Spring interiors trends:quirky fruit and vegetable-inspired homeware is best way to get five a day

From pineapples to cabbages, it's never been easier to introduce your five a day into your home...

This season designers have taken inspiration from the fruit and vegetable counter. From pineapples to cabbages, it's never been easier to get your five a day...

For a fruity theme, Cherry pendant lamps, from £815, are available as single, double or triple clusters. Or, Jonathan Alder has designed banana bud vase, from £48, in gold or cream. 

blackcherrytwohp.jpg
The cherry pendants are handblown

London textile designer Vicki Murdoch has designed a variety of silky fruit cushions, including watermelons, oranges, lemons and pineapples -  each one costs £95.

A dazzling copper pineapple from the Modern Metallics range at Talking Tables, £16.50, makes a great centrepiece.

vickimurdochhp-0.jpg
These fruity cushions make a great statement on a plain sofa

If vegetables are preferred, faux green cabbages in a pot cost £55 from Fake It Flowers.

Take a look through our gallery for more fresh ideas...


