furniture includes the Switch floor lamp, £895, with acrylic panels that slide to change the colour of the light, and these Arc tables, priced from £745 to £1,499, in powder-coated aluminium and ash with a curved base that conceals a shelf.

  • 2/10 Bhavin Taylor

    Interior designer Bhavin Taylor recently launched a homeware collection in blazingly bright hues including flame orange and electric blue and white, and boasting oversize prints that recall flags.

  • 3/10 Veega Design

    Crafting Comfort, Veega Tankun’s first collection, comprises handmade furniture and lighting in acid-bright hues and unorthodox yet durable materials. This enveloping Needle chair, £2,950, combines sausage-like tubes encased in turquoise knitted cotton fed through holes in its ash frame. Visit veegadesign.com

  • 4/10 to&from

    Dutch product designer Bob de Graaf launched to&from with London-based interior designer Somya Singh, offering a collection of tableware in strong, elemental shapes. This white marble Thali plate, £45, sits on a large green marble Thali plate, £105. From toandfrom.co and eporta.com

  • 5/10 MAiK

    MAiK was established by former menswear designer Cat Thorogood and its kaleidoscopically patterned trays, £38, and tables, from £85, like this one in a Geo Leaf pattern, £105, are made of wood from FSC-certified forests. Visit maiklondon.com

  • 6/10 Perch & Parrow

    Founded by London-based interior designer Astrid Limal, this wide-ranging online furniture brand stocks big, stylish pieces. This tall but unimposing Miri cabinet is priced £670. Visit perchandparrow.com

  • 7/10 One Nine Eight Five

    Set up by Eleanor Nadimi four months ago, this brand thrives on tactile textures and rich, warm tones. Its opulent designs include this Pixel Camo swivel chair, £725. Visit onenineeightfive.co.uk

  • 8/10 Kim Norrie

    Scottish-born , London-based RCA graduate Norrie dreams up textured textiles with rustic, romantic qualities, giving them a contemporary twist with prominent stitches that form dynamic, graphic dashes. From kimnorrie.co.uk and Mayfair handmade homewares store The New Craftsmen

  • 9/10 The Kairos Collective

    An e-commerce brand that sources new designs and antiques from around 20 mainly London-based shops. These striking cushions by Claire Gaudion, left, and Nicholette Yardley-Moore, right, are from 1950s fabrics reminiscent of abstract expressionist paintings. Priced from £85, visit thekairoscollective.com

  • 10/10 The Curious Department

    This online brand offers nature-inspired homeware, limited-edition art prints and ethical taxidermy. This 13-piece beetle-pattern Insect Mandala china set is £285. Visit thecuriousdepartment.com

New brands inject fresh ideas into the design scene and trigger thoughts on how to update our homes.

It can simply be a matter of adding a space-saving but eye-catching side table. Or why not commit to a bigger, statement-making piece like a wonderfully comfy armchair in hip, bold-as-brass bright shades like turquoise or mint green?

Key trends in 2017

Space-saving, multifunctional furniture
Flexibility is the way to go this year, according to a report from furniture sourcing platform eporta.com and trend forecasting agency WGSN. Aneeqa Khan, founder of eporta.com, points to the growing popularity of “bar stools, extendable tables, nesting tables and stackable chairs”.

Fifteen of the best ideas to create home offices in small spaces

WGSN believes this is due to the rise of home entertainment, especially among millennials, who are increasingly hosting parties and film screenings in their homes and need flexible furniture that performs a string of functions. 

Nature and natural motifs
“Spring will see a continuation of our love of nature, especially an appreciation of beautiful British gardens, in the form of painterly florals and botanical prints in subtle shades,” predicts Philippa Prinsloo, head of design at John Lewis.

She cites the mauve or hazy blue shades of asters, alliums and lavender as being particularly inspiring.

Moroccan souk chic
This is another tip from John Lewis’s Philippa Prinsloo, who says: “Moroccan style with be everywhere this spring and summer. Think hot colours, geometric patterns and playful pompoms.”

Furnishings as art
Meanwhile, traditional art on walls will be supplanted in many homes by furniture and accessories that are works of art in themselves, says the eporta.com/WGSN survey. It predicts that instead of something in a frame, our imaginations will be fired by textiles, upholstery and wallpaper with visually intriguing, abstract, painterly patterns.


