Silchester
Location: Notting Hill, west London
Architect: Haworth Tompkins
Building type: Housing development - social
Philip Vile
Dujardin Mews
Location: Ponders End, north London
Architect: Karakusevic Carson Architects with Maccreanor Lavington
Building type: Housing development – social
Mark-Hadden
Tate Modern's Blavatnik Building
Location:Bankside, central London
Architect: Herzog & de Meuron
Building type: Museum
Iwan Baan
Wolfson Tree Management Centre
Location: Westonbirt Arboretum, Gloucestershire
Architect: Invisible Studio
Building type:Leisure
Andy Matthews
Warwick Hall Community Centre
Location: Burford, Oxfordshire
Architect: Acanthus Clews Architects
Building type: Community space
Andy Marshall
Walmer Yard
Location:Holland Park, west London
Architect: P Salter and Associates with Mole Architects John Comparelli Architects
Building type: Housing development - private
Hélène Binet
Victoria Gate Arcades
Location: Leeds city centre
Architect: ACME
Building type: Retail
Jack Hobhouse
Vajrasana Buddhist Retreat Centre
Location: Walsham le Willows, Suffolk
Architect: Walters & Cohen Architects
Building type: Place of worship
Will Scott
The Word
Location: South Shields, South Tyneside
Architect: FaulknerBrowns Architects
Building type: Library and cultural venue
Al Crow
The Welding Institute
Location: Great Abington, Cambridge
Architect: Eric Parry Architects
Building type: Research institution
Dirk Lindner
The British Museum World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre
Location: Bloomsbury, central London
Architect:Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
Building type: Museum
Joas Souza
The Loom
Location: Whitechapel, east London
Architect: Duggan Morris Architects
Building type: Workspace/office
Jack Hobhous
The Laboratory, Dulwich College
Location: Dulwich, south London
Architect: Grimshaw
Building type: School - independent/public
Daniel Shearing
The Enterprise Centre, University of East Anglia
Location: Norwich, Norfolk, England
Architect: Architype
Building type: University
Nick Caville
The Berrow Foundation Building and New Garden Building, Lincoln College
Location: University of Oxford, Oxford
Architect: Stanton Williams
Building type: University
Nick Hufton
St Albans Abbey
Location: St Albans, Hertfordshire
Architect: Richard Griffiths Architects
Building type: Place of worship
Richard Griffith
South Street
Location: Lewes, East Sussex
Architect: Sandy Rendel Architects Ltd.
Building type: Individual house
Richard Chivers
Shawm House
Location: West Woodburn, Northumberland
Architect: MawsonKerr Architects
Building type: Individual house
Rob Rhodes
Remembrance Centre, National Memorial Arboretum
Location: Lichfield, Staffordshire
Architect: Glenn Howells Architects
Building type: Memorial
Paul Miller
Photography Studio for Juergen Teller
Location: Ladbroke Grove, west London
Architect: 6a architects
Building type: Mixed use building – workspace and residential
Johan Dehlin
Peacock House
Location:Aldeburgh, Suffolk, England
Architect: BHSF Architekten with Studio-P
Building type: Individual house
Benedikt Redmann
Paradise Gardens
Location: Hammersmith, west London
Architect: Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands
Building type: Housing development – private
Paul Riddle
No 49
Location: Hither Green, southeast London
Architect: 31/44 Architects
Building type: Individual House
Anna Stathaki
New Scotland Yard
Location: Embankment, central London
Architect:Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Building type: Workspace/office
Timothy Soar
New Music Facilities for Wells Cathedral School
Location: Wells, Somerset
Architect: Eric Parry Architects
Building type: School - independent/public
Dirk Lindner
Maggie's at the Robert Parfett Building
Location: Christie Hospital, south Manchester
Architect: Foster + Partners
Building type: Healthcare
Nigel Young
Magdalen College Library
Location: University of Oxford, Oxford
Architect: Wright & Wright Architects
Building type: University
Dennis Gilbert
British Airways i360
Location: Brighton & Hove
Architect: Marks Barfield Architects
Building type: Leisure
Paul Raftery
Live Works
Location: Newcastle Upon Tyne
Architect: Flanagan Lawrence with Tench Maddison Ash Architects
Building type: Theatre
Jill Tate
Liverpool Philharmonic
Location: Liverpool, England
Architect: Caruso St John Architects
Building type: Theatre
Hélène Binet
Leicester Cathedral's Richard III Project 'With Dignity and Honour'
Location: Leicester
Architect: van Heyningen and Haward Architects
Building type: Place of worship
Thom Chesshyre
King's College School
Location: Wimbledon, southwest London
Architect: Allies and Morrison
Building type: School - independent/public
Nick Guttridge
Rockvilla
Location:Speirs Wharf, Glasgow
Architect: Hoskins Architects
Building type: Workspace/office
Dapple Photography
Hastings Pier
Location: Hastings, East Sussex
Architect: dRMM Architects
Building type: Leisure
Francesco Montaguti
Finlays Warehouse
Location: Northern Quarter, Manchester
Architect: Stephenson Studio
Building type: Housing development – private
Andrew Wall
Fallahogey Studio
Location: Kilrea, Northern Ireland
Architect: McGarry-Moon Architects Ltd
Building type: Workspace/office
Adam Currie
Dyson Campus Expansion
Location: Malmesbury, Wiltshire
Architect: WilkinsonEyre
Building type: Workspace/office
Derwenthorpe Phase One
Location: York, north Yorkshire
Architect: Studio Partington
Building type: Housing development – private
Tim Crocker
Command of the Oceans
Location: Chatham Historic Dockyard, Kent
Architect: Baynes and Mitchell Architects
Building type:Museum
Hélène Binet
City of Glasgow College
Location: Cathedral Street, Glasgow
Architect: Reiach and Hall Architects and Michael Laird Architects
Building type: Further education college
Keith Hunter
Chetham's School of Music - Stoller Hall
Location: Manchester, England
Architect: stephenson STUDIO
Building type: School - independent/public
daniel hopkinson
Carrowbreck Meadow
Location: Norwich, Norfolk, England
Architect: Hamson Barron Smith
Building type: Housing development - private
Jefferson Smith
Caring Wood
Location: near Maidstone, Kent
Architect: Macdonald Wright Architects Rural Office for Architecture
Building type: Individual house
James Morris
Blackburn Meadows Biomass
Location: Sheffield, South Yorkshire
Architect: BDP
Building type: Energy infrastructure
Paul Karalius
Bedales School of Art and Design Building
Location: Petersfield, Hampshire
Architect: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Building type: School - independent/public
Hufton and Crow
Barretts Grove
Location: Stoke Newington, north London
Architect: Amin Taha + Groupwork
Building type: Housing development – private
Tim Soar
Newhouse of Auchengee
Location: Meikle Auchengree, North Ayrshire
Architect: Ann Nisbet Studio
Building type: Individual house
David Barbour
40 Chancery Lane
Location: Holborn, central London
Architect:Bennetts Associates
Building type: Mixed use building - Workspace/office and retail
Allan Crow
8 Finsbury Circus
Location:City of London
Architect: WilkinsonEyre
Building type: Workspace/office
Dirk Lindner
