Royal College of Art and Central Saint Martins graduates have a track record of influencing our homes and what we use in them, from furniture, textiles and decor to gadgetry.
Alumni who are now household names include James Dyson, Thomas Heatherwick, Robin and Lucienne Day and Terence Conran, but annual graduate shows in the coming weeks will reveal the new crop of potential future stars.
See the graduates' work at the Royal College of Art from June 24 to July 2 (closed June 30), noon to 8pm daily, at Kensington Gore, SW7 (Design Products and Textiles); at Howie Street, SW11 (Ceramics and Glass), and at Central Saint Martins, June 21-25, at 1 Granary Square, N1 (visit rca.ac.uk and csm.arts.ac.uk).
