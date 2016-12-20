The exuberant patterns of Swedish designer and artist Josef Frank (1885-1967) have never wholly reached the British market, though Liberty held the pattern books at one point.
Now comes a rare opportunity to enjoy more than 100 examples of Frank’s seductive designs for furniture, lighting and textiles, in inspirational room settings.
Hear talks by leading UK textile designers/makers, including Neisha Crosland, Sarah Campbell, Zandra Rhodes, Roger Oates and Sanderson, and create pattern yourself in workshops for block-printing, silk-painting, dyeing, draping, pattern cutting and drawing.
The museum also has a great café and shop, where you can buy this Josef Frank tray for £29.
- Josef Frank Patterns-Furniture-Painting, January 28 to May 7, Fashion and Textile Museum, 83 Bermondsey Street, SE1. Tickets: £9.90 adults, £7.70 concs, £6 students.
