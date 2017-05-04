  1. Home & garden
  2. Interiors
  3. Design news

Karl Lagerfeld x House of Fraser:new high street collaboration from iconic fashion house celebrates muted greys and soft pinks

French fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has launched his first high street homeware collection in House of Fraser... 

Click to follow
H&P

Karl Lagerfeld and House of Fraser's new collaboration

Karl Lagerfeld and House of Fraser's new collaboration

  • 1/10 Rose spray bed linen range

    Bed linen range from £40

    This muted pink and grey rose patterned bed linen helps to add a feminine feel to a bedroom.

    Buy it here

  • 2/10 Stria bed linen range

    Bed linen range from £40

    Boasting a 200 thread count, this purple metallic-inspired bedding range is easy to mix and match depending on your mood.

    Buy it here

  • 3/10 Smoke bed linen range

    Bed linen range from £40

    Using petrol blue, neutral grey and crisp white, this cotton sateen bedding range makes a statement in the bedroom.

    Buy it here

  • 4/10 Signature cushion

    Signature cushion £50

    Made up of silver and blue jewels, this monochrome cushion features the designer's signature.

    Buy it here

  • 5/10 Boucle cushion

    Boucle cushion £28

    Available in both blue and a multi-colourway, this textured cushion is a great finishing touch to a bedroom.

    Buy it here

  • 6/10 Profile pillowcase

    Profile pillowcase £50

    Using the profile of Karl himself, this grey pillowcase is one for the fashionistas.

    Buy it here

  • 7/10 Grace Bed Linen Range

    Bed linen range from £40

    This subtle pastel pink floral pattern keeps things exciting but yet still fits in with a neutral colour scheme.

    Buy it here

  • 8/10 Herringbone grey throw

    Herringbone grey throw £80

    Offering a herringbone pattern on one side and a subtle mottled grey reverse, this throw is the ideal decoration for a bed.

    Buy it here

  • 9/10 Boutique Bed Linen Range

    Bed linen range from £35

    Using a palette of white, black and white, this monochrone range is perfect for those who prefer a minimalist theme.

    Buy it here

  • 10/10 Beaded cushion

    Beaded cushion £40

    Available in both black and grey, this on-trend velvet cushion features scattered square sequins and beads.

    Buy it here

French fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has ventured into homeware thanks to his stylish new collection launching in high street giants House of Fraser.

The Parisian-influenced collection centres around sumptuous ben linen, cosy throws and decorative pillows in muted greys and soft dusty pinks, with accents of striking pattern.

Starting from £28 for a textured cushion, the collection brings designer-inspired pieces without the hefty price tags.

  • READ MORE

Henry Holland's 'brazen' new homeware collection for Habitat is out

The deep inky tones of the Stria bed linen makes it ideal for monochrome layering, while the dusty pink rose duvet cover is great for those who like to embrace florals for the warmer months.

The brushed rose herringbone effect throw adds a touch of colourful luxe.

hof3.jpg

The range is currently available to buy in just four House of Fraser stores, Oxford Street, Bluewater, Lakeside and Meadowhall, as well as online.

Scroll through the gallery above to get your designer fix for a high street price...


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments