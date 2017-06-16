  1. Home & garden
Ted Baker's new homeware collection:British fashion brand unveils range of graphic rugs, floral bedding and mix-and-match tiles

Give your home a makeover with the iconic brand's new interiors range.

Ted Baker's latest homeware collection

  • 1/13 Linara bedding range

    TAKE YOUR PICK: super king duvet cover £110, pillow case set £35, cushion £35

    This pink floral bedding set is a great way to embrace the warmer weather. The duvet cover and pillow cases, available in double, king and super king, are made from 100% cotton and are machine washable.

    Buy it here: super king duvet cover
    Buy it here: pillow case set
    Buy it here: cushion

  • 2/13 Camella bedding range

    TAKE YOUR PICK: super king duvet cover £110, cushion £35

    Taking inspiration from Japan, this baby pink cherry blossom set helps make catching 40 winks more enjoyable. Once again, the duvet cover and pillow cases, available in both double and king, are made from 100% cotton and are machine washable.

    Buy it here: super king duvet cover
    Buy it here: cushion

  • 3/13 Entangled Enchantment bedding range

    TAKE YOUR PICK: king duvet cover £105, pillow case set £35, cushion £35

    Infuse your bedroom with this purple and white 220 thread count duvet with flurry of printed butterflies, birds and flowers. The cotton sateen decorative pillow is the ideal finishing touch.

    Buy it here: king duvet cover
    Buy it here: pillow case set
    Buy it here: cushion

  • 4/13 Garden Gem bedding range

    TAKE YOUR PICK: king duvet cover £105, pillow case set £35, cushion £35

    Using luxe golds, greens and pinks, this jewel-toned bedding set is edged with floral. It's made from a 200 thread count and is machine washable.

    Buy it here: super king duvet cover
    Buy it here: pillow case set
    Buy it here: cushion

  • 5/13 Grey geometric tiles

    geometric tiles £39.60 per m2

    These Moroccan-inspired subtle grey ceramic tiles work great in both a bathroom and a kitchen.

    Buy it here

  • 6/13 Grey paradise tiles

    Paradise tiles £39.60 per m2

    Designed to used in a patchwork mix and match pattern, these grey tiles have floral patterns and hummingbirds.

    Buy it here

  • 7/13 Partridge grey tiles

    Partridge tiles £39.60 per m2

    Each pack of nine has a random mix of four subtly variant designs, giving the finished effect a homemade look.

    Buy it here

  • 8/13 Maximil rug

    Floral rug from £994

    Digitally printed on a mix of pure Wool and Tencel, this rug comes in two different sizes. Tencel is an eco-friendly fibre from the eucalyptus plant which has a look and feel very similar to silk.

    Buy it here

  • 9/13 Porcelain Rose Rug

    Porcelain Rose rug from £995

    Finished in a soft pink and grey hue, this digitally-printed rug will look great against a pale floor.

    Buy it here

  • 10/13 Agave rug

    Agave rug from £339

    The striking ombre geometric pink rug is hand-tufted with the finest pure new wool, making it a luxurious addition to any room.

    Buy it here

  • 11/13 Cosmoz rug

    Cosmoz rug from £499

    Made from eco-friendly fibre Tencel, this statement purple circular-design rug will bring a chic touch to your living room.

    Buy it here

  • 12/13 Barron rug

    Barron rug from £399

    Featuring a stylish octagon design, this stylish rug is perfect for adding colour to a neutral room.

    Buy it here

  • 13/13 Bloome rug

    Bloome rug from £399

    This diamond design has a distressed finish to help give a modern room a more edgy feel.

    Buy it here

British high street fashion brand Ted Baker has unveiled its latest homeware collection, comprising pretty bedding, mix-and-match tiles and graphic rugs. 

Costing from £35 to £115, the floral bedding range brings summer to your bedroom.

  • Read more

Karl Lagerfeld's new range brings designer chic to the high street

Made from 100 per cent cotton with a sateen finish, the botanical range also offers decorative cushions to bring just a touch of seasonal cheer. 

Inspired by a trip to the Altai mountains in Siberia, the handcrafted rugs, priced from £399, are patterned with plaid designs and geometric shapes. 

tedbaker5.jpg

The brand has also released a line of tiles as part of the collection for a kitchen or bathroom makeover.

Providing a subtle talking point, they feature geometric patterns or, for the daring, bird of paradise prints, both designed to be mix and match. 

Scroll through the gallery above to see more from the collection. 


