The best fans for summer:keep your cool this season with these tower, pedestal and desk fans

New technology means fans are quieter and more efficient at keeping you cool during hot summer nights. Here's our pick of 10 gadgets worth knowing about this season...

H&P

Keep your cool: fan-tastic fans

  • 1/10 Bionaire Desk and Stand Fan

    A versatile fan that works as well on a desk as it does on the floor - thanks to its height-adjustable stand. It has three speeds, a sleek chrome finish and costs £54.99 from Very.

    > Buy it now

  • 2/10 Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link

    This new Dyson does everything you’d expect from the company’s Air Multiplier fans — and more. A built-in HEPA filter improves air quality as the fan operates, removing 99.95 per cent of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.1 microns. Sensors detect air quality then adjust airflow to ensure optimum filtration. You can even track indoor air quality via app. A built-in heater makes it useful year round. It’s £499.99.

    > Buy it now

  • 3/10 Swan Retro Desk Fan

    This simple, stylish 12in desk fan from Swan features three speed settings, adjustable tilt and oscillates to cool the whole room. But we especially love the range of retro colours, with bright and pastel shades available. It’s powerful enough for most rooms and costs £49.99 but if you really want to go large, Swan also offers a 16in floor-standing fan for £69.99, again in a good range of colours.

    > Buy it now

  • 4/10 Honeywell HT354EI

    This large, square Honeywell QuietSet Fan makes very little noise, so it’s discreet anywhere but especially perfect for cooling down a bedroom on a summer’s night. Digital controls on the front let you choose between its four power settings, with noise levels ranging from 39 to 51 decibels. The price is £49.99 at Argos.

  • 5/10 NSA Rechargeable Column Fan

    Column fans are powerful beasts that don’t take up too much floor space but they’re a pain to move around the house. NSA’s model is rechargeable, with a battery life of up to eight hours’ cordless use, so it’s more portable. Features include an aroma tray for adding scented oils, a remote control and a sleep timer to help keep you cool at bedtime. Priced £161.99.

    > Buy it now

  • 6/10 RED5 Own Message Desk Fan

    This 16cm desk fan literally makes a statement. Plug it into your computer’s USB port for power and while you’re at it, you can use a simple piece of software to program up to 20 custom illuminated messages to be displayed by LED lights on the spinning fan blades. It’s £24.99.

    > Buy it now

  • 7/10 Dyson Hot+Cool

    Bladeless, with no awkward parts to collect dust or pose a hazard, this Dyson AM09 isn't the brand's newest model - but it has a jet focus feature you'll be thankful for during long muggy nights. The long-range airflow can be focused or set for a wide projection at one touch of the sleek remote control. It costs £399.99, from Lakeland.

    > Buy it now

  • 8/10 Netatmo Healthy Home Coach

    Whether it’s pollen, pollution or household chemicals, Londoners’ air quality is a health concern indoors as well as outside. This compact gadget measures air quality, humidity, temperature and noise in the home and relays data and alerts to an app. It’s extra helpful for managing asthma and allergies, and a special baby mode can send you alerts if the nursery gets too warm. It’s £89.99.

    > Buy it now

  • 9/10 DeLonghi Pinguino

    An entire air-conditioning unit, hence the £429.99 price tag, this super-efficient cooling system can be used as a dehumidifier if required. It's portable but, as with all air-conditioning units, it does have to be vented so as to expel hot air outside - there's a flexible tube provided for that reason.

    > Buy it now

  • 10/10 B&Q's desk fan

    One of B&Q's highest-rated fans, this desk fan has two speeds - and a price tag of just over £10. Perfect for offices - at home or work - and good value, too.

    > Buy it now

With weather forecasts changing more frequently than the latest hipster trends — carrot latte anyone? — it's wise to be prepared for whatever the British summer throws at us. 

Temperatures in London hit a scorching 36°C last year, with the hottest night for a decade keeping households across the capital awake in July, and summer 2017 looks set for more. 

Column fans are powerful enough for any-sized room but come into their own in small city homes that are lacking in floor space. The NSA rechargeable model has up to eight hours' cordless use, so it's easy to move around and a charge lasts long enough to get you through the muggy small hours in the height of summer. It costs £161.99, from nsauk.com.

Super-cool retro: a simple desk fan from Swan with three speed settings and both bright and pastel shades available. Priced from £49.99

Dyson's new Hot+Cool link fan is ideal for city dwellers concerned with invisible pollutants and ultra-fine particles, it removes 99.95 per cent of them to be exact. At £499.99, it's the most expensive fan on our list but a built-in heater makes the sleek, super minimal fan useful year-round. 

To keep heat at bay even in stuffy offices, the RED5 OWN Message desk fan is certain to make a bold statement. Plug it into your computer for power, and programme up to 20 illuminated messages on the spinning blades.

Take a tour of our pick of the most fan-tastic tech to keep you cool all summer long in our gallery above.


