Pins out for spring:legs shape up to be this season's hottest new design trend, from stylish tables to quirky wallpaper

Shapely pins are pirouetting across new interiors ranges from wall art to wallpaper, furniture to phone cases. 

H&P

Designer legs are all over this year’s interiors

    Illustrator Emily Dupen created Pin-up wallpaper as “an ode to the classic Fifties pin-up”. Brighton-based Dupen adds: “It’s a nod and a wink to the great American pin-up queens and artists who inspire me every day.” A 10m roll costs £165, or buy a 3m panel for £65.

    Trapeze Boy and Trapeze Girl, screen printed on to fine Stoke-on-Trent bone china with 22ct gilding, are from the Acts of Daring range by London designer Melody Rose. Plates from £30, teacups £32, teapots from £58.

    Carry Pop Art wherever you go with a Cassia Beck Collage mobile phone case. Priced £16, from a range by the artist/photographer.

    These leg details are taken from a limited-edition print for the Royal Academy by king of the British Pop Artists, Allen Jones, who is endlessly obsessed with the female form. The title is Secretary and it costs £150.

    Beirut interior designer Vick Vanlian calls this collection Private Session, with shapely legs holding up console tables and lights. The Light My Skirt floor lamp comes in various bright colours, from £1,700. Legs consoles start from £2,900.

    The Victoria & Albert Museum will print classic photos from its archive on demand, at reasonable prices. This one, titled Lauren Potter’s feet held by Jonathan Lunn, shows dancers from the London Contemporary Dance Theatre in 1984. It’s by Anthony Crickmay, 80 this year, well known for his images of theatre and dance. Priced from £15 unframed (it comes rolled up in tube), or from £60 mounted and framed.

    London designer Tina Tsang’s saucy china is used at posh eateries such as Sketch in Mayfair. Cake stand £128, teapot £67, cups, milk jug and sugar basin £39.50 each, by Undergrowth Design.

With the newest design trend set to run and run, find out how you can inject the shapely trend into your home...

The bone-china plates are the perfect party piece

