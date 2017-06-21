  1. Home & garden
RIBA best building of the year 2017:London social housing, the world's first 'vertical pier' and eco-friendly office in running for top prize

The RIBA national award winners are revealed today, and the shortlist for the coveted Stirling Prize for the UK’s best building of the year will be drawn from the 49 winners...

RIBA national award winners 2017

  • 1/49 Silchester

    Location: Notting Hill, west London

    Architect: Haworth Tompkins

    Building type: Housing development - social

    Philip Vile

  • 2/49 Dujardin Mews

    Location: Ponders End, north London

    Architect: Karakusevic Carson Architects with Maccreanor Lavington

    Building type: Housing development – social

    Mark-Hadden

  • 3/49 Tate Modern's Blavatnik Building

    Location:Bankside, central London

    Architect: Herzog & de Meuron

    Building type: Museum

    Iwan Baan

  • 4/49 Wolfson Tree Management Centre

    Location: Westonbirt Arboretum, Gloucestershire

    Architect: Invisible Studio

    Building type:Leisure

    Andy Matthews

  • 5/49 Warwick Hall Community Centre

    Location: Burford, Oxfordshire

    Architect: Acanthus Clews Architects

    Building type: Community space

    Andy Marshall

  • 6/49 Walmer Yard

    Location:Holland Park, west London

    Architect: P Salter and Associates with Mole Architects John Comparelli Architects

    Building type: Housing development - private

    Hélène Binet

  • 7/49 Victoria Gate Arcades

    Location: Leeds city centre

    Architect: ACME

    Building type: Retail

    Jack Hobhouse

  • 8/49 Vajrasana Buddhist Retreat Centre

    Location: Walsham le Willows, Suffolk

    Architect: Walters & Cohen Architects

    Building type: Place of worship

    Will Scott

  • 9/49 The Word

    Location: South Shields, South Tyneside

    Architect: FaulknerBrowns Architects

    Building type: Library and cultural venue

    Al Crow

  • 10/49 The Welding Institute

    Location: Great Abington, Cambridge

    Architect: Eric Parry Architects

    Building type: Research institution

    Dirk Lindner

  • 11/49 The British Museum World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre

    Location: Bloomsbury, central London

    Architect:Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

    Building type: Museum

    Joas Souza

  • 12/49 The Loom

    Location: Whitechapel, east London

    Architect: Duggan Morris Architects

    Building type: Workspace/office

    Jack Hobhous

  • 13/49 The Laboratory, Dulwich College

    Location: Dulwich, south London

    Architect: Grimshaw

    Building type: School - independent/public

    Daniel Shearing

  • 14/49 The Enterprise Centre, University of East Anglia

    Location: Norwich, Norfolk, England

    Architect: Architype

    Building type: University

    Nick Caville

  • 15/49 The Berrow Foundation Building and New Garden Building, Lincoln College

    Location: University of Oxford, Oxford

    Architect: Stanton Williams

    Building type: University

    Nick Hufton

  • 16/49 St Albans Abbey

    Location: St Albans, Hertfordshire

    Architect: Richard Griffiths Architects

    Building type: Place of worship

    Richard Griffith

  • 17/49 South Street

    Location: Lewes, East Sussex

    Architect: Sandy Rendel Architects Ltd.

    Building type: Individual house

    Richard Chivers

  • 18/49 Shawm House

    Location: West Woodburn, Northumberland

    Architect: MawsonKerr Architects

    Building type: Individual house

    Rob Rhodes

  • 19/49 Remembrance Centre, National Memorial Arboretum

    Location: Lichfield, Staffordshire

    Architect: Glenn Howells Architects

    Building type: Memorial

    Paul Miller

  • 20/49 Photography Studio for Juergen Teller

    Location: Ladbroke Grove, west London

    Architect: 6a architects

    Building type: Mixed use building – workspace and residential

    Johan Dehlin

  • 21/49 Peacock House

    Location:Aldeburgh, Suffolk, England

    Architect: BHSF Architekten with Studio-P

    Building type: Individual house

    Benedikt Redmann

  • 22/49 Paradise Gardens

    Location: Hammersmith, west London

    Architect: Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

    Building type: Housing development – private

    Paul Riddle

  • 23/49 No 49

    Location: Hither Green, southeast London

    Architect: 31/44 Architects

    Building type: Individual House

    Anna Stathaki

  • 24/49 New Scotland Yard

    Location: Embankment, central London

    Architect:Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    Building type: Workspace/office

    Timothy Soar

  • 25/49 New Music Facilities for Wells Cathedral School

    Location: Wells, Somerset

    Architect: Eric Parry Architects

    Building type: School - independent/public

    Dirk Lindner

  • 26/49 Maggie's at the Robert Parfett Building

    Location: Christie Hospital, south Manchester

    Architect: Foster + Partners

    Building type: Healthcare

    Nigel Young

  • 27/49 Magdalen College Library

    Location: University of Oxford, Oxford

    Architect: Wright & Wright Architects

    Building type: University

    Dennis Gilbert

  • 28/49 British Airways i360

    Location: Brighton & Hove

    Architect: Marks Barfield Architects

    Building type: Leisure

    Paul Raftery

  • 29/49 Live Works

    Location: Newcastle Upon Tyne

    Architect: Flanagan Lawrence with Tench Maddison Ash Architects

    Building type: Theatre

    Jill Tate

  • 30/49 Liverpool Philharmonic

    Location: Liverpool, England

    Architect: Caruso St John Architects

    Building type: Theatre

    Hélène Binet

  • 31/49 Leicester Cathedral's Richard III Project 'With Dignity and Honour'

    Location: Leicester

    Architect: van Heyningen and Haward Architects

    Building type: Place of worship

    Thom Chesshyre

  • 32/49 King's College School

    Location: Wimbledon, southwest London

    Architect: Allies and Morrison

    Building type: School - independent/public

    Nick Guttridge

  • 33/49 Rockvilla

    Location:Speirs Wharf, Glasgow

    Architect: Hoskins Architects

    Building type: Workspace/office

    Dapple Photography

  • 34/49 Hastings Pier

    Location: Hastings, East Sussex

    Architect: dRMM Architects

    Building type: Leisure

    Francesco Montaguti

  • 35/49 Finlays Warehouse

    Location: Northern Quarter, Manchester

    Architect: Stephenson Studio

    Building type: Housing development – private

    Andrew Wall

  • 36/49 Fallahogey Studio

    Location: Kilrea, Northern Ireland

    Architect: McGarry-Moon Architects Ltd

    Building type: Workspace/office

    Adam Currie

  • 37/49 Dyson Campus Expansion

    Location: Malmesbury, Wiltshire

    Architect: WilkinsonEyre

    Building type: Workspace/office

  • 38/49 Derwenthorpe Phase One

    Location: York, north Yorkshire

    Architect: Studio Partington

    Building type: Housing development – private

    Tim Crocker

  • 39/49 Command of the Oceans

    Location: Chatham Historic Dockyard, Kent

    Architect: Baynes and Mitchell Architects

    Building type:Museum

    Hélène Binet

  • 40/49 City of Glasgow College

    Location: Cathedral Street, Glasgow

    Architect: Reiach and Hall Architects and Michael Laird Architects

    Building type: Further education college

    Keith Hunter

  • 41/49 Chetham's School of Music - Stoller Hall

    Location: Manchester, England

    Architect: stephenson STUDIO

    Building type: School - independent/public

    daniel hopkinson

  • 42/49 Carrowbreck Meadow

    Location: Norwich, Norfolk, England

    Architect: Hamson Barron Smith

    Building type: Housing development - private

    Jefferson Smith

  • 43/49 Caring Wood

    Location: near Maidstone, Kent

    Architect: Macdonald Wright Architects Rural Office for Architecture

    Building type: Individual house

    James Morris

  • 44/49 Blackburn Meadows Biomass

    Location: Sheffield, South Yorkshire

    Architect: BDP

    Building type: Energy infrastructure

    Paul Karalius

  • 45/49 Bedales School of Art and Design Building

    Location: Petersfield, Hampshire

    Architect: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    Building type: School - independent/public

    Hufton and Crow

  • 46/49 Barretts Grove

    Location: Stoke Newington, north London

    Architect: Amin Taha + Groupwork

    Building type: Housing development – private

    Tim Soar

  • 47/49 Newhouse of Auchengee

    Location: Meikle Auchengree, North Ayrshire

    Architect: Ann Nisbet Studio

    Building type: Individual house

    David Barbour

  • 48/49 40 Chancery Lane

    Location: Holborn, central London

    Architect:Bennetts Associates

    Building type: Mixed use building - Workspace/office and retail

    Allan Crow

  • 49/49 8 Finsbury Circus

    Location:City of London

    Architect: WilkinsonEyre

    Building type: Workspace/office

    Dirk Lindner

Britain’s best new buildings of the year have been announced today and two of the 49 projects to be recognised by the Royal Institute of British Architects are social housing developments in London.

The Silchester Estate in North Kensington was praised as an "exemplary social housing development" by the RIBA judges. 

RIBA president Jane Duncan said: "The lack of high quality new housing is a huge issue in the UK so I am particularly pleased to see great examples of well designed, sustainable new homes amongst our award winners".

The judge's comments are particularly significant given Silchester Estate's location, just 0.2 miles from Grenfell Tower, where it is believed the devastation caused by the fire could have stemmed from issues with the tower's refurbishment.

Commissioned by housing association Peabody, Silchester Estate includes 112 new homes with community spaces and retail facilities and integrates an existing twenty-storey tower.

All the new residential units have been designed to be dual aspect and the project is recognised for being "tenure blind" — meaning there's little or no material difference between social affordable properties and those sold to private buyers.

dujardin-mews-1535-mark-hadden-pressimage-4.jpg
Dujardin Mews: social husing in north London's Ponders End (Mark-Hadden)

The other social housing winner, Dujardin Mews in north London's Ponders End, is the first project of its kind to be council-led in Enfield for 40 years.

It provides replacement homes for residents of the nearby Alma Estate and is said to respect the local townscape while delivering high quality housing.

  • Read more

Britain's most unusual homes for rent this month

"In London, Silchester and Ponders End are both great examples of estate regeneration bringing thoughtful and community based affordable housing to the capital," says Duncan.

"Sadly though, these projects are exceptions. We all deserve a well-designed, affordable home, wherever we live in the country. I encourage other local authorities, developers and clients to look at these projects as exemplars."

Other winners
Other notable winners include Brighton's British Airways i360 — the world's first vertical pier and tallest moving observation tower.

british-airways-i360-1455-paul-raftery-pressimage-5.jpg
British Airways i360: world's first vertical pier (Paul Raftery)

The monumental extension to the Tate Modern on London's Bankside, known as Switch House, is celebrated for its free rooftop gallery offering a near-panoramic view of the capital.

Sustainable design is well-represented across the board, from an eco straw-clad office building in Norwich to a striking new biomass power plant in Sheffield.

Scroll through the gallery above for the full list of winners...


