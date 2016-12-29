The sales season is in full swing, with huge discounts for bargain hunters on offer from all the major retailers online.

Now is the perfect time to plan your new-look home, with special offers on designer furniture, kitchen gadgets, lighting and bedding.

Some high street shops are offering savings of up to 70 per cent across homeware ranges, including M&S and Next.

Lakeland has up to 60 per cent off on kitchen and home electricals, laundry and cleaning products and kitchenware.

Debenhams and Habitat are also offering up to half price off homeware and furnishings, while handcrafted and personalised home accessories are also reduced by up to 50 per cent at notonthehighstreet.com.

Scroll through the gallery above to find some of the best discounts on offer online - but you'll need to get in quick to bag the best bargains.

1. Linea Georgie Industrial Floor Lamp





REDUCED FROM £225 to £90: This industrial-style studio floor lamp with chrome finish will make a high impact statement in your living room. Buy it now from House of Fraser.

2. Jacobs Charcoal Upholstered Storage Bench





REDUCED FROM £195 to £145: Available in both charcoal and light grey, this fabric ottoman storage bench comes in charcoal or light grey and has solid oak legs. Perfect for placing at the end of abed or as a statement piece in the hallway. Buy it now from Habitat.

3. Carnival wall lights





REDUCED FROM £20 to £9: Lighten up a plain wall with one of these A to Z copper wall lights. Spell out a name or just opt for an initial. Buy it now from Notonthehighstreet.com.

4. Morphy Richards spiralizer





REDUCED FROM £49.99 to £29.99: This electric, hands-free gadget creates vegetable curls within seconds to create lighter pasta-stable dishes or for adding crunch to salads. Buy it now from Lakeland.

5. Joseph Joseph Nest 9





REDUCED FROM £45 to £22.50: This nine-piece multi-coloured bowl set can be stacked together for ease. The set includes one large mixing bowl, colander, stainless steel sieve, small mixing bowl and five measuring cups. Buy it now from Debenhams.