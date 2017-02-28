1/6 Grohe Aquatunes A clever, Red Dot design award-winning speaker, Aquatunes, £49.99, may look like a shower head but it’s actually a waterproof Bluetooth speaker for the shower. Simply pair it wirelessly with your phone or tablet and then stow them safely away from the wet. The eight-hour battery life is enough for weeks of showers and when it does need recharging, the speaker pops off and charges on an induction base, like an electric toothbrush.

2/6 Ruark R4-30 Want to play CDs in style as well as listen to radio and stream music wirelessly? British hi-fi brand Ruark has launched the elegant R4-30, priced £699.99, to celebrate its thirtieth anniversary. Many features include 2.1 built-in speakers for a rich, full-range sound — all wrapped up in an elegant, curved case that evokes traditional radio designs of yesteryear.

3/6 Amazon Echo This wireless speaker, £149.99, does so much more than stream music from your phone, tablet or laptop. It has Amazon Alexa built in for voice control. It will read messages out loud to you, and if you ask it what the weather or traffic is like, it reads you a local report. You can place Amazon shopping orders — by voice, obviously. You can even control smart home appliances with vocal commands.

4/6 Ruark R1-30 If you don’t need to play CDs, the iconic Ruark R1, once described by Tatler as “the most beautiful radio in the world”, has a new edition, this time in Swiss Red soft lacquer. The compact R1-30, priced £219.99, delivers a big, hi-fi quality sound despite its size, and features a dual alarm and USB charge socket, so it’s great by the bedside.

5/6 Sony Glass Sound Speaker Designed to make “sensory impact using light, sound and vision applied in unexpected ways”, Sony Life Space UX products have just landed in the UK. The most stunning item in the range is this Bluetooth wireless speaker, priced at £799. Its glass cylinder offers unusually lifelike sound reproduction, while an LED housed in the middle of the cylinder fills your room with warm, ambient light.

