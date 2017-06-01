  1. Home & garden
Tom Daley's six-hour supper club challenge:Argos recruits Olympic diver for a one-off dinner party

Olympic diver Tom Daley swaps the pool for the dining table as he undertakes the challenge of creating a pop-up with Argos - in just six hours...

The best recipes for a dinner party

  • 1/9 Prawn summer rolls

    These prawn rolls make a punchy and aromatic starter.

    Recipe here

  • 2/9 Stuffed peppers

    Use red or yellow peppers for their tenderness and flavour. Green peppers, when cooked, have a greasy taste.

    Recipe here

  • 3/9 Warming pesto butter beans

    This quick and simple vegetarian dish is easy to make if you're short of time.

    Recipe here

  • 4/9 Rainbow chard sag aloo

    This dish uses a classic Gujarati spicing of cumin, coriander, turmeric and chilli.

    Recipe here

  • 5/9 Fried sea bream with chilli sauce

    This quick and simple dish is perfect for a warm summer's evening.

    Recipe here

  • 6/9 Confit duck and bean stew

    Now common all over France, confit duck was originally a speciality of Gascony, where it has been made this way for centuries.

    Recipe here

  • 7/9 Lemon fudge cake

    The zesty lemon filling helps to give this cake a summery feel.

    Recipe here

  • 8/9 Chocolate and chestnut fondant

    You can prepare these fondants up to 24 hours in advance and keep them in the fridge until you are ready to bake and serve.

    Recipe here

  • 9/9 Summer pudding

    Drizzled with bright pink coulis and scattered with lots of extra berries, this is a healthier pudding for those long summer days in the garden.

    Recipe here

Hosting a dinner party for friends always seems like a great idea when you first suggest it.

But we've all experienced that panic when suddenly the date is looming and you realise you're totally unprepared. 

Hosts put themselves under a lot of pressure according to a new survey by Argos, which reveals it takes a staggering 8.5 days on average to plan and execute the perfect supper club.

One of the main worries is the menu, with one fifth of hosts struggling to decide what to put on their menus to impress their guests. Our recipe gallery above, should help to solve this problem. 

Inside Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's cool London warehouse home

Nearly a third of respondents also said that major barriers to hosting was not having the right items to cater for guests - including chairs, kitchenware and tableware.

Argos are promoting their fast-track same-day delivery service and so enlisted Olympian Tom Daley to do a special pop-up challenge.  

The retailer put together a video to show how he managed to get his supper club set up within six hours, including ordering the furniture.

Of course, deep pockets and good friends help...

  • Fast Track delivery offers same-day home delivery seven days a week across more than 90% of UK postcodes for £3.95, with four time slots per day.  

