French fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has ventured into homeware thanks to his stylish new collection launching in high street giants House of Fraser.

The Parisian-influenced collection centres around sumptuous ben linen, cosy throws and decorative pillows in muted greys and soft dusty pinks, with accents of striking pattern.

Starting from £28 for a textured cushion, the collection brings designer-inspired pieces without the hefty price tags.

The deep inky tones of the Stria bed linen makes it ideal for monochrome layering, while the dusty pink rose duvet cover is great for those who like to embrace florals for the warmer months.

The brushed rose herringbone effect throw adds a touch of colourful luxe.

The range is currently available to buy in just four House of Fraser stores, Oxford Street, Bluewater, Lakeside and Meadowhall, as well as online.

Scroll through the gallery above to get your designer fix for a high street price...