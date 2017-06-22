1/10 Furniture and product designer Tianyi Shi, a Central Saint Martins MA student, deconstructs everyday upholstered furniture, exposing the hidden foam, to drive the design and practical form of new pieces.

2/10 Petersen’s lights using both ceramics and glass, have a sci-fi aesthetic. Was the up-and-coming RCA ceramicist thinking of jellyfish — or perhaps some strange type of fungus?

3/10 Ornate work comes from RCA ceramicist Ines Suarez de Puga, such as this patterned earthenware platter with stained inlays. Her collection includes furniture using the same effect.

4/10 RCA contemporary ceramicist Christopher Riggio’s range of strikingly beautiful vessels in paste earthenware and glass are priced from £300. They have the appearance of sculpted stone, with jewel-like stoppers and inlays.

5/10 Softness gone crazy is the contribution from RCA Textiles graduate Tom Collison. His thoughtprovoking range of contemporary seating, based on the compression, tension and suspension of stuffed fabrics, includes this stool. From £200.

6/10 Joachim Froment of RCA Design Products has discovered a new way to laminate wood with carbon fibre to create this elegant, thin chair that’s strong and supremely light at less than two kilos. He hopes it will help to reduce wood consumption.

7/10 The RCA’s Design Products department has traditionally encouraged students to investigate ways of developing material and processes. Han Su steam-bends ply to make this high beech stool priced £350.

8/10 Eye-catching ceramics and sculpture from the RCA’s Roseanne Connolly includes Talons cast in bronze.

9/10 Central Saint Martins graduate Suji Kim designs colourful wallcoverings and these bold and tactile rugs using carpet cut-offs.