As the recent record-breaking sale of Gustav Klimt’s £48 million painting Bauerngarten (Flower Garden) attests, art is an investment to rival property or gold.

Those on smaller budgets are more likely to be buying work by the Klimts of the future, conveniently gathered together from 11 May at the Affordable Art Fair in Hampstead.

International and British galleries and artists will exhibit at the fair, where all works are priced between £100 and £6,000 until Sunday 14 May.

But what should a novice art buyer look out for if they are hoping to spot the next big thing?

“The beginnings of your collection can be really exciting and you don’t need to be an expert to take the plunge,” says Luci Noel, Fair Director at the Affordable Art Fair Hampstead. “There are a few key questions you can ask that will give you a good idea of whether the piece might be a good investment for the future.”

Questions to ask include:

where the artist studied and how widely they have exhibited since graduating

whether they have been picked up by significant collectors or collections

how well their work has sold

have they won any prizes? A piece by an artist whose work is already in demand is far more likely to bring you a good return on your investment.

Here are the top five artists to look out for at this weekend’s show

£1,500: Way Downtown by Charlotte Keates

Charlotte Keates

Hackney-based painter Charlotte Keates was selected to show at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition and exhibited at the Lynn Painter Stainers Prize Exhibition at The Mall Galleries, London and she has been featured in publications including Harpers Bazaar and Atlas Magazine.

Imogen Parry

Having graduated with a BA in painting from Wimbledon College of Art in 2014, Parry was selected from a pool of top graduates by Made in Arts London to show her work at the special exhibition at the Affordable Art Fair themed around travel and art in response to Brexit. Her works are inspired by the concept of paradise and LA culture.

"Migration" by Dolly Kershaw at the 2017 Affordable Art Fair in Battersea

Dolly Kershaw

Installation artist and sculptor Dolly Kershaw’s interactive artworks explore the idea of internationalism – a recent piece ‘Migration’, was chosen as one of the Platform Projects for up and coming artists at the Battersea Affordable Art Fair. Visitors to the fair were encouraged to walk through the work, a map of the world created from recycled aquarium gravel, to create a “merged map of the world”. Kershaw will create a patterned pathway from the same gravel at the Hampstead Fair, for visitors to further merge. She currently represents herself and is gaining a reputation in the art world so the fair presents a good opportunity to discover an artist at the start of her career.

Jess Wilson

London-based illustrator and printmaker Jess Wilson was selected to show her brightly coloured work at the Royal Academy in 2015 and has since been commissioned by brands including British Vogue, Nike and The Guardian. Wilson has become famed for her graphic maps and she was included in the British Museum map collection in 2015.

Alma Haser

Shortlisted for the prestigious Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize at the National Portrait Gallery in 2012, German-born, London based Haser was also involved in the recent Selfie to Self-Expression exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery. She is bringing her Dog Photobooth – a contemporary pet portraiture service – to the Affordable Art Fair. The portraits are printed on fine art Somerset paper in a single edition with a starting price of £200.