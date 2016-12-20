Top of the sourcing list for interior designers, this fair lets you share their secrets.

Up to 140 dealers reveal one-off “pieces with provenance”.

Join the hunt for fine, formal, country, Art Deco or mid-century furniture, plus upholstery, lighting, mirrors, glassware, ceramics, textiles and art, priced from about £50 to £50,000-plus.

This year’s foyer display goes Gothic, inspired by newly restored Strawberry Hill House, though the mood is mostly delicate and light, offset by heavier pieces in carved timbers.

There’s a champagne bar and delicious home-cooked food.

Upstairs, on the same ticket, is the London Antique Rug and Textile Art Fair, where 17 dealers offer thousands of fine and decorative rugs, runners, and kilims.