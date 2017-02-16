New brands inject fresh ideas into the design scene and trigger thoughts on how to update our homes.

It can simply be a matter of adding a space-saving but eye-catching side table. Or why not commit to a bigger, statement-making piece like a wonderfully comfy armchair in hip, bold-as-brass bright shades like turquoise or mint green?

Tour our round-up of 10 new homeware brands to watch out for in 2017 in our gallery above...

Key trends in 2017

Space-saving, multifunctional furniture

Flexibility is the way to go this year, according to a report from furniture sourcing platform eporta.com and trend forecasting agency WGSN. Aneeqa Khan, founder of eporta.com, points to the growing popularity of “bar stools, extendable tables, nesting tables and stackable chairs”.

WGSN believes this is due to the rise of home entertainment, especially among millennials, who are increasingly hosting parties and film screenings in their homes and need flexible furniture that performs a string of functions.

Nature and natural motifs

“Spring will see a continuation of our love of nature, especially an appreciation of beautiful British gardens, in the form of painterly florals and botanical prints in subtle shades,” predicts Philippa Prinsloo, head of design at John Lewis.

She cites the mauve or hazy blue shades of asters, alliums and lavender as being particularly inspiring.

Moroccan souk chic

This is another tip from John Lewis’s Philippa Prinsloo, who says: “Moroccan style with be everywhere this spring and summer. Think hot colours, geometric patterns and playful pompoms.”

Furnishings as art

Meanwhile, traditional art on walls will be supplanted in many homes by furniture and accessories that are works of art in themselves, says the eporta.com/WGSN survey. It predicts that instead of something in a frame, our imaginations will be fired by textiles, upholstery and wallpaper with visually intriguing, abstract, painterly patterns.