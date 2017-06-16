British high street fashion brand Ted Baker has unveiled its latest homeware collection, comprising pretty bedding, mix-and-match tiles and graphic rugs.

Costing from £35 to £115, the floral bedding range brings summer to your bedroom.

Made from 100 per cent cotton with a sateen finish, the botanical range also offers decorative cushions to bring just a touch of seasonal cheer.

Inspired by a trip to the Altai mountains in Siberia, the handcrafted rugs, priced from £399, are patterned with plaid designs and geometric shapes.

The brand has also released a line of tiles as part of the collection for a kitchen or bathroom makeover.

Providing a subtle talking point, they feature geometric patterns or, for the daring, bird of paradise prints, both designed to be mix and match.

