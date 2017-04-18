PETERSHAM NURSERIES COMES TO COVENT GARDEN

Who better to put the floral back into Covent Garden than Petersham Nurseries?

Its Italian owners, Gael and Francesco Boglione created the blissful garden centre-cum-lifestyle store to the stars back in 1997 after they first moved from central London to Richmond, with their growing family.

They have turned Petersham into a thriving brand that’s now co-run by the couple’s four children. The new 16,000sq ft destination store between King Street and Floral Street opens in June.

Think home, wine, flowers and garden, with two restaurants coming later in the year.

£709: The Lacroix Nouveaux Mondes Caribe-Perroquet fabric The Metro Chair in ChristianNouveauxfabric

DELCOR POP-UP SHOP

Bag a bargain chair or sofa at bespoke luxury furniture maker Delcor’s pop-up shop, open now until the new flagship showroom launches next month.

These pieces are all one-offs — so when they’re gone, they’re gone.

The Metro Chair, pictured above, in Christian Lacroix Nouveaux Mondes Caribe-Perroquet fabric is down from £2,026 to £709; the Earl Chair in Romo Linara fabric is down from £1,082 to £378; the Bliss Chair in GP + J Baker Langdale burnt orange velvet is down from £1,929 to £675, and the Bliss Sofa, also in GP + J Baker Langdale velvet is down from £3,116 to £1,090.

£45: gold star teapot by Rockett St George

HOMEWARE TAKEOVER AT HARVEY NICHOLS

Enjoy prosecco and canapés at Harvey Nichols on Thursday night (April 20) and get one-to-one interiors advice from Jane Rockett and Lucy St George of Rockett St George.

The brand’s homewares at the Knightsbridge store include this gold star teapot, £45, rocket cocktail shaker, £34.99, and small star plate, £12.

Design doctor Andrew Harris from Andrew Martin’s Walton Street luxury home store will talk trends, and there will be a faux flower styling masterclass by One World Trading.

It’s all part of the Harvey Nichols new homeware launch (6.30-9pm Fourth Floor, Harvey Nichols, Knightsbridge SW1).

From £5.50: Herb kitchen range by Herb kitchen range by Gisela Graham

GISELA GRAHAM

Step into spring with this Herb Kitchen jug, inspired by the “Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme” lyric from Simon & Garfunkel’s hit Scarborough Fair/Canticle.

It comes in three sizes, priced £12.99, £18.99 or £23.99, with matching eggcups at £5.50 each, from Gisela Graham, the designer who started her business from her kitchen table 30 years ago with a £27 loan and is still going strong.

£549: oak and white lacquer Steuart Padwick (By Giles Christopher) oak and white lacquer Henge cupboar d by(ByChristopher)

STEUART PADWICK

Following simple Scandi principles, Steuart Padwick has designed this statement oak and white lacquer Henge cupboard, £549, as part of a new off-the-peg storage range that includes standalone shelves and a clever coat stand.