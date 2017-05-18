-
The Tardis Shed, Stoke on Trent
The Tardis Shed owned by Paul Foden from Stoke on Trent, which has been shortlisted in the Pub & Entertainment category.
Debatably a real product of the
advanced technology of the Time Lords
of hit series Doctor Who, this Tardis
Shed is a seriously impressive console
recreation.
The Tardis Shed, Stoke on Trent,
Step inside and the detail, lighting and theming will have you feeling it really has transported you to another point in time and space.
The Engine House, Hampshire
The Engine House owned by Kevin Francis from Hampshire, which has been shortlisted in the Pub & Entertainment category.
Designed as an old-fashioned style fire station,
The Engine House, is bursting with fire service
memorabilia collected by owner Kevin for
many years.
The Engine House, Hampshire
Featuring a muster bay for
firefighting uniforms, watch room, two
workshops, seating bay and mess room, which
is where Kevin brews his own fire service
related beer served from a real fire station bar
salvaged before it was demolished. The shed
even features two beds and a fireman’s pole
for quick descent to the bar!
The Tiny House, Cambridgeshire
The Tiny House owned by Chris Law and Julian Marchant from Cambridgeshire, which has been shortlisted in the Budget category.
Tiny in size, but huge in impact, this shed
has now become the full-time home for
Julie and Chris. Made by crafty DIY’er
Chris, the shed features an upstairs where
they sleep, a toilet and shower, fitted
kitchen, dining table, chairs and pull out
sofa which slides out to make a double
bed. Yes, all that in this tiny shed. There’s
also a veranda where two people can sit
and enjoy the great outdoors.
The Cork Studio, London
The Cork Studio owned by Tom Hardy in Canonbury, London, has been shortlisted in the Eco category in the 2017 Shed of the Year competition.
Balancing the line of eco and fully
functioning workshop, Cork Studio is a
London-based shed with all the
environmentally friendly trimmings.
The Cork Studio, London
From being carbon neutral to making
the most of natural light, using a sedum
roof to natural wood, this unique
creation is used as a creative
workspace for both music composition
and textile art.
The Letsby Avenue shed, Cambridgeshire
The Letsby Avenue shed owned by Barry Anscomb-Moon from Cambridgeshire, which has been shortlisted in the Historic category.
Built onto a trailer, Letsby Avenue is a 1940s Civilian Police Station Living History display which tours around the UK to 1940s events and Police open days. Simply tow between events, add the skirts, porch, steps and other external features, then step back in time to a
wartime police station.
The Letsby Avenue shed, Cambridgeshire
The public can come inside to learn all about policing during World War Two and to see the equipment, posters and paperwork relevant to policing during that
period whilst hearing wartime radio broadcasts. They also work with other re-enactors to perform scenarios such as air raids.
The Walberswick Ferry Hut, Surrey
The Walberswick Ferry Hut owned by Dani Church from Suffolk, which has been shortlisted in the Historic category.
Established in 1236 as a rowing boat service
across the River Blyth from Southwold to
Walberswick in Suffolk, Dani is the fifth
generation of her family to run and maintain
the service. The simple shed filled with
everything you need for the service, as well as
a rest spot for Dani, is set on stilts so that it
doesn’t flood with the tides.
The wooden
rowing boats are based on the Suffolk punt
design and carry up to 12 passengers at a time.
The Museum of Knots and Sailors' ropework, Suffolk
The Museum of Knots and Sailors' ropework owned by Des Pawson from Suffolk, which has been shortlisted in the Historic category.
This niche shed was purpose built 20 years
ago as a museum to display the sheddie’s
extensive and unique collection of knots and
ropework. Curated from all over the world, you will find fisherman knots to endless slings, granny knots to grommets, which come together to create an interesting rope village.
The ABC Cinema, Stoke on Trent
The ABC Cinema owned by Anderson Jones from Stoke on Trent, which has been shortlisted in the #NotAShed category.
Taking you back to film viewing of 70’s and
80s in ABC cinemas, this shed is fit with
original seats, old exit signs, poster display
boards, ticket booth and vintage cinema
doors all collected from shut down cinemas
over the past 30 years.
The ABC Cinema, Stoke on Trent
It is also set up with a 35mm projector to allow viewing of old trailers and adverts from years past. As a
working museum, up to 34 people can
watch films, play Xbox, listen to music, and
enjoy sweets and popcorn.
Knockbrake Railroad, Ayr
Knockbrake Railroad owned by Gordon Ross from Ayr in Scotland, which has been shortlisted in the Workshop/Studio category.
This shed features an immaculate large scale American Santa Fe model railroad collection which includes nine tracks for running trains into and out of the shed itself.
Knockbrake Railroad, Ayr
Within the shed there is a full servicing area used to maintain the stock and locomotives. Multi-use sheds are all the craze, so this shed also works as a place for carpentry/joinery equipment, temporary accommodation during house renovations, extra storage, and housing
Gordon’s prized motorcycle.
The Cathedral shed, Portsmouth
The Cathedral shed owned by Father Julian Kent from Portsmouth, which has been shortlisted in the Unexpected category.
The Cathedral shed, Portsmouth
The chapel hosts a daily Mass and Offices of the
Church for up to 20 people.
The Magic Studio, Essex
The Magic Studio owned by Oliver Tabor from Essex, which has been shortlisted in the Unexpected category.
Converted from an old farm outhouse, this shed has now transformed into magic studio filled with all types of tricks and unexplainable happenings. As a full time performing magician, Oliver has used the room for the past 20 years as his creative space to rehearse as well as a performance venue. Just outside
The PrickleBum shed, Ludlow
The PrickleBum shed owned by Ailie Hill from Ludlow, which has been shortlisted in the Unexpected category.
A saving shed, Pricklebums is an old
garden summerhouse that was
renovated and converted into a
hedgehog hospital, for housing sick,
injured or orphaned hedgehogs during
their treatment & rehabilitation
process, prior to re-release into the
wild.
The PrickleBum shed, Ludlow
This little shed sanctuary is
extremely small (roughly 2m square),
but can house up to 22 sick
hedgehogs.
The Team Unlimbited shed, Swansea
The Team Unlimbited shed owned by Stephan Davies from Swansea, which has been shortlisted in the Workshop/Studio category.
At first glance the shed, in a back garden in Swansea, doesn't look remarkable. Step closer and you'll hear the whirring of hard-working machines.
Welcome to mission HQ of Team Unlimbited. After being born with one hand himself, Stephen noticed the huge number of children that had no access, poor choice, or that were unable to afford an artificial arm, and he knew he needed to do something about it.
At Team Unlimbited, they design, print, build and deliver 3D printed hands and arms to children completely free, all in his spare time. This small space is lined with photos of children the design has helped from around the world - from Peru to Pakistan, Turkey to Brazil, and beyond.
The Glass Hut, Suffolk
The Glass Hut owned by Serena Hall from Suffolk, which has been shortlisted in the Workshop/Studio category.
This colourful little shed is a celebration of the joy of childhood and the British Seaside. It has been handmade in wood and glass and each individual piece has been decorated by hand, using
techniques such as silk screen printing and glass fusing.
The Glass Hut, Suffolk
The designs have all been inspired by Serena’s own letters, photographs, and imagery from her childhood which come together as a perfect personal space to sit in and reflect on her childhood and her parents.
The Garage Simulator, Bedfordshire
The Garage Simulator owned by Captain Mark Owen from Bedfordshire, which has been shortlisted in the #NotAShed category.
Doog's Shack, Marlborough
Doog's Shack owned by David Oliver from Marlborough, which has been shortlisted in the Budget category.
Built entirely from discarded material around
the family’s farmyard and built with little
further investment, this studded wooden
structure is used by David and his son to
manufacture wooden items from trees cut
down in their tree surgery and forestry
business.
t is also used as a place for David to
impart his woodworking knowledge on his son
and spend quality time together. It also has a
raised platform where he can sleep in the
summer, if he wants.
The Woodland Star Gazer, Fort William
The Woodland Star Gazer owned by Annie Maclean from Fort William, which has been shortlisted in the Eco category.
Based in the Ardgour which is known for its abundance
of local wildlife and incredible dark skies, this shed is the perfect escape from the modern world. Sit back in the most comfortable recycled stag antler chairs, enjoy a cup of tea brewed on the log burning stove and watch
the woodland wildlife all around.
The Woodland Star Gazer, Fort William
By night, make the most of no light pollution, and clear
Highland Dark Skies, making it perfect for stargazing.
Built with only sustainable materials, this off grid wee
tower is hidden in the woodland by the owner’s cottage.
Rosewood railway shed, Hertfordshire
Rosewood railway shed owned by Michael Long from Hertfordshire, which has been shortlisted in the Cabins & Summerhouse category.
This summerhouse has been made to recreate
the nostalgia of a country railway waiting room
of the 1930s with the outside even featuring
genuine railway tracks, GWR lamps, railway
signs, homemade signals and a white picket
fence.
The inside is comfortably furnished with
many genuine railway artefacts as well as
railway inspired memorabilia. And to really add to
the authenticity, it is fitted with steam train
sound effects and station announcements
played outside
The #GirlShed, Bristol
The #GirlShed owned by Emily Fisher from Bristol, which has been shortlisted in the Cabins & Summerhouses category.
It's bright, it's colourful, it’s full of flamingos and it belongs to a mermaid! YouTuber, Mermaid Gossip, has created a colourful multipurpose summer workspace in the comfort of her back garden.
The #GirlShed, Bristol
With an internet connection and a comfortable sofa, Emily can sit and work on her laptop whilst looking out across Bristol. With a love for DIY, the shed also doubles as a place to store her DIY essentials and a space to create.
The Secret Bunker, Lincolnshire
The Bunker, owned by Colin Furze from Lincolnshire, which has been shortlisted in the #NotAShed category.
The ultimate iceberg in the shed world, this DIY
extravaganza features a very practical shed at
ground level, storing garden tools and family
bikes. But it has a secret...
The Secret Bunker, Lincolnshire
...under some rugs is a secret entrance to an underground bunker, also known as a man cave. The
ultimate hide away room has everything a man
could want including Sky TV, PlayStation, drum
kit and band practice area. This shed also acts
as an actual bunker as it is built with a metre of
concrete around it.
Whisky HQ Shed, Taunton
Whisky HQ Shed owned by David Nicks from Taunton in Devon, which has been shortlisted in the Pub & Entertainment category.
Originally conceived as a retreat for the family to
escape to on a Sunday night with a meal enjoyed
with a wood burner and some board games, it has
since formed a second purpose, a MENTAL meeting
place. MENTAL, David’s whisky group which stands
for 'Malt Enthusiasts North Tawton And Lager', meet
regularly to talk nonsense whilst tasting and scoring
different whiskeys.
Features include the old back
door of the local pub, a wellington bomber landing
light, an old work bench as a table and a framed
photo of Daphne Du Maurier's father.
The Lagonda Shed, Dorset
The Lagonda Shed owned by Tim Kerridge from Dorset, which has been shortlisted in the Historic category
The Punch and Judy shed, Reading
The Punch and Judy shed owned by Professor Queen Bee from Reading, which has been shortlisted in the Pub & Entertainment category.
As the name suggests, this shed is dedicated to
popular Punch and Judy Show, the only one of its
kind in the UK and maybe even the world! In
summer, it is used to tour and perform the old
classic as well as a Flea Circus Act while in winter
it is used as handy storage of the characters.
The Punch and Judy shed, Reading
Owned by Teresa whose stage name is Professor
Queen Bee, the shed is aptly painted in bee
colours on the sides, however keeps the
traditional red and white stripes at either end to
maintain the authenticity of the show.
The Sheep Shed, Aberdeenshire
The Sheep Shed owned by Jane Foad from Aberdeenshire , which has been shortlisted in the Eco category.
The Sheep Shed is a romantic bolthole bothy
for couples to get away from the stress of
everyday life. There is a luxurious king size
bed on a mezzanine which has a star gazing
window and benefits from fabulous views
onto glorious countryside.
The Mini Manor, Northamptonshire
The Mini Manor owned by Sonia Walker from Northamptonshire, which has been shortlisted in the Budget category.
Made by her husband as a 50th birthday present, the Mini Manor has been a blessing for Sonia. Used mainly as an escape from every day stresses, the she-shed has enabled her to relax, unwind and recharge as and when needed.
