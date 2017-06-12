  1. Home & garden
Take inspiration from the seaside this summer: the sea-inspired home designs making waves in the interiors world

With its poetry, movement, depth and ever-changing shades of blue, it's little wonder designers are taking inspiration from the sea.

H&P

  • 1/10 Indigo is in

    Fostering the making skills of fine ceramicists in Stoke-on-Trent is Emily Johnson, fifth generation of the Johnson family pottery firm, founded in 1882 - hence the name of her venture, 1882 Ltd. Johnson’s company makes a point of commissioning adventurous design, and shown above is Indigo Storm fine glazed earthenware by artist Faye Toogood. This swirling pattern was created by mixing indigo into “slip”, or liquid clay. Dinner plates are priced at £17.95, while the salad plate, mug and bowl are £14.95 each and the jug is £32.95. All are dishwasher and microwave safe. From 1882ltd.com and at Twentytwentyone, 274-275 Upper Street, Islington, N1 (020 7288 1996). Also at the new shop at the V&A Museum, SW7.

  • 2/10 Wall of water

    Wallpaper artist Abigail Borg is called “a modern William Morris” for her hand-drawn flowers, leaves and fruits. Just launched is her Coralline underwater fantasy line, where intricate coral and flora shimmer in gold metallic ink over a deep sea blue ground. Priced at £95 for a 10-metre roll. Call 077930 33922.

  • 3/10 Sink into this

    Artist Jo Bound set up Boeme in 2011 to put her paintings on to furnishings. This Aria Neptune fabric is in a hard-wearing 80/20 viscose/cotton mix, at £82 a metre.

  • 4/10 Moody blues

    Linen/cotton sheets look best unironed — “the softer crease is casual and inviting,” says Ivy Rawson, whose brand Cloth & Clay is sold online. She’s based in Hong Kong with design input from Cambodia, Tasmania and the UK. Reversible linens have a light and a dark side to suit your mood. From £135.60 for a double size set. Call 01163 440035.

  • 5/10 Japanese motifs

    This snow storm motif cushion is called Hokkaido Wave after the northernmost of Japan’s main islands. It’s covered in a soft sateen with piping and a featherpad and costs £25, 45cm square.

  • 6/10 Get the look for less

    This Lighthouse Blue Nautical wallpaper is a B&Q summer design bargain. Order by 7pm for next-day delivery, or for click-and-collect at selected stores. Priced £12 a roll.

  • 7/10 Wonderwalls

    Following Hokusai’s lead, fellow Japanese artist Utagawa Hiroshige (1797-1858) also made prints of Mount Fuji with many ending up in the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, where they’ve caught the eye of modern mural specialist Surface View. It offers The Coast at Hota in Awa Province by Hiroshige as a custom-made wallcovering, from £65 a square metre. “You can even do a whole wall by covering a ‘secret’ door,” says Alissa Sequeira of Surface View.

    Photography by Oliver Perrott -

  • 8/10 Inspirational

    The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Katsushika Hokusai was the first of 36 views of Mount Fuji, Japan’s sacred mountain, by the Japanese artist. These were so successful that he later added more, to make a total of 46. Here the image is printed onto a Jacquard cotton cushion cover, 33cm x 45cm. Priced £50 from the British Museum Shop, WC1.

  • 9/10 Calmer waters

    A contrast to Hokusai’s rough, billowing waves is Aqua Teal Sea, a serene hand-tufted wool rug by London designer Sonya Winner, who has translated the soft, lapping water of Mediterranean shores into layered shades of hand-dyed yarns with varying pile heights. “It’s all about luminosity and light,” says Winner. From £1,195 for a rug 1.4 by 1.7 metres, or to order in any size at £560 a square metre.

  • 10/10 See-through shades of blue

    Vases and bottles in recycled blue glass cost from £4 to £30 at the Barker & Stonehouse chain of 10 contemporary furnishing stores. The Battersea branch - with an in-store café - is at 100 York Road, SW11. Call 020 3040 6000.

The Great Wave Off Kanagawa has been called “the world’s favourite woodblock print” and is possibly the Japanese image art lovers know best.

The dramatic blue-and-white work from about 1830 depicts a foaming curl of water towering over fishermen in three narrow boats and was the first of 36 views of Mount Fuji, Japan’s sacred mountain, by Katsushika Hokusai. These were so successful that he later added more, to make a total of 46

A show about the artist (1760–1849) has just opened at the British Museum. Hokusai: Beyond the Great Wave explores the last 30 years of the Hokusai’s life and runs until 13 August. 

Inspirational: The Great Wave of Kanagawa is an iconic piece of Japanese art

Also inspired by the sea, its poetry and movement, its depth, and ever-changing shades of blue, a crop of new home designs has arrived — perfectly timed for summer.

Artist Jo Bound set up Boeme in 2011 to put her paintings on to furnishings. This Aria Neptune fabric, below, is in a hard-wearing 80/20 viscose/cotton mix, priced at £82 a metre.

Fancy a dip? This sofa is covered in the marbled Aria Neptune by Jo Bound

Fostering the making skills of fine ceramicists in Stoke-on-Trent is Emily Johnson, fifth generation of the Johnson family pottery firm, founded in 1882 - hence the name of her venture, 1882 Ltd.

Johnson’s company makes a point of commissioning adventurous design, and shown below is Indigo Storm fine glazed earthenware by artist Faye Toogood.

Daring design: Faye Toogood's pottery is made by mixing indigo into liquid clay

This swirling pattern was created by mixing indigo into “slip”, or liquid clay.

Dinner plates are priced at £17.95, while the salad plate, mug and bowl are £14.95 each and the jug is £32.95. All are dishwasher and microwave safe.

From 1882ltd.com, the new shop at the V&A Museum and at Twentytwentyone, 274-275 Upper Street, Islington, N1.


