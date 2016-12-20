  1. Home & garden
The Decorative Antiques & Textiles Fair at Battersea Park:don't miss this top show for interiors

Interior designers love this fair where up to 140 dealers display their wares.

Top of the sourcing list for interior designers, this fair lets you share their secrets.

Up to 140 dealers reveal one-off “pieces with provenance”.

Join the hunt for fine, formal, country, Art Deco or mid-century furniture, plus upholstery, lighting, mirrors, glassware, ceramics, textiles and art, priced from about £50 to £50,000-plus.

This year’s foyer display goes Gothic, inspired by newly restored Strawberry Hill House, though the mood is mostly delicate and light, offset by heavier pieces in carved timbers.

There’s a champagne bar and delicious home-cooked food.

Upstairs, on the same ticket, is the London Antique Rug and Textile Art Fair, where 17 dealers offer thousands of fine and decorative rugs, runners, and kilims.

 


