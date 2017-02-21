This season designers have taken inspiration from the fruit and vegetable counter. From pineapples to cabbages, it's never been easier to get your five a day...

For a fruity theme, Cherry pendant lamps, from £815, are available as single, double or triple clusters. Or, Jonathan Alder has designed banana bud vase, from £48, in gold or cream.

The cherry pendants are handblown

London textile designer Vicki Murdoch has designed a variety of silky fruit cushions, including watermelons, oranges, lemons and pineapples - each one costs £95.

A dazzling copper pineapple from the Modern Metallics range at Talking Tables, £16.50, makes a great centrepiece.

These fruity cushions make a great statement on a plain sofa

If vegetables are preferred, faux green cabbages in a pot cost £55 from Fake It Flowers.

Take a look through our gallery for more fresh ideas...