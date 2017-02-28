Stylishly create beautiful music in your home thanks to the hottest high-tech speakers...
British hi-fi brand Ruark has launched the elegant R4-30, priced £699.99, which plays CDs as well as the radio and wirelessly streams music.
But for a speaker that does more than just stream music, opt for the £149.99 Amazon Echo which has built in voice control. It will read messages out loud to you, and if you ask it what the weather or traffic is like, it reads you a local report. You can even place Amazon shopping orders by voice.
Finally, if money’s no object, the £9,900 Sonus Faber Sf16 high-resolution wireless music system — handcrafted in Vicenza, Italy — won’t disappoint. Most strikingly, it has a pair of satellite speakers, with silk dome tweeters and ceramic mid-range drivers, hidden when not in use but motorised to extend like wings when you switch it on.
