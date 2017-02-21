With the newest design trend set to run and run, find out how you can inject the shapely trend into your home...

Illustrator Emily Dupen created Pin-up Wallpaper as “an ode to the classic Fifties pin-up”. Brighton-based Dupen adds: “It’s a nod and a wink to the great American pin-up queens and artists who inspire me every day.” A roll costs £165.

For something a little more subtle, Trapeze Boy and Trapeze Girl, screen printed on to fine Stoke-on-Trent bone china with 22ct gilding, are from the Acts of Darling range by London designer Melody Rose. Plates from £30, teacups £32, teapots from £58.

The bone-china plates are the perfect party piece

Dip your toe into the trend and carry Pop Art wherever you go with a Cassia Beck Collage mobile phone case - priced at £16 from a range by the artist and photographer.

Finally, show a big of leg with Beirut interior designer Vick Vanlian's new collection. Private Session features shapely legs holding up console tables and lights with prices starting from £1700.

More pins-inspired home accessories can be found in the gallery above...