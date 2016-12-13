  1. Home & garden
  2. Interiors
  3. Design news

Last-minute Christmas gift guide:top present ideas and high-street late nights for London's last-minute shoppers

Who can ease the seasonal angst of Christmas? London's shops - from West End department stores to fringe boutiques - are on stand-by with a souped-up spread of festive gifts and fun.

Last-minute gift ideas for hosts this Christmas

Last-minute gift ideas for hosts this Christmas

  • 1/19 Fortnum’s is having a cracker

    £65

    The Sensational Six-Person Cracker, in Fortnum’s signature eau-de-nil, contains whistles, sheet music and jokes by Stephen Fry.

    Buy it here

  • 2/19 Laurent Perrier

    £70 for the Champagne Rosé cage special edition

    The newest and latest edition to the Laurent-Perrier Rosé Champagne Birdcages collection, the ribbon cage special edition has rose-gold ribbons wrapped around the cage with a handle on top. The delicious, fruity flavours are fresh, crisp and, packaged in the stunning cage set, it's the ideal gift for Champagne lovers.

    Buy individual bottles here
    or gift sets here

  • 3/19 Balans Christmas crackers

    £60

    Opt for something more unique than the standard flimsy toy and paper party hat crackers. Restaurant Balans Soho Society have put together six crackers containing a miniature bottle of a signature festive cocktail and free cocktail voucher. 10% of the purchase goes to The House of St. Barnabas in Soho charity.

    Buy them here

  • 4/19 Market Porter festive cheese hamper

    £29

    This artisan festive cheese collection is a dairy lover's dream. The box features Highland Brie, Quickes extra mature cheddar, Sparkenhoe Red Leicester, Cropwell Bishop and Norfolk Mardler - all from local suppliers.

    Buy it here

  • 5/19 Jo Malone: Christmas Miniature Candles

    £66

    Five miniature candles made up of Jo Malone's stunning signature fragrances - including Pomegranate Noir, Peony and Blush, Green Tomato Leaf, Sweet Almond and Macaroon, Frosted Cherry and Clove.

    Buy it here

  • 6/19 Chambord black raspberry liqueur

    £6.50

    This French black raspberry liqueur is a great present for a cocktail connoisseur. Simply add to champagne or prosecco to create a Chambord Royale.

    Buy it here

  • 7/19 Claridges Christmas pudding

    From £40

    Presented in a bone white china bowl wrapped in a muslin cloth, this Christmas pudding is made from a century old secret recipe.

    Buy it here

  • 8/19 Laurent-Perrier Brut Champagne and Crate

    £86

    This champagne duo is guaranteed to get any party started as soon as the cork is popped. The handy crate can be used to stash future bottles.

    Buy it here

  • 9/19 Sweet Trees Christmas Truffle Tree

    From £38

    Even the 'trunk' of each of these hand made trees is fully edible - made from a crispy chocolate centre - that's topped with a mixture of Ferrero Rocher and Lindor chocolates.

    Buy it here

  • 10/19 Waitrose Classic Desserts Collection

    Champagne and Truffles hamper £14.99

    The perfect present for those with a sweet tooth, the gift box features tiramisu, sticky toffee pudding, jaffa cake, bakewell tart, sherry trifle and pineapple upside down cake truffles.

    Buy it here

  • 11/19 White Company: Winter

    £20

    The brilliance of this well-balanced spicy scent is in its delicacy. Fragrant notes of cinnamon and clove will instantly warm up any space, while the faintest dash of zesty orange adds clean freshness. A bestseller from The White Company, for good reason.

    Buy it here

  • 12/19 Nicolas Feuillatte Palmes D'or Brut Vintage Champagne

    £85

    Aged for at least six years, this champagne is a blend of ginger, red fruits and honey. The ornate bottle comes in a black star gift box.

    Buy it here

  • 13/19 Uig Lodge Christmas hamper

    £130

    Sourced from British suppliers, this hamper comes with an abundance of food for Christmas day. Uig Lodge smoked salmon, Botanist gin, Tain cheddar and cocoa black handmade chocolates are among the star attractions.

    Buy it here

  • 14/19 Champagne Virginie T

    £66

    Make the bottle extra special with a personalised message. The box converts into a useful ice bucket, with the V on the rear label changing colour once the ice is the ideal temperature.

    Buy it here

  • 15/19 Bill's Christmas hamper

    £55

    Bill's very own champagne, Pink Marc de Champagne Truffles and a Bill's church candle make up this festive hamper.

    Buy it here

  • 16/19 Pierre Marcolini chocolate gifts

    The Big Toy £125, The Snowman £75

    Chocolatier Pierre Marcolini has bought out a range of opulent Christmas chocolates. The collection consists of mini tree stocking fillers to more extravagant large table centrepieces.

    See the range here

  • 17/19 Ethical Market bottle bag

    £8

    This 100 per cent natural cotton, hand-pressed wine bottle bag comes with a fun silver glittery slogan.

    Buy it here

  • 18/19 Farrow & Ball - How to decorate

    £20.40

    Give your host interiors inspiration for the new year with tips from Farrow & Ball experts Joa Studholme and Charlotte Cosby.

    Buy it here

  • 19/19 Mini Christmas tree trio

    £27

    This trio of mini Christmas trees in a red zinc tins are great for decorating a windowsill or placed next to a fireplace.

    Buy it here

FESTIVE FOREST AT JOHN LEWIS

Christmas is in full swing on the third floor at John Lewis in Oxford Street, W1, with endless soft toys echoing TV’s Buster the trampolining Boxer commercial. Fly an “interactive sleigh” and get an email of your virtual trip.

johnlewishp.jpg

Table settings can be found on the lower-ground floor, while an “immersive” rooftop forest has a pop-up restaurant and great views of Oxford Street.

TWENTYTWENTYONE

Simon Alderson of Islington’s twentytwentyone designer furniture, lighting and homeware store carefully annotates everything on his website. Kaleido trays by Clara von Zweigbergk for HAY, available in four sizes, can be arranged in a variety of combinations. From £10 each.

rowenahp.jpg

Find these gorgeous handwoven cushions for £135 each at Rowenna Mason.

Or for quirky, affordable gifts, with lots under a fiver, try the sweet website Dot Com Gift Shop.

KITCHEN SYNCH

Lakeland.co.uk is an online pick for culinary gifts such as this eight-cup cafetière, £26.99. Fondue sets and artisan foods are hot.

lakelandhp.jpg

For handmade gifts, etsy.com has homeware from thousands of UK sellers.

CLERKENWELL LONDON

Find cult artist Camille Walala’s Memphis-look crackers (£25) and wrapping paper (£5 a sheet) at Clerkenwell London (155 Farringdon Road, EC1).

camillehp.jpg

Late nights Thurs/Fri 8pm; pop-up Dec 16-23 at St John’s Sq, EC1.

NOTTING HILL COLLECTIVE

Two floors covering 1,000sq ft are devoted to small designer brands.

nottinghillhp.jpg

The Constellations cushion by Emma J Shipley, with a black velvet backing, is £95 (79-81 Ledbury Road, W11). Until December 18; late night Thursday, till 8pm.

FORTNUM’S IS HAVING A CRACKER

At fabulous Fortnum & Mason in Piccadilly, creative packaging keeps food tasting so good and creates keepsakes of even the smallest tins full of lovely things, for about £10. Buy hampers from £50, Fortnum’s famous biscuits and teas, or get a dovetailed wooden box of port and stilton made up on the first floor.

fortnummasonsixpersoncrackerhp.jpg

The Sensational Six-Person Cracker (£65), in Fortnum’s signature eau-de-nil, contains whistles, sheet music and jokes by Stephen Fry.

MR ELFRIDGE

In Oxford Street, Selfridges is fizzing with choirs, DJs, and assistants in fancy dress. A fourth-floor Christmas emporium is bursting with baubles and decs. For a personal in-store spree, book a free “elfridge” online, or post a query on Twitter @Elfridges.

selfridgeshp.jpg

“Santa stops” for selfies with the magical man are all over the shop, while the food hall can make up a special Christmas present hamper from anything bought in store.

AT ARAM

  • READ MORE

The best Christmas gifts to show your appreciation to the host

Ruth Aram buys designer homeware for Aram Store. Funky pineapple-shaped shot glasses in copper-plated brass are £38.50 a pair. Closed Sunday/Christmas Day; late night Thursday, until 7pm.

DESIGNERS GUILD

Tricia Guild at Designers Guild picks and/or designs all presents personally. She loves this supersaturated pink for Christmas tables.

designersguildhp.jpg

“Marbled” Designers Guild crackers are £49 for six, Lario magenta tablecloth in 100 per cent linen is £85, with napkins, in matching magenta or toning pale rose, at £7.50 each. Late nights Wednesday and Saturday, till 7pm.

Read more

 

 

 


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments