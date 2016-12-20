  1. Home & garden
Lockwood Kipling exhibition:V&A Museum to host "Arts and Crafts in the Punjab and London"

Head to the Victoria & Albert Museum for an exhibition of John Lockwood Kipling's sketches, illustrations and paintings...

From January 14 to April 2

John Lockwood Kipling (1837-1911), father of writer Rudyard, was equally distinguished. A gifted artist, Kipling senior created terracotta panels for the outside of the V&A and illustrated his son’s books (pictured).

He and his wife, social reformers, were also influential in the Arts & Crafts movement and Kipling loved, nurtured and recorded the arts and crafts of India, where he spent nearly 30 years as a teacher.

In Lahore, he was principal of the Mayo School of Art — now Pakistan’s National College of Arts.

The show includes a painting of Indian treasures at the Great Exhibition of 1851, Kipling’s sketches of Indian craftspeople, objects he chose in India for the V&A, designs and illustrations for books, and furniture designed for royal residences.

  • Lockwood Kipling: Arts and Crafts in the Punjab and London, January 14 to April 2, Victoria & Albert Museum, Cromwell Road, SW7
  • Free entry

