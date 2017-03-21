  1. Home & garden
Pantone's spring fashion colour:introduce hot pink interiors into your home with handcrafted rugs and Bohemian furniture

Hot fuchsia, sizzling cerise, shy sugared almond — you’ll find them all in the shops for spring.

  • 1/8 From £85 per metre

    Devani curtain fabric, £125 per metre, cushions in Manasa fabric, £85 per metre, all by Manuel Canovas at Colefax and Fowler
    Buy Devani now > | Buy Manasa now >

  • 2/8 £750

    Birds in Pink handwoven flatweave rug, 160cm x 230cm.
    Buy now >

  • 3/8 £85

    The Neysa flamingo legs table lamp, with pink shade, H60cm x W31cm, from Out There Interiors.
    Buy now >

  • 4/8 Let it clash

    New Manuel Canovas fabrics with Mediterranean heat, at Colefax & Fowler.
    Buy now >

  • 5/8 Rest those tootsies

    Angharad Baa sheepskin footstool in Cerise, £215 at Lime Lace.
    Buy now >

  • 6/8 £295

    Jonathan Adler’s alpaca Richard Nixon throw.
    Buy now >

  • 7/8 Monsoon Home Collection

    Gosfield large sofa in Sherwood Peach Blossom velvet, £2,359, footstool, £269 and cushions, £39.
    Buy now >

  • 8/8 Set a pretty table

    Pink/stainless steel George Home cutlery, just £12 for four place settings.
    Buy now >

Hot pink is the Pantone fashion colour for spring — proving that what goes around comes around.

When Hungarian emigré Tibor Reich showcased his award-winning fabrics at the 1951 Festival of Britain, he wowed the austere post-war world with the chunky modernist weaves of sunshine yellow, peacock blue, and, most surprising of all, Siamese pink.

Tibor Reich fabrics are newly back in production, thanks to the enthusiasm and initiative of his grandson, Sam Reich, managing director of Tibor Ltd.

Meanwhile, Tricia Guild calls it Fuchsia Pop, pushing her pink palette of paints and fabrics as an energising shade for spring — and her Designers Guild store in King’s Road sets colour trends for the whole capital. Her spring paint edit includes a candy shade called Vreeland Pink, a rosy Madame Butterfly, and sugared almond Jaipur Dusk.

PERFECT PARTNERSHIPS

All are perfect partners for Designers Guild Majolica papers/fabrics inspired by the famous chinaware with its colourful glazes. Majolica Slate wallpaper is £195 per six-metre roll, in a 70cm width, with co-ordinating fabric at £79 a metre.

pink-multiyork-2hp.jpg
 Monsoon Home Collection: Gosfield large sofa in Sherwood Peach Blossom velvet, £2,359, footstool, £269 and cushions, £39, at Multiyork

HIPPY CHIC REVIVAL

Fashion brand Monsoon is raiding its archive for pretty pink inspiration. When the first branch opened in Beauchamp Place in 1973, London was captivated by its Bohemian hippy chic with hand-blocked cloth in rich vegetable dyes that had been brought back from India by founder/traveller Peter Simon.

Bold brights and ‘gypsy Bohemia’ are this season's hot design trends

Monsoon is creative collaborator with Multiyork, which has been hand-making upholstery in Norfolk since 1978, and the partners are adapting patterns including Sherwood Peach Blossom, from that very first opening year.

DON’T FORGET TO LOOK DOWN

Floor Story is a new rug showroom in Hackney Road, E2, with hand-crafted designer rugs collected or commissioned by owner Simon Goff over 15 years. Look out for the work of Eley Kishimoto, Camille Walala, Kangan Arora, A Rum Fellow and Darkroom.

floor-sthp.jpg
Handwoven: Birds in Pink flatweave rug, 160cm x 230cm, priced £750 

SLIP OVER TO CHELSEA

Finally, no shopping trip that aims to catch the latest trend would be complete without a visit to Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, where you will find old-established family firm and silk specialist, James Hare, in the Marvic Textiles showroom.

Rich, smooth velvets come in jewel shades as well as neutrals, from £79 a metre. Suitable for upholstery, cut velvet with a patterned pile starts at £125 a metre.


