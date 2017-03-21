Hot pink is the Pantone fashion colour for spring — proving that what goes around comes around.

When Hungarian emigré Tibor Reich showcased his award-winning fabrics at the 1951 Festival of Britain, he wowed the austere post-war world with the chunky modernist weaves of sunshine yellow, peacock blue, and, most surprising of all, Siamese pink.

Tibor Reich fabrics are newly back in production, thanks to the enthusiasm and initiative of his grandson, Sam Reich, managing director of Tibor Ltd.

Meanwhile, Tricia Guild calls it Fuchsia Pop, pushing her pink palette of paints and fabrics as an energising shade for spring — and her Designers Guild store in King’s Road sets colour trends for the whole capital. Her spring paint edit includes a candy shade called Vreeland Pink, a rosy Madame Butterfly, and sugared almond Jaipur Dusk.

PERFECT PARTNERSHIPS

All are perfect partners for Designers Guild Majolica papers/fabrics inspired by the famous chinaware with its colourful glazes. Majolica Slate wallpaper is £195 per six-metre roll, in a 70cm width, with co-ordinating fabric at £79 a metre.

Monsoon Home Collection: Gosfield large sofa in Sherwood Peach Blossom velvet, £2,359, footstool, £269 and cushions, £39, at large sofa in Sherwood Peach Blossom velvet, £2,359, footstool, £269 and cushions, £39, at Multiyork

HIPPY CHIC REVIVAL

Fashion brand Monsoon is raiding its archive for pretty pink inspiration. When the first branch opened in Beauchamp Place in 1973, London was captivated by its Bohemian hippy chic with hand-blocked cloth in rich vegetable dyes that had been brought back from India by founder/traveller Peter Simon.

Monsoon is creative collaborator with Multiyork, which has been hand-making upholstery in Norfolk since 1978, and the partners are adapting patterns including Sherwood Peach Blossom, from that very first opening year.

DON’T FORGET TO LOOK DOWN

Floor Story is a new rug showroom in Hackney Road, E2, with hand-crafted designer rugs collected or commissioned by owner Simon Goff over 15 years. Look out for the work of Eley Kishimoto, Camille Walala, Kangan Arora, A Rum Fellow and Darkroom.

Handwoven: Birds in Pink flatweave rug, 160cm x 230cm , priced £750 , priced £750

SLIP OVER TO CHELSEA

Finally, no shopping trip that aims to catch the latest trend would be complete without a visit to Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, where you will find old-established family firm and silk specialist, James Hare, in the Marvic Textiles showroom.

Rich, smooth velvets come in jewel shades as well as neutrals, from £79 a metre. Suitable for upholstery, cut velvet with a patterned pile starts at £125 a metre.