  1. Home & garden
  2. Interiors
  3. Design news

The next big thing in design for 2017: catch the James Dyson or Thomas Heatherwick of the future at London's annual design graduate shows this June

Catch the next rising stars of design at the Royal College of Art and Central Saint Martins graduate shows

Click to follow
H&P

The rising stars of London's design graduate shows

The rising stars of London's design graduate shows

  • 1/10

    Furniture and product designer Tianyi Shi, a Central Saint Martins MA student, deconstructs everyday upholstered furniture, exposing the hidden foam, to drive the design and practical form of new pieces.

  • 2/10

    Petersen’s lights using both ceramics and glass, have a sci-fi aesthetic. Was the up-and-coming RCA ceramicist thinking of jellyfish — or perhaps some strange type of fungus?

  • 3/10

    Ornate work comes from RCA ceramicist Ines Suarez de Puga, such as this patterned earthenware platter with stained inlays. Her collection includes furniture using the same effect.

  • 4/10

    RCA contemporary ceramicist Christopher Riggio’s range of strikingly beautiful vessels in paste earthenware and glass are priced from £300. They have the appearance of sculpted stone, with jewel-like stoppers and inlays.

  • 5/10

    Softness gone crazy is the contribution from RCA Textiles graduate Tom Collison. His thoughtprovoking range of contemporary seating, based on the compression, tension and suspension of stuffed fabrics, includes this stool. From £200.

  • 6/10

    Joachim Froment of RCA Design Products has discovered a new way to laminate wood with carbon fibre to create this elegant, thin chair that’s strong and supremely light at less than two kilos. He hopes it will help to reduce wood consumption.

  • 7/10

    The RCA’s Design Products department has traditionally encouraged students to investigate ways of developing material and processes. Han Su steam-bends ply to make this high beech stool priced £350.

  • 8/10

    Eye-catching ceramics and sculpture from the RCA’s Roseanne Connolly includes Talons cast in bronze.

  • 9/10

    Central Saint Martins graduate Suji Kim designs colourful wallcoverings and these bold and tactile rugs using carpet cut-offs.

  • 10/10

    The Material Futures department at Central Saint Martins explores the intersection of craft, science and tech. Lena Saleh’s sculptural but functional objects aim to help the sleepless. They track sleeping patterns and adapt the environment in the room, for example lowering the radiator temperature, changing the light levels and emitting specific scents that promote mindfulness and optimise sleep. This lamp is £295.

Royal College of Art and Central Saint Martins graduates have a track record of influencing our homes and what we use in them, from furniture, textiles and decor to gadgetry.

  • Read more

Interior design trends 2017: the trends heading to our homes this year

Alumni who are now household names include James Dyson, Thomas Heatherwick, Robin and Lucienne Day and Terence Conran, but annual graduate shows in the coming weeks will reveal the new crop of potential future stars.

See the graduates' work at the Royal College of Art from June 24 to July 2 (closed June 30), noon to 8pm daily, at Kensington Gore, SW7 (Design Products and Textiles); at Howie Street, SW11 (Ceramics and Glass), and at Central Saint Martins, June 21-25, at 1 Granary Square, N1 (visit rca.ac.uk and csm.arts.ac.uk).


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments