Craft rules in the capital next week, the third annual London Craft Week. From Wednesday, May 3 to Sunday, May 7 there will be more than 230 craft events across the city, with visitors invited to watch and try traditional skills from stone carving and potting to digital craft.

This dazzling array of making includes exhibitions, demos and chances to meet emerging and established makers, designers and engineers from Britain and abroad.

EAST

Head east for upholstery. The Geffrye Museum of the Home in Shoreditch hosts Second Sitters, with work by UK-based upholsterers who are redefining their traditional role.

At Craft Central in Clerkenwell, Forest+Found and Bezalel Workshops are running courses in everything from spoon carving to weaving.

Around the corner the Goldsmiths’ Centre offers tours of jewellery and silversmithing workshops and hosts Inspired, a selling exhibition of contemporary silver and bespoke furniture.

Royally risqué : artist Philip Colbert joins forces with the Royal School of Needlework at his Shoreditch studio for Craft Week to complete Royal Nudes, a series of embroidered portraits (Tom Nicholson)

WEST

In west London, at the Battersea campus of the Royal College of Art, Contemporary British Silversmiths have an open public seminar on Saturday.

See silversmithing demonstrations at the Victoria & Albert Museum in South Kensington on Friday, with Cornwall’s Abigail Brown, and Tina Bentzen from the Georg Jensen workshops in Copenhagen.

Across the road, Mint interior design store shows RealCraft, a display of collaborations between designers and local craftspeople in Jordan and Colombia.

Nearby SEEDS gallery shows work by designer and furniture maker Martino Gamper and friends, plus work on the theme of Time Travel Translation, including tea services and writing implements in silver by Hong Kong designer Chi Wing Lo, and pieces from textile artist Elaine Yan Ling Ng.

NORTH

In north London, tour the Balls Pond Studio of Great Pottery Throw Down judge Kate Malone in Culford Mews N1 on Thursday, and enjoy an open studio in St Paul’s Crescent, NW1 on Friday with ceramicist Martin Smith, in conversation with fellow ceramicist and London Craft Week 2016 medal winner Alison Britton.

Studio tour: Great Pottery Throw Down judge Kate Malone

SOUTH

In the south at Oxo Tower Wharf, SE1, Studio Fusion Gallery shows and sells metal works at Metalscapes. And at gallery@oxo, over 20 Design Nation makers, selected by Homes & Property design specialist Barbara Chandler, exhibit on the theme of the Marks and Tools of the maker.

Homes & Property is well represented during the week: I will be curating Bloomin’ Jewels at Contemporary Applied Arts in Bankside, a selling show with pieces by 24 studio jewellers on a floral theme, with a curator’s brunch on Saturday.