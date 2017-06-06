With weather forecasts changing more frequently than the latest hipster trends — carrot latte anyone? — it's wise to be prepared for whatever the British summer throws at us.

Temperatures in London hit a scorching 36°C last year, with the hottest night for a decade keeping households across the capital awake in July, and summer 2017 looks set for more.

Column fans are powerful enough for any-sized room but come into their own in small city homes that are lacking in floor space. The NSA rechargeable model has up to eight hours' cordless use, so it's easy to move around and a charge lasts long enough to get you through the muggy small hours in the height of summer. It costs £161.99, from nsauk.com.

Super-cool retro: a simple desk fan from a simple desk fan from Swan with three speed settings and both bright and pastel shades available. Priced from £49.99

Dyson's new Hot+Cool link fan is ideal for city dwellers concerned with invisible pollutants and ultra-fine particles, it removes 99.95 per cent of them to be exact. At £499.99, it's the most expensive fan on our list but a built-in heater makes the sleek, super minimal fan useful year-round.

To keep heat at bay even in stuffy offices, the RED5 OWN Message desk fan is certain to make a bold statement. Plug it into your computer for power, and programme up to 20 illuminated messages on the spinning blades.

Take a tour of our pick of the most fan-tastic tech to keep you cool all summer long in our gallery above.