A bakery in the morning, a fast-paced pita kiosk with a sit-down restaurant at lunchtime, and a buzzing restaurant by night, Bala Baya has all bases covered.

The team behind it

The first stand-alone project from Israeli-born head chef Eran Tibi, formerly of Ottolenghi, brings a taste of Tel Aviv’s all-day eateries to London in a sleek, Bauhaus-style restaurant in Southwark’s Union Street arches.

Interior spy

Fizzing with energy, Bala Baya's interior is by designer Afroditi Krassa, whose projects include Dishoom and Heston Blumenthal restaurants and Curzon Cinemas.

On the menu

The food is rooted in tradition but with a progressive, modern take. The menu is zesty and characterful with dishes including everything from blackened pink salmon and crumbled cauliflower to braised beef shoulder, crispy calamari and sticky bitter orange chicken.

Kick off proceedings with a peach cocktail or finish with a coffee fusion. It’s the ideal Friday night spot.

Fusion food: Bala Baya's menu is traditional with a contemporary edge

Book a table

Call 020 8001 7015 to book a table or email bookings@balabaya.co.uk for tables of more than six people.