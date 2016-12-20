Top of the sourcing list for interior designers, this fair lets you share their secrets.
Up to 140 dealers reveal one-off “pieces with provenance”.
Join the hunt for fine, formal, country, Art Deco or mid-century furniture, plus upholstery, lighting, mirrors, glassware, ceramics, textiles and art, priced from about £50 to £50,000-plus.
This year’s foyer display goes Gothic, inspired by newly restored Strawberry Hill House, though the mood is mostly delicate and light, offset by heavier pieces in carved timbers.
There’s a champagne bar and delicious home-cooked food.
Upstairs, on the same ticket, is the London Antique Rug and Textile Art Fair, where 17 dealers offer thousands of fine and decorative rugs, runners, and kilims.
- The Decorative Antiques & Textiles Fair, January 24-29, Battersea Park, SW11. Free if you register in advance on the website, or it’s £10 on the door.
Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook
Comments