The best online homeware sales:get in quick for the best discounts on furniture, homeware, kitchen gadgets and lighting

The sales season is set to continue well into January, with deals of up to 70 per cent off on offer for new year bargain hunters. We take our pick of the best.

The best sale items for the home

  • 1/20 Ninja coffee bar

    Reduced from £179.99 to £119.99

    This high-tech coffee machine can create all the variations you could ever think up for your caffeine fix. Simply choose from a cup, travel mug, half or full carafe.

  • 2/20 Habitat storage bench

    Reduced from £195 to £145

    Available in both charcoal and light grey, this fabric ottoman storage bench with solid oak legs, is great placed at the end of the bed or as a statement piece in the hallway.

  • 3/20 Joesph Joseph nest of bowls

    Reduced from £45 to £22.50

    This nine-piece multi-coloured bowl set can be stacked together for ease. The set includes one large mixing bowl, colander, stainless steel sieve, small mixing bowl and five measuring cups.

  • 4/20 Linea floor lamp

    Reduced from £225 to £90

    This industrial-style chrome-finish floor lamp is a great statement piece for the living room.

  • 5/20 Oliver Bonas trio of dishes

    Reduced from £45 to £30

    A trio of mixed metal dishes is a great centrepiece for a dinner party. It comes complete with a metal tray and three teaspoons.

  • 6/20 Matalan geometric blue pouffe

    Reduced from £50 to £30

    Add some colour to a living area with a navy and white geometric pouffe.

  • 7/20 Morphy Richards spiralizer

    Reduced from £49.99 to £29.99

    The spiralizer trend isn't going to slow down anytime soon. This high-tech electric, hands-free gadget creates vegetable curls within seconds.

  • 8/20 Not On The High Street linen yellow cushion cover

    Reduced £45 to £22.50

    Tap into one of 2017's biggest trend with this linen yellow geometric cushion cover.

  • 9/20 Habitat Egyptian cotton duvet set

    Reduced from £90 to £45

    Featuring subtle sateen stripes, the kingsize bedding set includes duvet set and two pillowcases made from luxurious Egyptian cotton.

  • 10/20 Not On The High Street wall lights

    Reduced from £20 to £9

    Lighten up a plain wall with one of these A to Z copper wall lights. Spell out a name or just opt for an initial.

  • 11/20 Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish

    Reduced to £108.75

    Polish your cooking skills with this hard-wearing blue cast iron casserole dish - it comes with a lifetime guarantee.

  • 12/20 Tefal Optigrill

    Reduced £129.99 to £99.99

    This electric grill is a healthier way to cook food. It features six different grilling settings and comes complete with a special angled plate to drain away the fat.

  • 13/20 Heals copper floor lamp

    Reduced from £399 to £239

    Taking inspiration from the 20th century, this copper floor lamp also comes in two other colours - matte grey and polished chrome.

  • 14/20 Not On The High Street personalised cheeseboard

    Reduced £42 to £21

    This wooden personalised cheeseboard comes with four cheese knifes. Rotate the cutting surface to reveal a storage compartment and knifes.

  • 15/20 Jamie Oliver black pans

    Reduced from £160 to £64

    Created by Jamie Oliver by Tefal range, this four piece non-stick set of pans includes a milk pan, two saucepans with glass lids and frying pan.

  • 16/20 Tefal four slice toaster

    Reduced from £49.99 to £34.99

    Made from brushed stainless steel and black plastic, this four-slice toaster has seven browning levels to get the perfect toast.

  • 17/20 Habitat champagne glasses

    Reduced from £12 to £6

    Toast the New Year with this collection of six glass champagne flutes.

  • 18/20 Sage by Heston Blumenthal Nutri Jucier

    Reduced from £129.95 to £99.95

    Start the New Year health kick with this compact juicer designed by chef Heston Blumenthal.

  • 19/20 Biba candle

    Reduced from £25 to £12

    A rich blend of rosewood, carnation and Lily of the valley, this limited edition gold candle is the perfect winter scent.

  • 20/20 Heals alphabet mug

    Reduced from £15 to £4

    Heals have partnered with Burleigh to create these initial mugs - choose from any letter of the alphabet.

The sales season is in full swing, with huge discounts for bargain hunters on offer from all the major retailers online.

Now is the perfect time to plan your new-look home, with special offers on designer furniture, kitchen gadgets, lighting and bedding.

Some high street shops are offering savings of up to 70 per cent across homeware ranges, including M&S and Next.

Lakeland has up to 60 per cent off on kitchen and home electricals, laundry and cleaning products and kitchenware.

Debenhams and Habitat are also offering up to half price off homeware and furnishings, while handcrafted and personalised home accessories are also reduced by up to 50 per cent at notonthehighstreet.com.

Scroll through the gallery above to find some of the best discounts on offer online - but you'll need to get in quick to bag the best bargains.

