Britain’s best new buildings of the year have been announced today and two of the 49 projects to be recognised by the Royal Institute of British Architects are social housing developments in London.

The Silchester Estate in North Kensington was praised as an "exemplary social housing development" by the RIBA judges.

RIBA president Jane Duncan said: "The lack of high quality new housing is a huge issue in the UK so I am particularly pleased to see great examples of well designed, sustainable new homes amongst our award winners".

The judge's comments are particularly significant given Silchester Estate's location, just 0.2 miles from Grenfell Tower, where it is believed the devastation caused by the fire could have stemmed from issues with the tower's refurbishment.

Commissioned by housing association Peabody, Silchester Estate includes 112 new homes with community spaces and retail facilities and integrates an existing twenty-storey tower.

All the new residential units have been designed to be dual aspect and the project is recognised for being "tenure blind" — meaning there's little or no material difference between social affordable properties and those sold to private buyers.

Dujardin Mews: social husing in north London's Ponders End ( Mark-Hadden )

The other social housing winner, Dujardin Mews in north London's Ponders End, is the first project of its kind to be council-led in Enfield for 40 years.

It provides replacement homes for residents of the nearby Alma Estate and is said to respect the local townscape while delivering high quality housing.

"In London, Silchester and Ponders End are both great examples of estate regeneration bringing thoughtful and community based affordable housing to the capital," says Duncan.

"Sadly though, these projects are exceptions. We all deserve a well-designed, affordable home, wherever we live in the country. I encourage other local authorities, developers and clients to look at these projects as exemplars."

Other winners

Other notable winners include Brighton's British Airways i360 — the world's first vertical pier and tallest moving observation tower.

British Airways i360 : world's first vertical pier (Paul Raftery )

The monumental extension to the Tate Modern on London's Bankside, known as Switch House, is celebrated for its free rooftop gallery offering a near-panoramic view of the capital.

Sustainable design is well-represented across the board, from an eco straw-clad office building in Norwich to a striking new biomass power plant in Sheffield.

