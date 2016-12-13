  1. Home & garden
Pantone colour of the year 2017:how to introduce Greenery into your home

Give your home a makeover by taking inspiration from the new 2017 Pantone colour of the year...

10 ways to add Greenery into your home

  • 1/10 Put your feet up

    Armchair from £995, footstool from £415

    This statement fabric armchair and footstool by Content by Terence Conran will help add a splash of colour to the living room. Choose from five finishes for the legs.

  • 2/10 Radical radiators

    From £549 ex VAT

    Crafted from recycled aluminium, this designer radiator from Bisque is more energy efficient than traditional designs - proving some trends are built to last.

  • 3/10 Polka dots

    Polka Dot cushion £19.95T

    This polka dot cushion from Trouva gives the trend a more playful feel. It's made from 100% cotton and the feather pad is included.

  • 4/10 Take a seat

    Sofa from £2, 340

    Eye-catching and practical, the round wooden feet on this Steuart Padwick are tilted at a certain angle to increase the comfort.

  • 5/10 Plate it up

    From £12

    A zesty china green dinner set is a great way to dip your toe into the trend. Handmade in Stoke-On-Trend by Branksome China, the brand was once used by the Royal family.

  • 6/10 Palm tree

    £20 per roll

    Following the tropical trend, the green, white and metallic Graham & Green wallpaper has been designed by fashion designer Julian McDonald.

  • 7/10 Turn on the light

    £68

    Tailor made-to-order, this green brass lampshade from Etsy is a great subtle nod to the new colour.

  • 8/10 Al fresco

    Garden chair £45

    Garden furniture can be a stylish way to embrace the trend outside. This retro garden chair from Trouva is ideal for a summer house or patio.

  • 9/10 Geometrics

    Geometric cushion £19.95

    A colourful mix of yellow and green, this geometric style cushion from Trouva is a ideal statement piece, without fully committing to the trend. The Swedish brand uses 100% cotton and includes the feather pad.

  • 10/10 Sweet dreams

    Green bed £350

    This metal kingsize bed from Habitat is the perfect statement piece to transform a bedroom. Pair with neutral bedding to help make the colour pop.

Colour company Pantone have revealed their long-awaited colour of 2017 is Greenery, described as a "yellow-green" shade.

Normally a colour associated with spring, this zesty green shade feels bright, fresh and reminiscent of the outdoors.

The Pantone Colour Institute says Greenery symbolises rejuvenation and revitalisation, which ties in quite neatly with the start of a new year.

But how can we introduce it into our home?

1. Wallpaper and soft furnishings

The use of different botanical accents on soft furnishings or wallpaper can be a great subtle nod to the theme.

“Mixing different verdant tones will add interest to a room scheme; wallpapers and soft furnishings featuring exotic palms or native British tree leaves are easily accented by green marble or bottle green glass to great effect,” recommends Philippa Prinsloo, home design manager at John Lewis.

2. Glassware and ceramics

Glassware and ceramics can also help to add a touch of colour to a room without the commitment. 

"I would suggest introducing Greenery into a space by using more subtle design details such as cushions, glassware or ceramics," says Lucy Ward, managing director at Trouva. "Alternatively, why not consider painting your front door in this shade, bearing a connection to nature by welcoming guests from the outdoors into your home in a reinvigorating way."

3. Plants

Finally, for a temporary addition to a room, opt for a selection of plants as suggested by Mags Milliken, homeware design manager at Matalan.

"Use plants, botanics and lush green succulents to bring this new important colour into your home."

 


