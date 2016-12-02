Whether you want to pamper your pets or you're on the hunt for the purr-fect gift for a cat or dog-loving friend this Christmas, we've got everything covered in our festive gift guide.

Ensure your feline friend doesn't miss out on all the fun this Christmas day with a playful scratch laptop. They'll love getting their claws stuck into it, and it might just distract them from scratching your favourite furniture. Or splash out on a rose gold 'paint splattered' cat collar by luxury brand Cheshire & Wain that's both practical and super stylish.

Choose from a range of fabrics and prints for designer doggy day beds that are stylish enough not to hide away in a dark corner, and comfortable enough to encourage your pooch to have a longer lie in on your days off.

You can even send personalised treat boxes or ceramic bowls for pets to have their very own helping of a special festive feast.

And perhaps the quirkiest - but most genious - gift of all is the handy ID tag beer bottle opener. The pet owner's all-important contact details can be engraved on the back of the tag and it will save you hunting all over the house for that elusive bottle opener.

Take a tour of top ideas in our gallery above...