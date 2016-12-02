Ten of the best: Christmas tree decorations

1. Heals

Copper has been one of the big looks for interiors this year, so transfer it to your tree with this glittery bauble and two-tone glass decoration.

2. H&M

Opt for a festive silver and gold theme with a selection of decorations from H&M. The pineapples and stags keep it kitsch.

3. Waterford

These luxurious crystal decorations add a touch of Christmas sparkle.

4. Waitrose

Add an air of glamour with golds, silvers and whites. These silver bell decorations and frosted bauble will shimmer on the Christmas tree.

5. Not On The High Street

This box of eight glass and copper dials each contain a personal wish to hang on the tree.

6. George at Asda

A splash of gold will help keep a white theme from looking cold. These rabbit theme baubles are ideal for animal lovers.

7. John Lewis

Keep things traditional with a merry red and white theme thanks to this slogan bauble and cute Santa's house.

8. Trouva

Add some Nordic charm with this copper and white hanging diamond.

9. Not On The High Street

Personalised wooden geometric decorations add a unique touch to a tree.

10. Oliver Bonas

Multi-coloured glass ombre baubles are perfect to add a pop of colour.