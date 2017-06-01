Hosting a dinner party for friends always seems like a great idea when you first suggest it.

But we've all experienced that panic when suddenly the date is looming and you realise you're totally unprepared.

Hosts put themselves under a lot of pressure according to a new survey by Argos, which reveals it takes a staggering 8.5 days on average to plan and execute the perfect supper club.

One of the main worries is the menu, with one fifth of hosts struggling to decide what to put on their menus to impress their guests. Our recipe gallery above, should help to solve this problem.

Nearly a third of respondents also said that major barriers to hosting was not having the right items to cater for guests - including chairs, kitchenware and tableware.

Argos are promoting their fast-track same-day delivery service and so enlisted Olympian Tom Daley to do a special pop-up challenge.

The retailer put together a video to show how he managed to get his supper club set up within six hours, including ordering the furniture.

Of course, deep pockets and good friends help...