FESTIVE FOREST AT JOHN LEWIS

Christmas is in full swing on the third floor at John Lewis in Oxford Street, W1, with endless soft toys echoing TV’s Buster the trampolining Boxer commercial. Fly an “interactive sleigh” and get an email of your virtual trip.





Table settings can be found on the lower-ground floor, while an “immersive” rooftop forest has a pop-up restaurant and great views of Oxford Street.

TWENTYTWENTYONE

Simon Alderson of Islington’s twentytwentyone designer furniture, lighting and homeware store carefully annotates everything on his website. Kaleido trays by Clara von Zweigbergk for HAY, available in four sizes, can be arranged in a variety of combinations. From £10 each.





Find these gorgeous handwoven cushions for £135 each at Rowenna Mason.

Or for quirky, affordable gifts, with lots under a fiver, try the sweet website Dot Com Gift Shop.

KITCHEN SYNCH

Lakeland.co.uk is an online pick for culinary gifts such as this eight-cup cafetière, £26.99. Fondue sets and artisan foods are hot.





For handmade gifts, etsy.com has homeware from thousands of UK sellers.

CLERKENWELL LONDON

Find cult artist Camille Walala’s Memphis-look crackers (£25) and wrapping paper (£5 a sheet) at Clerkenwell London (155 Farringdon Road, EC1).





Late nights Thurs/Fri 8pm; pop-up Dec 16-23 at St John’s Sq, EC1.

NOTTING HILL COLLECTIVE

Two floors covering 1,000sq ft are devoted to small designer brands.





The Constellations cushion by Emma J Shipley, with a black velvet backing, is £95 (79-81 Ledbury Road, W11). Until December 18; late night Thursday, till 8pm.

FORTNUM’S IS HAVING A CRACKER

At fabulous Fortnum & Mason in Piccadilly, creative packaging keeps food tasting so good and creates keepsakes of even the smallest tins full of lovely things, for about £10. Buy hampers from £50, Fortnum’s famous biscuits and teas, or get a dovetailed wooden box of port and stilton made up on the first floor.





The Sensational Six-Person Cracker (£65), in Fortnum’s signature eau-de-nil, contains whistles, sheet music and jokes by Stephen Fry.

MR ELFRIDGE

In Oxford Street, Selfridges is fizzing with choirs, DJs, and assistants in fancy dress. A fourth-floor Christmas emporium is bursting with baubles and decs. For a personal in-store spree, book a free “elfridge” online, or post a query on Twitter @Elfridges.





“Santa stops” for selfies with the magical man are all over the shop, while the food hall can make up a special Christmas present hamper from anything bought in store.

AT ARAM

Ruth Aram buys designer homeware for Aram Store. Funky pineapple-shaped shot glasses in copper-plated brass are £38.50 a pair. Closed Sunday/Christmas Day; late night Thursday, until 7pm.

DESIGNERS GUILD

Tricia Guild at Designers Guild picks and/or designs all presents personally. She loves this supersaturated pink for Christmas tables.





“Marbled” Designers Guild crackers are £49 for six, Lario magenta tablecloth in 100 per cent linen is £85, with napkins, in matching magenta or toning pale rose, at £7.50 each. Late nights Wednesday and Saturday, till 7pm.