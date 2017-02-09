St James’s Market is becoming a London destination thanks to places such as Veneta.

The team behind it

Simon Mullins and Ben Tish of the Salt Yard group are behind the opulent restaurant, which mixes classic bar-counter seating with banquette booths and intimate tables.

Interior spy

The main dining area has double-height ceilings with handcrafted ironwork chandeliers from Matt Livsey Hammond. Commissioned paintings and glasswork by Dutch artist Ramon Otting have a watery theme and there are aqua-coloured fish scale tiles on the wall.

An elegant stairway with intricate detailing leads to the mezzanine restaurant floor, and outside is a big terrace in pedestrianised St James’s Market.

On the menu

The menu showcases a distinctive spin on classic Venetian dishes and cooking techniques, while a raw bar offers a delicious selection of British and Venetian seafood and artisan cheese from the region is served from a lovely handmade trolley. This will surely be an aperitivo hotspot once the weather warms up.

Book a table

Call 020 3874 9100 to book a table or email info@veneta-stjames.co.uk.