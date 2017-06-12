The Great Wave Off Kanagawa has been called “the world’s favourite woodblock print” and is possibly the Japanese image art lovers know best.

The dramatic blue-and-white work from about 1830 depicts a foaming curl of water towering over fishermen in three narrow boats and was the first of 36 views of Mount Fuji, Japan’s sacred mountain, by Katsushika Hokusai. These were so successful that he later added more, to make a total of 46

A show about the artist (1760–1849) has just opened at the British Museum. Hokusai: Beyond the Great Wave explores the last 30 years of the Hokusai’s life and runs until 13 August.

Inspirational: The Great Wave of Kanagawa is an iconic piece of Japanese art

Also inspired by the sea, its poetry and movement, its depth, and ever-changing shades of blue, a crop of new home designs has arrived — perfectly timed for summer.

Artist Jo Bound set up Boeme in 2011 to put her paintings on to furnishings. This Aria Neptune fabric, below, is in a hard-wearing 80/20 viscose/cotton mix, priced at £82 a metre.

Fancy a dip? This sofa is covered in the marbled Aria Neptune by Jo Bound

Fostering the making skills of fine ceramicists in Stoke-on-Trent is Emily Johnson, fifth generation of the Johnson family pottery firm, founded in 1882 - hence the name of her venture, 1882 Ltd.

Johnson’s company makes a point of commissioning adventurous design, and shown below is Indigo Storm fine glazed earthenware by artist Faye Toogood.

Daring design: Faye Toogood's pottery is made by mixing indigo into liquid clay

This swirling pattern was created by mixing indigo into “slip”, or liquid clay.

Dinner plates are priced at £17.95, while the salad plate, mug and bowl are £14.95 each and the jug is £32.95. All are dishwasher and microwave safe.

From 1882ltd.com, the new shop at the V&A Museum and at Twentytwentyone, 274-275 Upper Street, Islington, N1.