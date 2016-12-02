  1. Home & garden
Ten of the best: Christmas tree decorations

From personalised geometric baubles to luxurious hanging crystal pendants, take a look at the best decorations to hang on your tree this Christmas...

The best unique Christmas tree decorations

1. Heals

Copper has been one of the big looks for interiors this year, so transfer it to your tree with this glittery bauble and two-tone glass decoration. 

healsdecorations.jpg
From £7, Heals, buy the range here

2. H&M

Opt for a festive silver and gold theme with a selection of decorations from H&M. The pineapples and stags keep it kitsch.

hmdecorations.jpg
From £1.99, H&M, buy the range here

3. Waterford

These luxurious crystal decorations add a touch of Christmas sparkle. 

decorationswaterford.jpg
From £12.50, Waterford, buy the range here

4. Waitrose

Add an air of glamour with golds, silvers and whites. These silver bell decorations and frosted bauble will shimmer on the Christmas tree. 

waitrosedecorations.jpg
From £1.50, Waitrose, buy the range here

5. Not On The High Street

This box of eight glass and copper dials each contain a personal wish to hang on the tree. 

copperdecorationsnoths.jpg
£19.95, Not On The High Street, buy them here

6. George at Asda

A splash of gold will help keep a white theme from looking cold. These rabbit theme baubles are ideal for animal lovers. 

georgedecorations.jpg
From £4, George at Asda, buy the range here

7. John Lewis

Keep things traditional with a merry red and white theme thanks to this slogan bauble and cute Santa's house. 

johnlewisdecorations.jpg
From £4.50, John Lewis, buy the range here 

8. Trouva

Add some Nordic charm with this copper and white hanging diamond. 

trouvadecorations.jpg
From £6.50, Ttrouva, buy it here

9. Not On The High Street

Personalised wooden geometric decorations add a unique touch to a tree. 

decorationsnoths.jpg
£8.95, Not On The High Street, buy it now 

10. Oliver Bonas

Multi-coloured glass ombre baubles are perfect to add a pop of colour. 

oliverbonasdecorations.jpg
£6, Oliver Bonas, buy the range here

