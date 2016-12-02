  1. Home & garden
The best Christmas gifts for dogs and cats:designer dog beds, personalised bowls and tasty treats for your pets

Here's our pick of the best bespoke beds and designer coats... for your pets.

  • 1/22 Charley Chau: dog bed

    From £135

    These 'Deeply Dishys' dog beds look smart and are super-soft to touch. Here teal is teamed with fuchsia in a fabulous colour combo but the mattress can be flipped for a solid colour if preferred. Everything is machine washable and the mattress can be lifted out of the bed to take with you when travelling.

    Buy it here

  • 2/22 Lead the Walk: ID bottle opener

    £9

    What pet owner wouldn't love this handy ID tag-come-bottle opener by Pethaus? The brass plate has the perfect amount of space on the back to engrave the owner's name and contact details. Useful and thoughtful - you'll never be short of an opener again.

    Buy it here

    Rachel Oates Pet Photography

  • 3/22 Ruff and Tumble: dog coats

    From £25

    A must-have for any dog owner during the wet, cold winter months. Ruff and Tumble coats are modelled on the design of a horse rug and are surprisingly easy to put on and off. Available in a range of colours including festive brick red and bottle green, they can be personalised to make the useful gift even more special.

    Buy it here

  • 4/22 Wonderboo: dog food

    From £2 a serving

    Using air-dried, unprocessed Swedish ingredients including ox and cod, Wonderboo comes packaged as individual meals. A durable rubber Wonderpod case works as a bowl - making it easy to feed even the fussiest pets on the go.

    Buy it here

  • 5/22 Cheshire & Wain: collar

    £55

    A fashionable pink leather collar for the most stylish of cats. It has paint splatter flecks of rose gold pattern and is lined with baby pink suede for comfort, with a breakaway buckle for rulebreakers who find themselves in a spot of trouble.

    Buy it here

  • 6/22 Personalised dog bowl

    £25

    The perfect gift for that special pet. This bright, eye-catching striped bowl by Cornishware looks great in the home - and can be personalised (up to 12 characters). Available in blue or red.

    Buy it here

  • 7/22 Silentnight: dog bed

    From £59

    This luxurious memory foam dog bed is made using mattress grade foam, making it ideal for heavier breeds and those with aching joints who like to stretch out on a supportive-but-flat bed. Shown here in signature graphite fabric.

    Buy it here

    James Barnes

  • 8/22 PetWeighter: water or food bowl

    £24.99

    Designed with the older - or more nervous - pooch in mind, the PetWeighter can be used as a feeding or water bowl, at home or on the go. Measuring a height of 21cm, it's a great way of giving easy water access to those dogs worried about lowering their heads to drink. Filling the bowl's base with water or sand makes it heavy enough to avoid spillages - and is sure to stop anyone from kicking over the water as they walk past.

    Buy it here

  • 9/22 Maison Le Lou: pet wash

    £18 for shampoo; £20 for conditioner

    Using unique Australian botanicals and anti-bacterial, plant-based natural ingredients, Bondi Wash is a gentle wash with a clean zesty lemongrass scent.

    Buy it here

  • 10/22 Pets Pyjamas: dog treats

    £20 (for medium or large dogs)

    With delicious and playful treats including HoHoHo bones, chewy steaks, a knotted toy bone, antler chew cracker, bandana and travel bowl, there's no need for your pets to miss out on all the fun this Christmas. The boxes are personalised with your pet's name and photograph - and can be delivered straight through a letter box.

    Buy it here

  • 11/22 Gtech Multi K9: pet cleaning

    £149

    Great for stairs, furniture and pet beds, the Gtech handheld model ensures even hard-to-reach pet-friendly areas in the home are prepped for Christmas. A purchase the whole family will benefit from, it has scented tablets and zinc alloy parts to help with the strain pet hair usually places on parts.

    Buy it here

  • 12/22 Tails.com: personalised dog food

    From £10 a month

    Specifically blended, tails.com provides a dietary solution for every dog - analysing its condition to offer the best tailored diet - and delivered to your home in a personalised bag. Enter code TAILSEVENINGSTANDARD at checkout to get two weeks' worth of food for free.

    Buy it here

  • 13/22 FURminator: de-shedding comb

    From £24

    Sometimes even the best vacuum cleaner doesn't quite do the trick - but combine it with this de-shedding tool and you'll soon see the difference. It's one the whole family will benefit from.

    Buy it here

  • 14/22 Lead the Walk: collar

    £40

    The fuchsia indigo collar from Ike and Stella is made up of a leather collar and removable woven denim sleeve. Each one is handmade in Los Angeles and a percentage of every sale goes towards rehoming rescue pups in the Bahamas.

    Buy it here

  • 15/22 Suck UK: cat toys

    £20

    Ensure your feline friend doesn't miss out on all the fun this Christmas day with a playful scratch laptop. They'll love getting their claws stuck into it, and it might just distract them from any new furniture you pick up in the sales...

    Buy it here

  • 16/22 Lead the Walk: body warmer

    £35

    The Camp Cloon padded body warmer keeps the chill away on cold winter days - ideal for smaller dogs who aren't huge fans of frosty mornings! In a striking cobalt blue with stylish stud fastenings, the vest makes a stylish and practical gift.

    Buy it here

  • 17/22 Alessi Tigrito: cat bowl

    £42

    In stainless steel and black, this Di Alessi Tigrito bowl is a fun, practical gift that looks great in the home and matches any decor.

    Buy it here

  • 18/22 Teddy Maximus: dog bed

    £99

    This bed by Teddy Maximus is all about the countryside chic. The shades of sand, grey and on-trend mustard make it a win for most interiors and, in soft Shetland wood, pets will love it too.

    Buy it here

  • 19/22 Pooch & Mutt: dog treats

    Deluxe treat tin, left, £5.00; Christmas Dinner mini-bone treats, right, £3.50

    Left, a stack of Pooch & Mutt's best-selling grain-free treats and, right, the Christmas dinner mini-bone treats made of a blend of Christmas dinner flavours - they're almost guilt-free at three calories each, so even larger pooches can indulge a little.

    Buy treat tin here and mini-bone treats here

  • 20/22 bob+BEAR: bowl

    £20

    These sleek ceramic bowls are small but stylish, ideal for tiny pooches or cats having a helping of their very own dinner on Christmas day.

    Buy it here

  • 21/22 bob+BEAR: dog bed

    £145

    A limited edition, half-moon dog bed that's a super-soft setting for your pooch to curl up on this Christmas. It's so appealing you might just grab a corner for yourself after a sherry or two.

    Buy it here

  • 22/22 bob+BEAR: wall print

    £145

    Something a little different for the pet lover in your life. This contemporary illustration print duo looks great on pale walls and makes a thoughtful gift for Dachshund fans.

    Buy it here

Whether you want to pamper your pets or you're on the hunt for the purr-fect gift for a cat or dog-loving friend this Christmas, we've got everything covered in our festive gift guide.

Ensure your feline friend doesn't miss out on all the fun this Christmas day with a playful scratch laptop. They'll love getting their claws stuck into it, and it might just distract them from scratching your favourite furniture. Or splash out on a rose gold 'paint splattered' cat collar by luxury brand Cheshire & Wain that's both practical and super stylish.

Choose from a range of fabrics and prints for designer doggy day beds that are stylish enough not to hide away in a dark corner, and comfortable enough to encourage your pooch to have a longer lie in on your days off.

You can even send personalised treat boxes or ceramic bowls for pets to have their very own helping of a special festive feast.

And perhaps the quirkiest - but most genious - gift of all is the handy ID tag beer bottle opener. The pet owner's all-important contact details can be engraved on the back of the tag and it will save you hunting all over the house for that elusive bottle opener.

Take a tour of top ideas in our gallery above...


