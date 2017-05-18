1/42 The Tardis Shed, Stoke on Trent The Tardis Shed owned by Paul Foden from Stoke on Trent, which has been shortlisted in the Pub & Entertainment category. Debatably a real product of the advanced technology of the Time Lords of hit series Doctor Who, this Tardis Shed is a seriously impressive console recreation. PA

2/42 The Tardis Shed, Stoke on Trent, Step inside and the detail, lighting and theming will have you feeling it really has transported you to another point in time and space. PA

3/42 The Engine House, Hampshire The Engine House owned by Kevin Francis from Hampshire, which has been shortlisted in the Pub & Entertainment category. Designed as an old-fashioned style fire station, The Engine House, is bursting with fire service memorabilia collected by owner Kevin for many years. PA

4/42 The Engine House, Hampshire Featuring a muster bay for firefighting uniforms, watch room, two workshops, seating bay and mess room, which is where Kevin brews his own fire service related beer served from a real fire station bar salvaged before it was demolished. The shed even features two beds and a fireman’s pole for quick descent to the bar! PA

5/42 The Tiny House, Cambridgeshire The Tiny House owned by Chris Law and Julian Marchant from Cambridgeshire, which has been shortlisted in the Budget category. Tiny in size, but huge in impact, this shed has now become the full-time home for Julie and Chris. Made by crafty DIY’er Chris, the shed features an upstairs where they sleep, a toilet and shower, fitted kitchen, dining table, chairs and pull out sofa which slides out to make a double bed. Yes, all that in this tiny shed. There’s also a veranda where two people can sit and enjoy the great outdoors. PA

6/42 The Cork Studio, London The Cork Studio owned by Tom Hardy in Canonbury, London, has been shortlisted in the Eco category in the 2017 Shed of the Year competition. Balancing the line of eco and fully functioning workshop, Cork Studio is a London-based shed with all the environmentally friendly trimmings. PA

7/42 The Cork Studio, London From being carbon neutral to making the most of natural light, using a sedum roof to natural wood, this unique creation is used as a creative workspace for both music composition and textile art. PA

8/42 The Letsby Avenue shed, Cambridgeshire The Letsby Avenue shed owned by Barry Anscomb-Moon from Cambridgeshire, which has been shortlisted in the Historic category. Built onto a trailer, Letsby Avenue is a 1940s Civilian Police Station Living History display which tours around the UK to 1940s events and Police open days. Simply tow between events, add the skirts, porch, steps and other external features, then step back in time to a wartime police station. PA

9/42 The Letsby Avenue shed, Cambridgeshire The public can come inside to learn all about policing during World War Two and to see the equipment, posters and paperwork relevant to policing during that period whilst hearing wartime radio broadcasts. They also work with other re-enactors to perform scenarios such as air raids. PA

10/42 The Walberswick Ferry Hut, Surrey The Walberswick Ferry Hut owned by Dani Church from Suffolk, which has been shortlisted in the Historic category. Established in 1236 as a rowing boat service across the River Blyth from Southwold to Walberswick in Suffolk, Dani is the fifth generation of her family to run and maintain the service. The simple shed filled with everything you need for the service, as well as a rest spot for Dani, is set on stilts so that it doesn’t flood with the tides. The wooden rowing boats are based on the Suffolk punt design and carry up to 12 passengers at a time. PA

11/42 The Museum of Knots and Sailors' ropework, Suffolk The Museum of Knots and Sailors' ropework owned by Des Pawson from Suffolk, which has been shortlisted in the Historic category. This niche shed was purpose built 20 years ago as a museum to display the sheddie’s extensive and unique collection of knots and ropework. Curated from all over the world, you will find fisherman knots to endless slings, granny knots to grommets, which come together to create an interesting rope village. PA

12/42 The ABC Cinema, Stoke on Trent The ABC Cinema owned by Anderson Jones from Stoke on Trent, which has been shortlisted in the #NotAShed category. Taking you back to film viewing of 70’s and 80s in ABC cinemas, this shed is fit with original seats, old exit signs, poster display boards, ticket booth and vintage cinema doors all collected from shut down cinemas over the past 30 years. PA

13/42 The ABC Cinema, Stoke on Trent It is also set up with a 35mm projector to allow viewing of old trailers and adverts from years past. As a working museum, up to 34 people can watch films, play Xbox, listen to music, and enjoy sweets and popcorn. PA

15/42 Knockbrake Railroad, Ayr Knockbrake Railroad owned by Gordon Ross from Ayr in Scotland, which has been shortlisted in the Workshop/Studio category. This shed features an immaculate large scale American Santa Fe model railroad collection which includes nine tracks for running trains into and out of the shed itself. PA

16/42 Knockbrake Railroad, Ayr Within the shed there is a full servicing area used to maintain the stock and locomotives. Multi-use sheds are all the craze, so this shed also works as a place for carpentry/joinery equipment, temporary accommodation during house renovations, extra storage, and housing Gordon’s prized motorcycle. PA

17/42 The Cathedral shed, Portsmouth The Cathedral shed owned by Father Julian Kent from Portsmouth, which has been shortlisted in the Unexpected category. PA

18/42 The Cathedral shed, Portsmouth The chapel hosts a daily Mass and Offices of the Church for up to 20 people. PA

19/42 The Magic Studio, Essex The Magic Studio owned by Oliver Tabor from Essex, which has been shortlisted in the Unexpected category. Converted from an old farm outhouse, this shed has now transformed into magic studio filled with all types of tricks and unexplainable happenings. As a full time performing magician, Oliver has used the room for the past 20 years as his creative space to rehearse as well as a performance venue. Just outside PA

20/42 The PrickleBum shed, Ludlow The PrickleBum shed owned by Ailie Hill from Ludlow, which has been shortlisted in the Unexpected category. A saving shed, Pricklebums is an old garden summerhouse that was renovated and converted into a hedgehog hospital, for housing sick, injured or orphaned hedgehogs during their treatment & rehabilitation process, prior to re-release into the wild. PA

21/42 The PrickleBum shed, Ludlow This little shed sanctuary is extremely small (roughly 2m square), but can house up to 22 sick hedgehogs. PA

22/42 The Team Unlimbited shed, Swansea The Team Unlimbited shed owned by Stephan Davies from Swansea, which has been shortlisted in the Workshop/Studio category. At first glance the shed, in a back garden in Swansea, doesn't look remarkable. Step closer and you'll hear the whirring of hard-working machines. Welcome to mission HQ of Team Unlimbited. After being born with one hand himself, Stephen noticed the huge number of children that had no access, poor choice, or that were unable to afford an artificial arm, and he knew he needed to do something about it. At Team Unlimbited, they design, print, build and deliver 3D printed hands and arms to children completely free, all in his spare time. This small space is lined with photos of children the design has helped from around the world - from Peru to Pakistan, Turkey to Brazil, and beyond. PA

23/42 The Glass Hut, Suffolk The Glass Hut owned by Serena Hall from Suffolk, which has been shortlisted in the Workshop/Studio category. This colourful little shed is a celebration of the joy of childhood and the British Seaside. It has been handmade in wood and glass and each individual piece has been decorated by hand, using techniques such as silk screen printing and glass fusing. PA

24/42 The Glass Hut, Suffolk The designs have all been inspired by Serena’s own letters, photographs, and imagery from her childhood which come together as a perfect personal space to sit in and reflect on her childhood and her parents. PA

25/42 The Garage Simulator, Bedfordshire The Garage Simulator owned by Captain Mark Owen from Bedfordshire, which has been shortlisted in the #NotAShed category. PA

28/42 Doog's Shack, Marlborough Doog's Shack owned by David Oliver from Marlborough, which has been shortlisted in the Budget category. Built entirely from discarded material around the family’s farmyard and built with little further investment, this studded wooden structure is used by David and his son to manufacture wooden items from trees cut down in their tree surgery and forestry business. t is also used as a place for David to impart his woodworking knowledge on his son and spend quality time together. It also has a raised platform where he can sleep in the summer, if he wants. PA

29/42 The Woodland Star Gazer, Fort William The Woodland Star Gazer owned by Annie Maclean from Fort William, which has been shortlisted in the Eco category. Based in the Ardgour which is known for its abundance of local wildlife and incredible dark skies, this shed is the perfect escape from the modern world. Sit back in the most comfortable recycled stag antler chairs, enjoy a cup of tea brewed on the log burning stove and watch the woodland wildlife all around. PA

30/42 The Woodland Star Gazer, Fort William By night, make the most of no light pollution, and clear Highland Dark Skies, making it perfect for stargazing. Built with only sustainable materials, this off grid wee tower is hidden in the woodland by the owner’s cottage. PA

31/42 Rosewood railway shed, Hertfordshire Rosewood railway shed owned by Michael Long from Hertfordshire, which has been shortlisted in the Cabins & Summerhouse category. This summerhouse has been made to recreate the nostalgia of a country railway waiting room of the 1930s with the outside even featuring genuine railway tracks, GWR lamps, railway signs, homemade signals and a white picket fence. The inside is comfortably furnished with many genuine railway artefacts as well as railway inspired memorabilia. And to really add to the authenticity, it is fitted with steam train sound effects and station announcements played outside PA

32/42 The #GirlShed, Bristol The #GirlShed owned by Emily Fisher from Bristol, which has been shortlisted in the Cabins & Summerhouses category. It's bright, it's colourful, it’s full of flamingos and it belongs to a mermaid! YouTuber, Mermaid Gossip, has created a colourful multipurpose summer workspace in the comfort of her back garden. PA

33/42 The #GirlShed, Bristol With an internet connection and a comfortable sofa, Emily can sit and work on her laptop whilst looking out across Bristol. With a love for DIY, the shed also doubles as a place to store her DIY essentials and a space to create. PA

34/42 The Secret Bunker, Lincolnshire The Bunker, owned by Colin Furze from Lincolnshire, which has been shortlisted in the #NotAShed category. The ultimate iceberg in the shed world, this DIY extravaganza features a very practical shed at ground level, storing garden tools and family bikes. But it has a secret... PA

35/42 The Secret Bunker, Lincolnshire ...under some rugs is a secret entrance to an underground bunker, also known as a man cave. The ultimate hide away room has everything a man could want including Sky TV, PlayStation, drum kit and band practice area. This shed also acts as an actual bunker as it is built with a metre of concrete around it. PA

36/42 Whisky HQ Shed, Taunton Whisky HQ Shed owned by David Nicks from Taunton in Devon, which has been shortlisted in the Pub & Entertainment category. Originally conceived as a retreat for the family to escape to on a Sunday night with a meal enjoyed with a wood burner and some board games, it has since formed a second purpose, a MENTAL meeting place. MENTAL, David’s whisky group which stands for 'Malt Enthusiasts North Tawton And Lager', meet regularly to talk nonsense whilst tasting and scoring different whiskeys. Features include the old back door of the local pub, a wellington bomber landing light, an old work bench as a table and a framed photo of Daphne Du Maurier's father. PA

37/42 The Lagonda Shed, Dorset The Lagonda Shed owned by Tim Kerridge from Dorset, which has been shortlisted in the Historic category PA

39/42 The Punch and Judy shed, Reading The Punch and Judy shed owned by Professor Queen Bee from Reading, which has been shortlisted in the Pub & Entertainment category. As the name suggests, this shed is dedicated to popular Punch and Judy Show, the only one of its kind in the UK and maybe even the world! In summer, it is used to tour and perform the old classic as well as a Flea Circus Act while in winter it is used as handy storage of the characters. PA

40/42 The Punch and Judy shed, Reading Owned by Teresa whose stage name is Professor Queen Bee, the shed is aptly painted in bee colours on the sides, however keeps the traditional red and white stripes at either end to maintain the authenticity of the show. PA

41/42 The Sheep Shed, Aberdeenshire The Sheep Shed owned by Jane Foad from Aberdeenshire , which has been shortlisted in the Eco category. The Sheep Shed is a romantic bolthole bothy for couples to get away from the stress of everyday life. There is a luxurious king size bed on a mezzanine which has a star gazing window and benefits from fabulous views onto glorious countryside. PA